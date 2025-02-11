Close your eyes and feel the energy of the 60s. Open them and discover John, Paul, George and Ringo on stage, with their unmistakable sound, their original instruments and their iconic costume changes. That is what you will experience with Abbey Road, one of the best Beatles tribute bands in the world, which is coming to Palma de Mallorca in a large format.

The stage of the Trui Teatre will witness a show that goes beyond a simple concert: it is a journey back in time to the golden age of music, where the fidelity of the voices, the arrangements and the original sound transport the audience directly to Liverpool's musical revolution.

With a repertoire ranging from early hits such as Love Me Do, She Loves You and Help! to immortal anthems such as Hey Jude, Let It Be and Yesterday, each song is a moment of nostalgia, emotion and celebration. Whether you lived through that era or discovered the magic of the Beatles years later, this show will make you sing, dance and feel the essence of a band that changed the history of music.

Furthermore, Abbey Road not only recreates the music, but also the essence of each stage of The Beatles' career. Their concerts are marked by different costume changes faithful to each era, reflecting the evolution of the band, from their beginnings in the clubs of Hamburg to the last days of recording in the studio.

Can you imagine seeing live those songs that The Beatles never got to play on stage? Abbey Road makes it possible, performing songs from the second half of the 60s that the band only recorded in the studio. It is a show that goes beyond nostalgia: it is a unique opportunity to relive an unrepeatable musical legacy.

A show for all generations

Parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, groups of friends... The Beatles' music unites all ages and Abbey Road manages to make each attendee experience their own personal journey. Whether it's your first time listening to these songs live or the soundtrack to your entire life, you'll feel that special connection that only music can create.

Don't let them tell you. Experience the magic of The Beatles with Abbey Road at the Trui theatre.

Taking place on Saturday, March 15 at 9pm at the Trui theatre located at Camí de Son Rapinya 29 in Palma.