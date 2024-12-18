The organisers of the Mallorca Live Festival 2025 were today due to announce the line-up for its new edition, to be held in Magalluf on 12, 13 and 14 June, but it will finally be revealed tomorrow, Thursday. After confirming Nathy Peluso the creators of the most important musical event on the island let slip on social networks another possible headliner: Massive Attack.
Mallorca could be facing Massive Attack from the UK
British band could be one of the headliners of Mallorca Live Festival 2025
Also in Holiday
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.