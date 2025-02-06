See the Bridget Jones Mad About The Boy film in Palma in English from next Friday, February 14. Cinema (Ocimax, Rivoli o Augusta) to be announced at a discount rate . Just present the advertisement which will appear in tomorrow's Mallorca Bulletin at the box office. Times to be released.

Bridget Jones is back, but life looks a little different now. As a widowed single mother, she’s juggling work, parenting, and the ever-present chaos that seems to follow her. With the support of her loyal friends, loving family, and the ever-complicated Daniel Cleaver, she’s determined to find happiness again.

Diving into the world of dating apps, Bridget is soon swept up in the attention of a much younger man—thrilling, flattering, and slightly terrifying all at once. But just as she starts to navigate this unexpected romance, another contender quietly steps into the picture—her son’s charming science teacher. Could love be waiting where she least expects it?

Starring Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Leo Woodall, and directed by Michael Morris, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is a heartwarming and hilarious return to the beloved character’s story, filled with laughter, love, and a few classic Bridget mishaps along the way.