The first quarter of the year becomes a feast of awards and galas in honour of cinema, highlighting those films that have shone on the big screen and left a mark on the history of film. The Aficine group cannot overlook the awards and nominations for the films they screen in their more than 40 cinemas across the Balearic Islands, and they do so with a very special pool. Moviegoers and film lovers have the chance to win nothing less than a cinema pass to attend Aficine cinemas for free in 2025.

The Aficine Oscars Pool features 8 categories, and the person who gets a perfect score will win the pass. Some years, several movie buffs score perfectly, and a draw is held among them. Who will be the lucky one in 2025?

Choose who you think will be the Oscar winner in the selected categories that you will find in the form here.

Categories to vote: Best Film, Best Director, Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Animated Film.