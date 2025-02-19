March is approaching, bringing with it one of Palma’s most iconic and, above all, fun-filled celebrations: Sa Rueta, which this year will take place on Sunday, February 23. This event is all about dressing up and having a great time, with workshops, performances, and, most importantly, a program packed with over 30 activities organised by the Palma City Council. The festivities will kick off on Sunday, February 23, in the morning and will run from 11am to 2pm. During this time, a wide range of activities will take place throughout the city’s most iconic streets and areas. See complete listing below:
Programme
Plaza de Cort & Calle de Colom
1 Mini Disco with DJ Xisqueta 2 Face in Hole (Photo Stand-In) 3 Face Painting Workshop4. 4 Mask-Making Workshop 5 Rodamons Parade – at 11am, 12 noon, and 1pm Plaza Major 6 Children’s Corner 7 Circus Marathon by Circ Bover - Circus Introduction with Circ Bambú: Stilts, balance boards, acrobatics, aerial skills, juggling, and tightrope walking. 8 Circus Marathon by Circ Bover – Circus Acts - Host: Joan from Astronautes Estrellats - Cía. Miss Elàstic (Acrobatics)– 11.05am - Cía. Artístico (Hula Hoop) – 11.25am - Cía. Miss Elàstic (Juggling) – 11.45am - Clownómadas (Clown, Juggling & Bubbles) – 12.05pm - Cía. Artístico (Acrobatics) – 12.25pm - Clownómadas (Clown, Juggling & Diabolo) – 12.45pm - Cía. Artístico (Balance Acts) – 1.05pm - Filigrana’s Show (Entertainment & Animation) – 1.25pm 9 Circus Marathon by Circ Bover – Aerial Performances - Vale (Aerial Ladder) – 11.15am & 1.15pm - Mathi (Lyra Hoop) – 11.45am & 1.40pm - Vale (Trapeze) – 12.15pm - Mathi (Aerial Silks) – 12.45pm 10 Face Painting Workshop
La Rambla 11 Children’s Corner 12 Face Painting Workshop 13 Storytelling & Puppet Shows - Conte Contat: En Bitxo i la seva disfressa – 11am & 11.45am - Espill Teatre: Na Jane de la Jungla – 12.45pm & 1.30pm 14 Face Painting Workshop 15 Clown Zone - Mr. Carrot – One Man Show – 11.15am & 12 noon - Toto Campete – Toto – 12.45pm & 1.30pm - Locations: Pl. de Cort & C. de Colom, Pl. Major, La Rambla 16 Mask-Making Workshop 17 Magic Zone - Magic Berni & Mimi – Zaska Traska Patraska – 11.15am, 12 noon, 12.45pm & 1.30pm 18 Educational & Fun Activities by the Mallorca Waste Management Service 19 Sa Rueta Costume Runway 20 Teatritx Parade – Mestres Xef!!! – at 11am, 12 noon, and 1pm
Calle de la Riera 21 “Painting on the Ground” Workshop
Plaza del Rei Joan Carles & Avd. de Jaume III 22 Meet Your Favourite Characters 23 Face Painting Workshop 24 Giant Games 25 Parade of “Gegants i Capgrossos” (Giants and Big-Headed Figures) & Na Coca’s Dragon 26 Eco-Friendly Carousel 27 Mask-Making Workshop 28 Face Painting Workshop 29 Musical Entertainment - La Colla Pirata – Carnaval, Ahoi! (Pirate Costume Party) – 11am & 12.30pm - Maria Bimbolles – Suriavisqui – 11.45am & 1.15pm 30 Bus Xivi & Educational Activities by EMT 31 Community Games 32 Painting on the Ground Workshop 33 Environmental & Recycling Workshops by EMAYA
Important Notice All events in this programme are subject to change. In case of emergencies (lost children, accidents, incidents, etc.), please go to the Meeting Point at Casal Solleric.
