The first quarter of the year becomes a feast of awards and galas in honour of cinema, highlighting those films that have shone on the big screen and left a mark on the history of film. The Aficine group cannot overlook the awards and nominations for the films they screen in their more than 40 cinemas across the Balearic Islands, and they do so with a very special pool. Moviegoers and film lovers have the chance to win nothing less than a cinema pass to attend Aficine cinemas for free in 2025.
Win one year of free cinema with Aficine Oscars pool!
The betting pool is open until February 28 at 1pm
