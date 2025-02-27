The Balearics Day celebrations in Palma and across the islands promise a weekend full of music, culture, and gastronomy from February 28 to March 3. Highlights include live performances, guided tours of historic sites, a local products fair, and traditional folk music and dance at various locations. Sa Feixina Park will host DJs and bands, while Plaça Reina features concerts. Across Mallorca, different towns will hold carnival parades, folk performances, and concerts, including orchestras, jazz, and flamenco. The Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) in Marratxí and various exhibitions complete the festivities.

Fun fair opens today until April 27.

Friday, February 28

BALEARICS DAY PALMA

Es Baluard . 6pm: Jansky (electronica) with Biel Mesquida (folk).

. 6pm: Jansky (electronica) with Biel Mesquida (folk). Hort del Rei , Local Products Fair 10am to 8pm (Also Saturday and Sunday).

, Local Products Fair 10am to 8pm (Also Saturday and Sunday). Kingdom of Mallorca Archive , Guided tours 11am and 12 noon.

, Guided tours 11am and 12 noon. Palacio de Congresos , Guided tours 10am to 1pm.

, Guided tours 10am to 1pm. Parc de la Mar , Balearic Government exhibition 10am to 8pm. (Also Saturday and Sunday).

, Balearic Government exhibition 10am to 8pm. (Also Saturday and Sunday). Passeig Sagrera and adjoining , 2025 Balearic Islands Market 10am to 10pm (Also Saturday and Sunday).

, 2025 Balearic Islands Market 10am to 10pm (Also Saturday and Sunday). Plaça Drassana , Fish Fair 10am to 10pm (Also Saturday and Sunday).

, Fish Fair 10am to 10pm (Also Saturday and Sunday). Plaça Reina , folk music and dance, choir from 4pm to 9pm.

, folk music and dance, choir from 4pm to 9pm. Sa Feixina Park , Balearic Islands cuisine 10am to 11.30pm (Also Saturday and Sunday).

, Balearic Islands cuisine 10am to 11.30pm (Also Saturday and Sunday). Sa Feixina Park , DJs and bands 10am to midnight.

, DJs and bands 10am to midnight. Ses Voltes, Museu Maritim workshops and exhibition 10am to 8pm. (Also Saturday and Sunday).

Other events across the island

Alcudia - 7pm: Balearics Day; Aprojove Orchestra and Choir, Pro Música Chorus de Soller choir. Celebration of Mallorca fiestas and festivities. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free with invitation. auditorialcudia.net.

- 7pm: Balearics Day; Aprojove Orchestra and Choir, Pro Música Chorus de Soller choir. Celebration of Mallorca fiestas and festivities. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free with invitation. auditorialcudia.net. Costitx - 7.30pm: 'Bohèmia Mallorca', Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano) works by Mallorcan composers. At the church. Free.

- 7.30pm: 'Bohèmia Mallorca', Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano) works by Mallorcan composers. At the church. Free. Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day. Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-11.30pm; Monday-Thursday 4.30pm-11pm.)

- 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day. Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-11.30pm; Monday-Thursday 4.30pm-11pm.) Palma - 6pm-2am: Tardeo Flamenco with José No Pasana and Mabel, Juan Real, plus tapas, beers. Pueblo Español. 20 euros.

- 6pm-2am: Tardeo Flamenco with José No Pasana and Mabel, Juan Real, plus tapas, beers. Pueblo Español. 20 euros. Palma - 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music; Reed, Mairata and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.es.

- 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music; Reed, Mairata and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.es. Palma - 8pm: Philharmonia Frankfurt; Elgar, Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, Tzintzadze. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: Philharmonia Frankfurt; Elgar, Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, Tzintzadze. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Santanyi - 7pm: Balearics Day; Pitxorines (Mallorca nine-piece female folk group). Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Five euros.

Balearic Islands Market from 10am to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, March 1

BALEARICS DAY PALMA

Almudaina Palace , Guided tours 10am to 6pm.

, Guided tours 10am to 6pm. Balearic Parliament , Guided tours 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

, Guided tours 4.30pm to 8.30pm. Cathedral, Guided tours 10am to 2pm.

Guided tours 10am to 2pm. Consolat de Mar , Guided tours 7pm to 8.45pm (Also Sunday).

, Guided tours 7pm to 8.45pm (Also Sunday). Council of Mallorca , Guided tours 12 noon / 4pm.

, Guided tours 12 noon / 4pm. La Lonja , Guided tours 10am to 9pm (Also Sunday).

, Guided tours 10am to 9pm (Also Sunday). Plaça Reina . 8pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer).

. 8pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer). Sa Feixina Park, DJs and bands from 12 noon to midnight.

Other events across the island

CARNIVAL. Alaro, 8pm Plaça Vila. Andratx, 5pm Avda. Son Mas to Plaça Espanya. Bunyola, 6.30pm Plaça Vila. Calvia, 4.30pm. Campanet, 5.30pm Plaça Major. Colonia Sant Pere, 7pm. Esporles, 5pm Placeta Jardinet. Felanitx, 3pm from C. Metge Obrador. Inca, 6pm from C. Santiago Russinyol. Lloseta, 6pm Plaça Espanya. Llucmajor, 4.30pm from Passeig Jaume III. Manacor, 5.30pm from Passeig Na Carnel-la. Pollensa, 5pm from Via Pollentia. Porreres, 5.30pm from Plaça Moli de n'Amengual. Sa Pobla, 4pm: Children's Carnival from C. Traginers. Santa Eugenia, 3.45pm. Santa Maria, 5pm Avda. Jaume III. Santanyi, 4pm from Plaça Major. Son Servera, 7.30pm Plaça Mercat. Valldemossa, 4.30pm.

Sa Rua in Palma this Sunday.

Andratx - 12 noon: Balearics Day; Tiu (Mallorcan pop singer). Plaça Espanya.

- 12 noon: Balearics Day; Tiu (Mallorcan pop singer). Plaça Espanya. Banyalbufar - 12 noon: Balearics Day; Estol de Tramuntana (folk dance). 6pm: Marino e Marini (swing). Plaça Vila.

- 12 noon: Balearics Day; Estol de Tramuntana (folk dance). 6pm: Marino e Marini (swing). Plaça Vila. Bunyola - 6pm: Balearics Day; Bunyola Band of Music. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

- 6pm: Balearics Day; Bunyola Band of Music. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Deya - 11am-1pm: Balearics Day; Circ Bover, local products. Jardins de Can Vallès.

- 11am-1pm: Balearics Day; Circ Bover, local products. Jardins de Can Vallès. Inca - 6pm: Balearics Day; Concert, Federation of Bands of Music. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Free.

- 6pm: Balearics Day; Concert, Federation of Bands of Music. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Free. Manacor - 7pm: Joan from Mallorcan pop band Xanguito solo concert. Circ Bover marquee, Parque de na Molla Poligono 25. 12 euros.

- 7pm: Joan from Mallorcan pop band Xanguito solo concert. Circ Bover marquee, Parque de na Molla Poligono 25. 12 euros. Marratxi , Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-8pm, 10am: Opening with giants and pipers. Plaça Església. 5pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja. Sant Marçal show area.

, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-8pm, 10am: Opening with giants and pipers. Plaça Església. 5pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja. Sant Marçal show area. Montuiri - 7pm: Ozeanica ('mediaeval' folk and rock). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

- 7pm: Ozeanica ('mediaeval' folk and rock). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Palma - 6pm: The Bookshop Band (British folk). Estudi General Lul-lia, C. Sant Roc 4. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

- 6pm: The Bookshop Band (British folk). Estudi General Lul-lia, C. Sant Roc 4. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Palma - 9.30pm: Sopa de Cabra (Catalan rock band). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9.30pm: Sopa de Cabra (Catalan rock band). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Santa Maria - 8pm: Balearics Day; Grup Sa Torre (folk dance). Plaça Vila.

- 8pm: Balearics Day; Grup Sa Torre (folk dance). Plaça Vila. Valldemossa - 6.30pm: Eliane Reyes (piano), Chopin waltzes. Museu Chopin i Sand, Charterhouse. 15 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es / WhatsApp 659 639 100.

Real Mallorca play against Alavés at Son Moix.

Sunday, March 2

BALEARICS DAY PALMA

Balearic Parliament , Guided tours 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.

, Guided tours 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm. Council of Mallorca , Guided tours 10am to 12 noon.

, Guided tours 10am to 12 noon. Es Baluard , 12 noon: Balearic Symphony Orchestra and tenor Antoni Lliteres. Free with invitations.

, 12 noon: Balearic Symphony Orchestra and tenor Antoni Lliteres. Free with invitations. Plaça Reina . 4pm: Two Moons (female duo). 5.30pm: Muriel Grossman (sax). 7pm: Banda Zeitung.

. 4pm: Two Moons (female duo). 5.30pm: Muriel Grossman (sax). 7pm: Banda Zeitung. Sa Feixina Park, DJs and bands from 12 noon to 8pm.

Other events across the island

CARNIVAL. Alcudia, 4pm from the church car park. Ariany, 3.30pm Plaça Major. Colonia Sant Jordi, 4.3opm. Muro, 3.30pm. Palma, 5pm from La Rambla. Santa Margalida, 4pm Plaça Vila. Ses Salines, 11am Escoles Velles.

Cala Ratjada - 7pm: Lorena Bonnin (soprano), Sabine Grofmeier (clarinet), Carlos Bonnin (piano). Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. Pay as you wish.

- 7pm: Lorena Bonnin (soprano), Sabine Grofmeier (clarinet), Carlos Bonnin (piano). Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. Pay as you wish. Inca - 7pm: 'De Profundis Ad Astra', early music and dance. Tomeu Seguí (harpsichord), Magdalena Garzón (movement); Cavazzoni, Scarlatti and others. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 12 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7pm: 'De Profundis Ad Astra', early music and dance. Tomeu Seguí (harpsichord), Magdalena Garzón (movement); Cavazzoni, Scarlatti and others. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 12 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Manacor - 7pm: Art Vocal Ensemble, Jaume Tomàs and Pau Oliver (pianos), Lea Suter (harmonium), plus soloists. Rossini, 'Petite Messe Solennelle'. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free. enviumanacor.com.

Ceramics fair in Marratxi.

Marratxi , Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-8pm. 10am: Folk dance with Engalba. 7pm: Batucada procession. Sant Marçal show area.

, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-8pm. 10am: Folk dance with Engalba. 7pm: Batucada procession. Sant Marçal show area. Palma - 6.30pm: Beatles Monumental. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-34 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 6.30pm: Beatles Monumental. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-34 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 6.30pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Alavés. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 6.30pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Alavés. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Pollensa - 7pm: 'Dies Malats'; Costa i Llobera musical poems. Josep Pere Peyró (vocals, guitar), Juanan Torandell (double bass), Omar Lanuti (guitar). Can Costa, C. Miquel Costa i Llobera 9. Ten euros.

- 7pm: 'Dies Malats'; Costa i Llobera musical poems. Josep Pere Peyró (vocals, guitar), Juanan Torandell (double bass), Omar Lanuti (guitar). Can Costa, C. Miquel Costa i Llobera 9. Ten euros. Sa Pobla - 6pm: The Bookshop Band. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

- 6pm: The Bookshop Band. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Sineu - 4.30pm: Balearics Day; Mallorcan folk characters, giants, bigheads, folk dance. Plaça Fossar and centre.

- 4.30pm: Balearics Day; Mallorcan folk characters, giants, bigheads, folk dance. Plaça Fossar and centre. Soller - 11am: Balearics Day; Aires Sollerics, Estol de Tramuntana, Soller pipers. Plaça Constitució.

Monday, March 3

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-1.30pm: Sant Marçal show area. (Same times Tuesday to Thursday.)

Tuesday, March 4

Palma - Arts Society Mallorca talk. 7.30pm. “Guggenheim - Pushing the Boundaries” with expert Andrew Hopkins. Hotel Artmadams. Carrer del Marquès de la Sènia, 34. The talk is followed by a Drinks and Tapas Reception. Tickets for guests are now available - €20, if space available after Member booking. Please email to reserve your place: mallorca@theartssociety.org

Silvia Pérez Cruz.

