Catch the latest films in English across cinemas in Mallorca from Friday, December 13, to Thursday, December 19. New releases are Kraven the Hunter: A vengeful hunter confronts his father. Action-packed and Rated R and Rock Bottom: Animated musical exploring 70s hippie culture. Still showing fan favorites like Moana II, Wicked, and Gladiator II continue to delight audiences. Coming soon Mufasa: The Lion King premieres December 20. Tickets on sale now!

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

New films this week

Kraven the Hunter (2024)

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Fred Hechinger and Russell Crowe. Director J.C. Chandor. Plot Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared. Rated R. 2h 7m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 10pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 4pm (Mon & Thu), 6.30pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 7pm & 9.30pm (Fri), 10pm (Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 4pm (Mon & Thu), 6.30pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 7pm & 9.30pm (Fri), 10pm (Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Shopping Centre: 4pm (Tue)

Rock Bottom

Director María Trénor. Plot Through Robert Wyatt’s music, the animated musical ROCK BOTTOM plunges into the passionate self-destructive love story of Bob and Alif, two young artists immersed in the creative whirlwind of the early 70s’ hippie culture. Rated 18. 1h 25m Genre Musical, biography & Animation

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 8.20pm (daily except Wed), 10.20pm (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 10.25pm (Fri & Sat)

Still showing this week

Here (2024)

Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany. Director Robert Zemeckis. Plot A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8.55pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue)

in Palma: 8.55pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm & 7pm (Sat & Tue), 7.30pm (Sun), 9.30pm (Mon & Wed)

Moana II (Vaina 2)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. Directors David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. Plot After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced. Rated PG. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 4pm (daily)

in Palma: 4pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 5.30pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 5.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sun), 4.05pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 6.45pm (Mon & Thu), 6.55pm (Tue)

Bird (2024)

Starring Nykiya Adams, Franz Rogowski and Barry Keoghan. Director Andrea Arnold. Plot Bailey lives with her brother Hunter and her father Bug, who raises them alone in a squat in northern Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time to devote to them. Bailey looks for attention and adventure elsewhere. Rated 16. 1h 59m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 6.50pm (Mon & Wed)

A Wake (2019)

Starring Noah Urrea, Scott Cox and Sofia Rosinsky. Director Scott Boswell. Plot The children in a religious family clash with their parents as they prepare for the wake of their brother, Mitchel. Teenage Mason desperately tries to reach his lost identical twin through spiritual means. Rated NR. 1h 37m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 8.15pm (Tue)

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm (daily)

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5.40pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 5.40pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun), 5.15pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 9.40pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

Gladiator II

Starring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. Director Ridley Scott. Plot After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people. Rated R. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 9pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed)

in Palma: 9pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Tue), 6.30pm (Fri), 9.10pm (Mon & Thu), 9.25pm (Sat, Sun & Wed)

in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Tue), 6.30pm (Fri), 9.10pm (Mon & Thu), 9.25pm (Sat, Sun & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.30pm (daily)

Coming soon to a cinema near you!

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h. Premiere’s on Friday, December 20. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium at Porto Pi and Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi.