On February 14, Palma offers “Dido and Aeneas” at Teatre Principal and a Valentine’s Day dinner with live music at Restaurant Mares. Lloseta hosts Delafé y las Flores Azules. On February 15, Lloseta features Nirvana tributes, while Palma has “Hakuna Matata, El Musical” and “Broadway with Love.” On February 16, check out “The Beatless” in Petra or the “Winterreise” concert in Felanitx. Palma's February 20 features the Balearic Symphony Orchestra and a Miquel Capllonch recital at Teatre Principal.

Valentine's event this Friday. Friday, February 14 Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Francesc Blanco (piano), Nadia Akaarir (soprano). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros. samaniga.es.

Lloseta - 8pm: Delafé y las Flores Azules (electronica-pop). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 24 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Palma - 8pm: Purcell 'Dido and Aeneas'; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Irene Mas (soprano), Christian Borelli (countertenor) and other soloists, Teatre Principal Choir. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-90 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com. (Also Sunday, 6pm.)

Palma - 9pm: Valentine Day's Dinner, music from Marcela Ceraolo (guitar, vocals) and Nacho Vegas (tenor sax). Restaurant Mares, Pueblo Español. 55 euros.

Palma - 9.30pm: Prayer, Bon Jovi Tribute. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 12 euros. esgremi.com.

Palma - 9.30pm: Valentine Day's Dinner. Casino Mallorca, Avda. Gabriel Roca 54. 40 euros.

Soller - 2.30pm: Valentine Day's concert. Trio Swingitaliamo: Selene Scafaro (vocals) Pedro Riestra (guitar) Soriana Ivaniv (violin). Finca Ca'n Belle - Urbanización Bens d' Avall 7-9 between Soller and Deya. Concert only: 15 euros and concert with drinks 20 euros. Gluten-free cookies and pizzas also available. Location & reservations: 650661963. Tickets at the door or on ticketib.com. Saturday, February 15 Lloseta - 6pm: The Buzz Lovers (Nirvana tribute) plus two other tributes. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 22 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Palma - 5pm: Hakuna Matata, El Musical (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra Chamber Cycle (trumpets, horn, trombones). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Three euros. palmacultura.es.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Band of Music plus singers, 'Broadway with Love'. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 16 euros. palmacultura.es. (Also Sunday, 6pm.)

Palma - 9pm: The Great Songs of Dire Straits (tribute). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Puerto Pollensa - 7pm: L'Anima de Puccini; Mar Vives (soprano), Marc Laliga (piano). Events hall, C. Tramuntana. Eight euros.

Soller - 8pm: Francesc Blanco (piano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paloma Navarro (actress); Joan Alcover songs and poems. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. Ten euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com. Real Mallorca play against Las Palmas at Son Moix this weekend. Sunday, February 16 Felanitx - 6pm: Daniel Kirch (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Schubert, 'Die Winterreise'. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free, bookings via ticketib.com.

Lloret de Vistalegre - 1pm: JazzConfusion (sax, piano, bass, drums). Hotel Son Bauló, Camí Son Bauló. 24 euros.

Palma - 4.30pm: La Granja de Zenón, 'En busca del arcoiris' (family show). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 6.30pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Las Palmas. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Petra - 6pm: The Beatless (tribute). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros.

Puerto Pollensa - 5pm: CircArt; Matin Melinsky Company. Events hall, C. Tramuntana. Fundació Studium Aureum during a performance. Monday, February 17 Palma - 8.30pm: Fundació Studium Aureum; Brahms, Dvorak and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 15-20 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.com / ticketib.com. Wednesday, February 19 Palma - 7pm: Wines from the Pla i Llevant DO, cheeses from Minorca, sobrassada from Mallorca. La Misericordia (events room), Plaça Hospital 4. doplaillevant.com / ticketib.com. Thursday, February 20 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Julia Hagen (cello); Haydn, Bloch, Stravinsky. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros; auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 8pm: Marta Bauzá (soprano), Jesús López Blanco (piano); the songs of Mallorcan composer Miquel Capllonch. Teatre Principal (Small Hall), C. Riera 2. 25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.