This week’s new films include Better Man (2024), a revealing portrait of pop star Robbie Williams, starring Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies, and Steve Pemberton. Queer (2024), directed by Luca Guadagnino, explores a 1950s American immigrant’s emotional journey in Mexico City. Climax (2018), a hallucinatory nightmare about dancers trapped in a remote building, directed by Gaspar Noé, is also screening. Other films still showing this week include Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Nosferatu (2024), Oh, Canada (2024), Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), Conclave (2024), and Wicked (2024).

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

New films this week

Better Man (2024)

Starring Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies and Steve Pemberton. Director Michael Gracey. Plot A singular profile of British pop superstar Robbie Williams. Rated R. 2h 14m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 7.05pm & 9.45pm

in Palma: daily at 7.05pm & 9.45pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4.15pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 4.15pm Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre: 9pm (Tue)

Queer (2024)

Starring Daniel Craig, Daan de Wit and Jason Schwartzman. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot In 1950s Mexico City, an American immigrant in his late forties leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival of a young student stirs the man into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone. Rated R. 2h 16m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05am & 8.45pm (Tue), 5pm (Thu 1st & Sat), 5.05pm (Mon & Thu 8th), 6.55pm (Wed 8th & Sat), 7pm & 9.25pm (Wed 1st), 7.10pm (Fri), 7.20pm (Sun), 7.25pm (Thu 2nd), 7.30pm (Thu 8th), 9.15pm (Fri & Sun), 9.30pm (Mon & Wed 8th)

Climax (2018)

Starring Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic and Souheila Yacoub. Director Gaspar Noé. Plot French dancers gather in a remote, empty school building to rehearse on a wintry night. The all-night celebration morphs into a hallucinatory nightmare when they learn their sangria is laced with LSD. Rated R. 1h 37m. Language English & French.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11am (Tue), 11.15am (Sat)

Films still showing this week

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. Director Jeff Fowler. Plot Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Rated PG. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 5pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 5pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi:daily at 3.50pm

Nosferatu (2024)

Starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård. Director Robert Eggers. Plot A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Rated R. 2h 13m

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 7.05pm

in Palma: daily at 7.05pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 10.30pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 10.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.30pm (Thu 2nd, Sat & Mon), 9.45pm (Wed 8th), 9.55pm (Fri & Sun), 10pm (Wed 1st & Tue)

in Marratxi: 9.30pm (Thu 2nd, Sat & Mon), 9.45pm (Wed 8th), 9.55pm (Fri & Sun), 10pm (Wed 1st & Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Thu 9th), 7pm (Thu 2nd), 7.10pm (Wed 1st), 7.45pm (Sat, Sun & Wed 8th), 8.50pm (Tue), 9.20pm (Fri), 9.25pm (Mon)

Oh, Canada (2024)

Starring Richard Gere, Uma Thurman and Jacob Elordi. Director Paul Schrader. Plot Leonard Fife, one of sixty thousand draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam, shares all his secrets to de-mythologize his mythologized life. Rated NR. 1h 31m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Thu 2nd & Sun), 5.10pm (Tue), 7.40pm (Mon), 10.15pm (Sat & Wed 8th)

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Thu 2nd, Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon), 5pm (daily)

Conclave (2024)

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. Director Edward Berger. Plot When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Rated PG. 2h

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Mon & Wed 8th), 7.05pm (Fri & Mon), 9.50pm (Sat), 9.55pm (Sun)

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.