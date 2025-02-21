The Balearic Islands are gearing up to celebrate their most emblematic day: Balearics Day. This year’s programme, inspired by the motto #PRIDE—based on a poem by writer Javier Bizarro—features 298 activities, a 14% increase from the previous year. Events are distributed across the islands, with 235 in Mallorca, 41 in Menorca, 18 in Ibiza, and 4 in Formentera.

News and emblematic spaces

One of the main innovations this year is the free registration for the Balearics Day market, encouraging greater participation from traders and artisans. The total allocated budget stands at €782,290, with continued collaboration agreements between the island councils and local municipalities.

The Parc de la Mar will host a unique exhibition of llaüts (traditional Balearic boats) classified as Cultural Heritage. Meanwhile, Ses Voltes will serve as the venue for Maritime Museum activities. S’Hort del Rei will feature 31 stalls dedicated to local products, while Plaça Drassana will be the meeting point for the Fishermen’s Guild, participating for the first time with 16 representatives from Mallorca and Ibiza.

Celebrations

The festivities will commence on February 27 with a concert by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. On February 28, the Gold Medal and Ramon Llull Awards ceremony will take place. The main celebrations will culminate with the grand Balearics Day festivities on 1st and 2nd March across all four islands.

The Balearic Day market will be taking place from February 28 to March 2 from 10am to 10pm on Avinguda d’Antoni Maura, passeig de Sagrera, carrer del Consolat and plaça de la Drassana. Click here for complete programme. Also free train service for everyone will be available on Saturday, March 1.