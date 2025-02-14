This week’s film lineup features new releases like Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, where Bridget navigates single motherhood and romance, and Captain America: Brave New World, with Sam Wilson facing a global crisis. Still showing are Maria, a biopic on opera legend Maria Callas, and A Different Man, a dark drama about identity. Oscar contenders Dune: Part Two, The Substance, and Emilia Pérez are also screening. See showtimes and locations below. See you at the movies!

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025)

Starring Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant. Director Michael Morris. Plot Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe - just maybe - her son’s science teacher. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 8pm & 9.25pm (both daily)

in Palma: 8pm & 9.25pm (both daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm & 7.45pm (both daily)

in Porto Pi: 4pm & 7.45pm (both daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.35pm (daily), 7.30pm (Fri), 9.50pm (Sat)

in Marratxi: 6.35pm (daily), 7.30pm (Fri), 9.50pm (Sat) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan shopping centre: 4.45pm (Tue)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Starring Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Rosa Salazar. Director Julius Onah. Plot Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Rated PG-13. 1h 58m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 5.40pm, 8pm & 10.20pm (all daily)

in Palma: 5.40pm, 8pm & 10.20pm (all daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 5pm & 9.45pm (both daily)

in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 5pm & 9.45pm (both daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 3.50pm (Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 4.20pm (Sat & Thu), 7.10pm (Fri & Wed), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu), 10pm (Sun, Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 3.50pm (Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 4.20pm (Sat & Thu), 7.10pm (Fri & Wed), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu), 10pm (Sun, Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan shopping centre: 4pm (Tue)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Maria (2025)

Starring Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino and lba Rohrwacher. Director Pablo Larraín. Plot Maria Callas, the world’s greatest opera singer, lives the last days of her life in 1970s Paris, as she confronts her identity. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.35pm (Sun)

in Marratxi: 9.35pm (Sun) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.40pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 4.55pm & 7.05pm (Thu), 5.05pm (Sun), 6.50pm & 8.45pm (Fri), 7pm (Sun & Tue), 9.10pm (Mon & Wed), 9.25pm (Sat)

A Different Man (2024)

Starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson. Director Aaron Schimberg. Plot An aspiring actor undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance, but his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare. Rated R. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Sat), 5pm (Tue), 7pm (Mon), 7.05pm (Wed)

The Brutalist (2024)

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. Director Brady Corbet. Plot When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Rated R. 3h 34m. Awards Nominated to 9 BAFTAS and winner 3 Golden Globes.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 4.30pm (daily)

in Palma: 4.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Thu), 8.50pm (Wed)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Thu), 8.50pm (Wed) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Sat), 7.15pm (Tue), 7.25pm (Mon & Wed)

A Real Pain (2024)

Starring Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Director Jesse Eisenberg. Plot Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. Rated R. 1h 30m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 6.55pm (Fri), 7.15pm (Thu), 7.25pm (Sun)

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 3.45pm (daily)

Oscar contenders for 2025 showing at CineCiutat

Anora (2024)

Starring Mikey MadisonPaul WeissmanLindsey Normington. Director Sean Baker. Plot Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled. Rated R. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.50pm (Mon & Wed)

Conclave (2024)

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. Director Edward Berger. Plot When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Rated PG. 2h

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Sun), 4.50pm (Thu), 9.15pm (Fri)

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 8.45pm (Sat), 9pm (Tue)

The Substance (2024)

Starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Director Todd Phillips. Plot A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Rated R. 2h 21 m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9pm (Sat), 9.15pm (Mon, Tue & Wed)

Emilia Pérez (2024)

Starring Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez. Director Jacques Audiard. Plot Emilia Pérez follows three remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists unappreciated lawyer Rita to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self. Rated R. 2h 12 m.