This week’s English-language film lineup features Maria (2025), starring Angelina Jolie as opera legend Maria Callas in her final days. Also showing is Companion (2025), a thriller set in a billionaire’s estate, and A Different Man (2024), about an actor’s radical transformation gone wrong. The Brutalist (2024) explores architecture and ambition, while Babygirl (2024) follows a CEO’s risky affair. Classics like Batman Begins and The Dark Knight return, alongside Mufasa: The Lion King. Coming soon: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Captain America: Brave New World.

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Maria (2025)

Starring Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino and lba Rohrwacher. Director Pablo Larraín. Plot Maria Callas, the world’s greatest opera singer, lives the last days of her life in 1970s Paris, as she confronts her identity. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 3.45pm (daily)

in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 3.45pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 3.50pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 3.50pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.35pm & 8.55pm (Tue), 4.40pm (Sat & Thu), 4.45pm & 9.15pm (Mon & Wed), 4.50pm (Sun), 6.45pm (Fri), 7.10pm (Sun & Thu), 9.10pm (Fri & Sat)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Companion (2025)

Starring Sophie Thatcher, Harvey Guillén and Jack Quaid. Director Drew Hancock. Plot A billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. Rated R. 1h 34m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 10.30pm (daily)

A Different Man (2024)

Starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson. Director Aaron Schimberg. Plot An aspiring actor undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance, but his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare. Rated R. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 3.55pm & 8.30pm (Mon & Wed), 4.30pm & 6.35pm (Sat), 4.45pm & 9.10pm (Tue), 4.55pm (Thu), 7.05pm & 9.15pm (Fri), 7.10pm (Sun)

The Brutalist (2024)

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. Director Brady Corbet. Plot When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Rated R. 3h 34m. Awards Nominated to 9 BAFTAS and winner 3 Golden Globes.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4.30pm & 8.30pm (daily)

in Palma: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4.30pm & 8.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.30pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 8.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.20pm (daily)

in Marratxi: 6.20pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.15pm (Sun), 5.45pm (Thu), 6.55pm (Tue), 7pm (Mon & Wed), 7.25pm (Sat)

Babygirl (2024)

Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. Director Halina Reijn. Plot A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Rated R. 1h 54m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.55pm (Sun), 7pm (Sat)

A Real Pain (2024)

Starring Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Director Jesse Eisenberg. Plot Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. Rated R. 1h 30m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Tue), 5.10pm (Mon & Wed)

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm (daily)

Batman Begins (2005)

Starring Christian Bale, Michael Caine and Ken Watanabe. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot After witnessing his parents’ death, Bruce learns the art of fighting to confront injustice. When he returns to Gotham as Batman, he must stop a secret society that intends to destroy the city. Rated PG-13. 2h 20m

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 9.10pm (Fri & Mon), 9.15pm (Sat)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Starring Christian Bale, Heath Ledger and Aaron Eckhart. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot When a menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman, James Gordon and Harvey Dent must work together to put an end to the madness. Rated PG-13. 2h 20m

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Tue & Wed)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Starring Christian Bale, Tom Hardy and Anne Hathaway. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot Bane, an imposing terrorist, attacks Gotham City and disrupts its eight-year-long period of peace. This forces Bruce Wayne to come out of hiding and don the cape and cowl of Batman again. Rated PG-13. 2h 44m

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Sun & Thu)

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring and Justin Theroux. Director David Lynch. Plot After a car wreck on the winding Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a perky Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. Rated R. 2h 27 min.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7pm (Fri)

COMING SOON ON FRIDAY FEBRUARY, 14

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025)

Starring Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant. Director Michael Morris. Plot Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe - just maybe - her son’s science teacher. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm

in Porto Pi: 4pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.35pm

Captain America. Brave New World (2025)

Starring Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Rosa Salazar. Director Julius Onah. Plot Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Rated PG-13. 1h 58m. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi and Cinesa Festival Park. Cinema for Aficine to be announced.