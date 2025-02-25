Palma is gearing up for one of its most anticipated and vibrant celebrations of the year—Sa Rua 2025. Taking place on Sunday, March 2, this iconic carnival will once again fill the streets of the Balearic capital with a dazzling display of colour, music, and creativity. Every year, locals and visitors alike come together to take part in this spectacular parade, showcasing elaborate costumes, impressive floats, and energetic dance performances. Participants will compete for prestigious prizes, while spectators enjoy a festive atmosphere brimming with excitement.

When does Sa Rua start?

The parade will begin with a gathering between 4pm and 4.40pm, starting at Carrer del Baró de Pinopar and continuing along Avinguda d'Alemanya and Avinguda del Comte de Sallent. The route will pass through some of Palma’s main streets, including la Rambla, Carrer de la Riera, and Passeig de Mallorca so be advised of possible road closures.

Additionally, five prizes will be awarded in both the float and troupe categories, each worth €450. The prize categories will include:

Most elaborate float

Most thought-provoking float

Most original float

Most lively float

The day will conclude with the award ceremony at Plaça Joan Carles I, hosted by the renowned journalist Miguel Vera. Additionally, the event will feature a special performance by the pop-rock band 'Tardes en el Café'.

In addition to the celebrations in Palma, other towns across Mallorca host their own parades and Carnival events, adding their unique touch to the festivities. For example, on Saturday, March 1, S’Arenal / Playa de Palma 2025 will hold its own Carnival parade. The gathering will take place at 2.30pm on Calle Costa y Llobera (in front of Tenis Arenal), with the departure scheduled for around 3pm. At 5.30pm, there will be children’s entertainment.