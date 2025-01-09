This week’s films on the island include “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera”, a thrilling heist sequel, and Jesse Eisenberg’s poignant “A Real Pain”. Catch the intriguing “All We Imagine as Light” and the gothic horror “Nosferatu”, while family-friendly “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and “Mufasa: The Lion King” delight audiences. Don’t miss Daniel Craig in “Queer”, a moving tale of connection, and Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave”, a Vatican thriller. Lastly, explore Vietnam War legacies in “Oh, Canada” or Oz's magic in “Wicked”. Showtimes for CineCiutat are until Wednesday, January 8.

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS THIS WEEK

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)

Starring Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Evin Ahmad. Director Christian Gudegast. Plot Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange. Rated R. 2h 24m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 3.45pm (daily)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 9.50pm (daily)

Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Shopping Centre: 6.30pm (Tue)

A Real Pain (2024)

Starring Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Director Jesse Eisenberg. Plot Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. Rated R. 1h 30m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05am (Sat & Tue), 4.50pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 5.10pm & 7.25pm (Sun), 7.10pm (Fri, sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 9.10pm (Fri), 9.15pm (Mon & Wed)

All We Imagine as Light (2024)

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam. Director Payal Kapadia. Plot In Mumbai, Nurse Prabha's routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. Rated NR12. 1h 58m. Language Hindi & Marathi

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05am (Tue), 4.55pm & 6.50pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 9.05pm (Fri)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Queer (2024)

Starring Daniel Craig, Daan de Wit and Jason Schwartzman. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot In 1950s Mexico City, an American immigrant in his late forties leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival of a young student stirs the man into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone. Rated R. 2h 16m. Language English & Italian

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.50pm (Sun), 6.40pm & 9pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. Director Jeff Fowler. Plot Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Rated PG. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm (daily)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.50pm (daily)

Nosferatu (2024)

Starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård. Director Robert Eggers. Plot A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Rated R. 2h 13m

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.30pm (daily)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.45pm (Mon), 9.20pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 9.40pm (Tue & Thu)

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma:9pm (Sat), 9.10pm (Mon, Tue & Wed)

Oh, Canada (2024)

Starring Richard Gere, Uma Thurman and Jacob Elordi. Director Paul Schrader. Plot Leonard Fife, one of sixty thousand draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam, shares all his secrets to de-mythologize his mythologized life. Rated NR. 1h 31m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.20pm (Sat & Tue)

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm (daily)

Conclave (2024)

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. Director Edward Berger. Plot When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Rated PG. 2h

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm (daily)

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.40pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.