Mallorca offers a diverse lineup of cultural events this week. On Friday, February 7, enjoy classical music in Cala Millor, a gospel concert in Palma, and an accordion duo playing Irish tunes. Saturday offers a Sinatra tribute in Lloseta, a Spanish music tribute in Santa Margalida, and a contemporary dance show in Inca. Sunday highlights include Chinese New Year celebrations in Palma and family musicals. Real Mallorca faces Osasuna on Monday. Midweek features an opera in Palma, jazz in Manacor, and a piano recital inspired by Lorca on Thursday.

Campos hold their Sant Blai fiestas this Sunday. Friday, February 7 Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Malte Darko (piano), Teresa Alda (violin); Fauré, Granados, Rachmaninoff and others. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros. samaniga.es.

- 7.30pm: Malte Darko (piano), Teresa Alda (violin); Fauré, Granados, Rachmaninoff and others. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros. samaniga.es. Palma - 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music; Reed, Van der Roost and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.es.

- 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music; Reed, Van der Roost and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.es. Palma - 8pm: Marta Cubas Hondal, Elisa Ruiz Ibarlucea (accordions); popular Irish and various composers. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Marta Cubas Hondal, Elisa Ruiz Ibarlucea (accordions); popular Irish and various composers. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros. ticketib.com. Palma - 8.15pm: Palma Gospel Singers; benefit for Project Home (addictions). Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 12 euros. ticketib.com. Saturday, February 8 Alcudia - 6pm: Encanto, El Musical (family show). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Eight euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 6pm: Encanto, El Musical (family show). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Eight euros. auditorialcudia.net. Inca - 7pm: Daniel Abreu, Teatros del Canal, 'VAV' (contemporary dance). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7pm: Daniel Abreu, Teatros del Canal, 'VAV' (contemporary dance). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Lloseta - 7pm: A Night with Sinatra; Luis Souto (vocals) with piano, guitar, double bass and drums. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

- 7pm: A Night with Sinatra; Luis Souto (vocals) with piano, guitar, double bass and drums. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com. Porreres - 8pm: Guillem Ramisa (Catalan singer-songwriter). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Guillem Ramisa (Catalan singer-songwriter). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Ten euros. Santa Margalida - 7pm: Mi Gran Noche; tribute to leading Spanish singers such as Julio Iglesias. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. 18 euros. Chinese New Year in Palma this Sunday at the Plaza Pere Garau. Sunday, February 9 Campos , Sant Blai Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass, followed by dance of the bears (by the church) and folk dance with Pinyol Vermell. 1.30pm: Barbecue. Jardi de les Palmeres (tickets had to have been bought in advance).

, Sant Blai Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass, followed by dance of the bears (by the church) and folk dance with Pinyol Vermell. 1.30pm: Barbecue. Jardi de les Palmeres (tickets had to have been bought in advance). Inca - 6.30pm: ADAE Studios Academy of Performing Arts; dance, music. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Nine euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 6.30pm: ADAE Studios Academy of Performing Arts; dance, music. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Nine euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Palma - From 11am: Chinese New Year (Year of the Snake). 11am: Opening. 11.30am: Dance of dragons. Between 11.45am and 1.40pm: Dance performances, violin and choral concerts, kung-fu and more. 4pm: Modern dance, K-Pop. 7.30pm: Giants. 8pm: Correfoc. Plaça Pere Garau.

- From 11am: Chinese New Year (Year of the Snake). 11am: Opening. 11.30am: Dance of dragons. Between 11.45am and 1.40pm: Dance performances, violin and choral concerts, kung-fu and more. 4pm: Modern dance, K-Pop. 7.30pm: Giants. 8pm: Correfoc. Plaça Pere Garau. Palma - 12.30pm / 4.30pm: Luli Pampin, El Libro Musical (family show). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25-35 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 12.30pm / 4.30pm: Luli Pampin, El Libro Musical (family show). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25-35 euros. truiteatre.es. Palma - 6.30pm: Saturday Night Disco (show based on the music of Studio 54). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-50 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Osasuna will face Real Mallorca at Son Moix. Monday, February 10 Palma - 9pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Osasuna. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Wednesday, February 12 Palma - 8pm: Purcell 'Dido and Aeneas'; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Irene Mas (soprano), Christian Borelli (countertenor) and other soloists, Teatre Principal Choir. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-90 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com. Thursday, February 13 Manacor - 8.30pm: Bernat Fiol i Joan Garau Grup (jazz, funk). Sala La Fornal, C. Coves dels Hams 4. Eight euros.

- 8.30pm: Bernat Fiol i Joan Garau Grup (jazz, funk). Sala La Fornal, C. Coves dels Hams 4. Eight euros. Palma - 8pm: Daniel Ligorio (piano); 'Granada 1920', music of Manuel de Falla and poems of Federico Garcia Lorca. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.