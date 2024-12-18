The organisers of the Mallorca Live Festival 2025 were today due to announce the line-up for its new edition, to be held in Magalluf on 12, 13 and 14 June, but it will finally be revealed tomorrow, Thursday. After confirming Nathy Peluso the creators of the most important musical event on the island let slip on social networks another possible headliner: Massive Attack.

The name of the British band is highlighted in the message that Mallorca Live has posted on its Instagram profile to announce that this year’s line-up will be announced on Thursday 19 December.

Formed in 1988 in Bristol, the British band is known for pioneering the trip hop genre, a fusion of electronica, hip hop, rock and ambient music. The original band members were Robert Del Naja (aka 3D), Grant Marshall (Mad Professor), and Andrew Vowles (Mushroom), although over the years the line-up has changed.

Massive Attack achieved great notoriety with the release of their debut album, Blue Lines (1991), a work that includes some of their biggest hits such as Unfinished Sympathy and Safe from Harm. Their innovative style, characterised by dark atmospheres, slow rhythms and introspective lyrics, allowed them to gain a worldwide fan base and become one of the most influential bands in music of the 1990s.

Throughout their career, Massive Attack continued to experiment with different sounds on their later albums, such as Protection (1994) and Mezzanine (1998), the latter considered one of their most emblematic albums, with the hit Teardrop. Massive Attack remains one of the most influential groups in electronic and alternative music, and their legacy lives on thanks to their ability to constantly innovate and mix genres in a unique way. Watch this space!