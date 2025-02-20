This week’s film lineup features offers something for everyone. New releases include Paddington in Peru (2024), a family-friendly adventure, and The Monkey (2025), a chilling horror tale. Still showing are Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Captain America: Brave New World, Maria, and more. Oscar contenders such as Anora, Conclave, and Dune: Part Two continue to captivate audiences. Other highlights include The Substance, Emilia Pérez, and Wicked all nominated for this years Oscars. Showtimes are available at various cinemas across Palma and Marratxí. See showtimes below. See you at the movies!

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Paddington in Peru (2024)

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw. Director Dougal Wilson. Plot Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey. Rated PG. 1h 46m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 3.50pm (daily)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping centre: 3.50pm (Tue)

The Monkey (2025)

Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany and Christian Convery. Director Osgood Perkins. Plot When twin brothers Bill and Hal find their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start. The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. Rated R. 1h 38m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.45pm & 10.15pm (both daily)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025)

Starring Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant. Director Michael Morris. Plot Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe - just maybe - her son’s science teacher. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 8.05pm (daily)

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.20pm (daily)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 10pm (Mon), 10.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Starring Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Rosa Salazar. Director Julius Onah. Plot Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Rated PG-13. 1h 58m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 5.45pm & 6pm (daily), 10.30pm (daily except Fri)

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm & 10pm (daily)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 7pm (Mon), 7.15pm & 10.30pm (Tue), 7.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu), 10pm (daily except Tue)

Maria (2025)

Starring Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino and lba Rohrwacher. Director Pablo Larraín. Plot Maria Callas, the world’s greatest opera singer, lives the last days of her life in 1970s Paris, as she confronts her identity. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Mon & Wed), 4.50pm (Sun & Thu), 6.50pm (Fri), 9.20pm (Sat)

A Different Man (2024)

Starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson. Director Aaron Schimberg. Plot An aspiring actor undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance, but his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare. Rated R. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Tue), 7.01pm (Sun & Thu)

The Brutalist (2024)

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. Director Brady Corbet. Plot When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Rated R. 3h 34m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 8.20pm (daily)

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.55pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

A Real Pain (2024)

Starring Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Director Jesse Eisenberg. Plot Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. Rated R. 1h 30m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.10pm (Mon & Wed)

Oscar contenders for 2025

Anora (2024)

Starring Mikey Madison, Paul WeissmanLindsey Normington. Director Sean Baker. Plot Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled. Rated R. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.15pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

Conclave (2024)

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. Director Edward Berger. Plot When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Rated PG. 2h

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.15pm (Tue), 6.55pm (Fri)

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 8.45pm (Tue)

The Substance (2024)

Starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Director Todd Phillips. Plot A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Rated R. 2h 21 m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.55pm (Sun & Thu)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.45pm (Wed)

Emilia Pérez (2024)

Starring Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez. Director Jacques Audiard. Plot Emilia Pérez follows three remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists unappreciated lawyer Rita to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self. Rated R. 2h 12 m. *Film is in English and Spanish

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 6.50pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 9pm (Tue), 9.10pm (Fri)

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.