Sa Rueta: Children's carnival celebration

Thousands of people take part in Palma's big children's Carnival celebration, where the little ones are the stars of the show. | P. BERGAS

MDB DigitalPalma 19/02/2025 14:34
March is approaching, bringing with it one of Palma’s most iconic and, above all, fun-filled celebrations: Sa Rueta, which this year will take place on Sunday, February 23. This event is all about dressing up and having a great time, with workshops, performances, and, most importantly, a program packed with over 30 activities organised by the Palma City Council. The festivities will kick off on Sunday, February 23, in the morning and will run from 11am to 2pm. During this time, a wide range of activities will take place throughout the city’s most iconic streets and areas. See complete listing below:

Map where the events will be taking place in Palma.

Programme

Plaza de Cort & Calle de Colom

1 Mini Disco with DJ Xisqueta
2 Face in Hole (Photo Stand-In)
3 Face Painting Workshop4.
4 Mask-Making Workshop
5 Rodamons Parade – at 11am, 12 noon, and 1pm
Plaza Major
6 Children’s Corner
7 Circus Marathon by Circ Bover
- Circus Introduction with Circ Bambú: Stilts, balance boards, acrobatics, aerial skills, juggling, and tightrope walking.
8 Circus Marathon by Circ Bover – Circus Acts - Host: Joan from Astronautes Estrellats
- Cía. Miss Elàstic (Acrobatics)– 11.05am
- Cía. Artístico (Hula Hoop) – 11.25am
- Cía. Miss Elàstic (Juggling) – 11.45am
- Clownómadas (Clown, Juggling & Bubbles) – 12.05pm
- Cía. Artístico (Acrobatics) – 12.25pm
- Clownómadas (Clown, Juggling & Diabolo) – 12.45pm
- Cía. Artístico (Balance Acts) – 1.05pm
- Filigrana’s Show (Entertainment & Animation) – 1.25pm
9 Circus Marathon by Circ Bover – Aerial Performances
- Vale (Aerial Ladder) – 11.15am & 1.15pm
- Mathi (Lyra Hoop) – 11.45am & 1.40pm
- Vale (Trapeze) – 12.15pm
- Mathi (Aerial Silks) – 12.45pm
10 Face Painting Workshop

La Rambla
11 Children’s Corner
12 Face Painting Workshop
13 Storytelling & Puppet Shows
- Conte Contat: En Bitxo i la seva disfressa – 11am & 11.45am
- Espill Teatre: Na Jane de la Jungla – 12.45pm & 1.30pm
14 Face Painting Workshop
15 Clown Zone
- Mr. Carrot – One Man Show – 11.15am & 12 noon
- Toto Campete – Toto – 12.45pm & 1.30pm
- Locations: Pl. de Cort & C. de Colom, Pl. Major, La Rambla
16 Mask-Making Workshop
17 Magic Zone
- Magic Berni & Mimi – Zaska Traska Patraska – 11.15am, 12 noon, 12.45pm & 1.30pm
18 Educational & Fun Activities by the Mallorca Waste Management Service
19 Sa Rueta Costume Runway
20 Teatritx Parade – Mestres Xef!!! – at 11am, 12 noon, and 1pm

Calle de la Riera
21 “Painting on the Ground” Workshop

Plaza del Rei Joan Carles & Avd. de Jaume III
22 Meet Your Favourite Characters
23 Face Painting Workshop
24 Giant Games
25 Parade of “Gegants i Capgrossos” (Giants and Big-Headed Figures) & Na Coca’s Dragon
26 Eco-Friendly Carousel
27 Mask-Making Workshop
28 Face Painting Workshop
29 Musical Entertainment
- La Colla Pirata – Carnaval, Ahoi! (Pirate Costume Party) – 11am & 12.30pm
- Maria Bimbolles – Suriavisqui – 11.45am & 1.15pm
30 Bus Xivi & Educational Activities by EMT
31 Community Games
32 Painting on the Ground Workshop
33 Environmental & Recycling Workshops by EMAYA

Important Notice
All events in this programme are subject to change. In case of emergencies (lost children, accidents, incidents, etc.), please go to the Meeting Point at Casal Solleric.