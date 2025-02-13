Due to the great success of the first edition of this gastronomic event, we present the second edition! | LAURA PONS BEDOYA
Palma 13/02/2025 00:15
On February 14, Palma offers “Dido and Aeneas” at Teatre Principal and a Valentine’s Day dinner with live music at Restaurant Mares. Lloseta hosts Delafé y las Flores Azules. On February 15, Lloseta features Nirvana tributes, while Palma has “Hakuna Matata, El Musical” and “Broadway with Love.” On February 16, check out “The Beatless” in Petra or the “Winterreise” concert in Felanitx. Palma's February 20 features the Balearic Symphony Orchestra and a Miquel Capllonch recital at Teatre Principal.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.