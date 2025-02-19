March is approaching, bringing with it one of Palma’s most iconic and, above all, fun-filled celebrations: Sa Rueta, which this year will take place on Sunday, February 23. This event is all about dressing up and having a great time, with workshops, performances, and, most importantly, a program packed with over 30 activities organised by the Palma City Council. The festivities will kick off on Sunday, February 23, in the morning and will run from 11am to 2pm. During this time, a wide range of activities will take place throughout the city’s most iconic streets and areas. See complete listing below:

Map where the events will be taking place in Palma.

Programme

Plaza de Cort & Calle de Colom

1 Mini Disco with DJ Xisqueta

2 Face in Hole (Photo Stand-In)

3 Face Painting Workshop4.

4 Mask-Making Workshop

5 Rodamons Parade – at 11am, 12 noon, and 1pm

Plaza Major

6 Children’s Corner

7 Circus Marathon by Circ Bover

- Circus Introduction with Circ Bambú: Stilts, balance boards, acrobatics, aerial skills, juggling, and tightrope walking.

8 Circus Marathon by Circ Bover – Circus Acts - Host: Joan from Astronautes Estrellats

- Cía. Miss Elàstic (Acrobatics)– 11.05am

- Cía. Artístico (Hula Hoop) – 11.25am

- Cía. Miss Elàstic (Juggling) – 11.45am

- Clownómadas (Clown, Juggling & Bubbles) – 12.05pm

- Cía. Artístico (Acrobatics) – 12.25pm

- Clownómadas (Clown, Juggling & Diabolo) – 12.45pm

- Cía. Artístico (Balance Acts) – 1.05pm

- Filigrana’s Show (Entertainment & Animation) – 1.25pm

9 Circus Marathon by Circ Bover – Aerial Performances

- Vale (Aerial Ladder) – 11.15am & 1.15pm

- Mathi (Lyra Hoop) – 11.45am & 1.40pm

- Vale (Trapeze) – 12.15pm

- Mathi (Aerial Silks) – 12.45pm

10 Face Painting Workshop

La Rambla

11 Children’s Corner

12 Face Painting Workshop

13 Storytelling & Puppet Shows

- Conte Contat: En Bitxo i la seva disfressa – 11am & 11.45am

- Espill Teatre: Na Jane de la Jungla – 12.45pm & 1.30pm

14 Face Painting Workshop

15 Clown Zone

- Mr. Carrot – One Man Show – 11.15am & 12 noon

- Toto Campete – Toto – 12.45pm & 1.30pm

- Locations: Pl. de Cort & C. de Colom, Pl. Major, La Rambla

16 Mask-Making Workshop

17 Magic Zone

- Magic Berni & Mimi – Zaska Traska Patraska – 11.15am, 12 noon, 12.45pm & 1.30pm

18 Educational & Fun Activities by the Mallorca Waste Management Service

19 Sa Rueta Costume Runway

20 Teatritx Parade – Mestres Xef!!! – at 11am, 12 noon, and 1pm

Calle de la Riera

21 “Painting on the Ground” Workshop

Plaza del Rei Joan Carles & Avd. de Jaume III

22 Meet Your Favourite Characters

23 Face Painting Workshop

24 Giant Games

25 Parade of “Gegants i Capgrossos” (Giants and Big-Headed Figures) & Na Coca’s Dragon

26 Eco-Friendly Carousel

27 Mask-Making Workshop

28 Face Painting Workshop

29 Musical Entertainment

- La Colla Pirata – Carnaval, Ahoi! (Pirate Costume Party) – 11am & 12.30pm

- Maria Bimbolles – Suriavisqui – 11.45am & 1.15pm

30 Bus Xivi & Educational Activities by EMT

31 Community Games

32 Painting on the Ground Workshop

33 Environmental & Recycling Workshops by EMAYA

Important Notice

All events in this programme are subject to change. In case of emergencies (lost children, accidents, incidents, etc.), please go to the Meeting Point at Casal Solleric.