The Balearics Day celebrations in Palma and across the islands promise a weekend full of music, culture, and gastronomy from February 28 to March 3. Highlights include live performances, guided tours of historic sites, a local products fair, and traditional folk music and dance at various locations. Sa Feixina Park will host DJs and bands, while Plaça Reina features concerts. Across Mallorca, different towns will hold carnival parades, folk performances, and concerts, including orchestras, jazz, and flamenco. The Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) in Marratxí and various exhibitions complete the festivities.
Head over to this section for a closer look at the featured events with all the details.
Friday, February 28
BALEARICS DAY PALMA
Es Baluard. 6pm: Jansky (electronica) with Biel Mesquida (folk).
Hort del Rei, Local Products Fair 10am to 8pm (Also Saturday and Sunday).
Kingdom of Mallorca Archive, Guided tours 11am and 12 noon.
Palacio de Congresos, Guided tours 10am to 1pm.
Parc de la Mar, Balearic Government exhibition 10am to 8pm. (Also Saturday and Sunday).
Passeig Sagrera and adjoining, 2025 Balearic Islands Market 10am to 10pm (Also Saturday and Sunday).
Plaça Drassana, Fish Fair 10am to 10pm (Also Saturday and Sunday).
Plaça Reina, folk music and dance, choir from 4pm to 9pm.
Sa Feixina Park, Balearic Islands cuisine 10am to 11.30pm (Also Saturday and Sunday).
Sa Feixina Park, DJs and bands 10am to midnight.
Ses Voltes, Museu Maritim workshops and exhibition 10am to 8pm. (Also Saturday and Sunday).
Other events across the island
Alcudia - 7pm: Balearics Day; Aprojove Orchestra and Choir, Pro Música Chorus de Soller choir. Celebration of Mallorca fiestas and festivities. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free with invitation. auditorialcudia.net.
Costitx - 7.30pm: 'Bohèmia Mallorca', Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano) works by Mallorcan composers. At the church. Free.
Santanyi - 7pm: Balearics Day; Pitxorines (Mallorca nine-piece female folk group). Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Five euros.
Saturday, March 1
BALEARICS DAY PALMA
Almudaina Palace, Guided tours 10am to 6pm.
Balearic Parliament, Guided tours 4.30pm to 8.30pm.
Cathedral, Guided tours 10am to 2pm.
Consolat de Mar, Guided tours 7pm to 8.45pm (Also Sunday).
Council of Mallorca, Guided tours 12 noon / 4pm.
La Lonja, Guided tours 10am to 9pm (Also Sunday).
Plaça Reina. 8pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer).
Sa Feixina Park, DJs and bands from 12 noon to midnight.
Other events across the island
CARNIVAL. Alaro, 8pm Plaça Vila. Andratx, 5pm Avda. Son Mas to Plaça Espanya. Bunyola, 6.30pm Plaça Vila. Calvia, 4.30pm. Campanet, 5.30pm Plaça Major. Colonia Sant Pere, 7pm. Esporles, 5pm Placeta Jardinet. Felanitx, 3pm from C. Metge Obrador. Inca, 6pm from C. Santiago Russinyol. Lloseta, 6pm Plaça Espanya. Llucmajor, 4.30pm from Passeig Jaume III. Manacor, 5.30pm from Passeig Na Carnel-la. Pollensa, 5pm from Via Pollentia. Porreres, 5.30pm from Plaça Moli de n'Amengual. Sa Pobla, 4pm: Children's Carnival from C. Traginers. Santa Eugenia, 3.45pm. Santa Maria, 5pm Avda. Jaume III. Santanyi, 4pm from Plaça Major. Son Servera, 7.30pm Plaça Mercat. Valldemossa, 4.30pm.
Andratx - 12 noon: Balearics Day; Tiu (Mallorcan pop singer). Plaça Espanya.
Banyalbufar - 12 noon: Balearics Day; Estol de Tramuntana (folk dance). 6pm: Marino e Marini (swing). Plaça Vila.
Bunyola - 6pm: Balearics Day; Bunyola Band of Music. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.
Deya - 11am-1pm: Balearics Day; Circ Bover, local products. Jardins de Can Vallès.
Inca - 6pm: Balearics Day; Concert, Federation of Bands of Music. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Free.
Manacor - 7pm: Joan from Mallorcan pop band Xanguito solo concert. Circ Bover marquee, Parque de na Molla Poligono 25. 12 euros.
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-8pm, 10am: Opening with giants and pipers. Plaça Església. 5pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja. Sant Marçal show area.
Montuiri - 7pm: Ozeanica ('mediaeval' folk and rock). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.
Palma - 6pm: The Bookshop Band (British folk). Estudi General Lul-lia, C. Sant Roc 4. 15 euros. ticketib.com.
Palma - 9.30pm: Sopa de Cabra (Catalan rock band). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Santa Maria - 8pm: Balearics Day; Grup Sa Torre (folk dance). Plaça Vila.
Balearic Parliament, Guided tours 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.
Council of Mallorca, Guided tours 10am to 12 noon.
Es Baluard, 12 noon: Balearic Symphony Orchestra and tenor Antoni Lliteres. Free with invitations.
Plaça Reina. 4pm: Two Moons (female duo). 5.30pm: Muriel Grossman (sax). 7pm: Banda Zeitung.
Sa Feixina Park, DJs and bands from 12 noon to 8pm.
Other events across the island
CARNIVAL. Alcudia, 4pm from the church car park. Ariany, 3.30pm Plaça Major. Colonia Sant Jordi, 4.3opm. Muro, 3.30pm. Palma, 5pm from La Rambla. Santa Margalida, 4pm Plaça Vila. Ses Salines, 11am Escoles Velles.
Cala Ratjada - 7pm: Lorena Bonnin (soprano), Sabine Grofmeier (clarinet), Carlos Bonnin (piano). Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. Pay as you wish.
Inca - 7pm: 'De Profundis Ad Astra', early music and dance. Tomeu Seguí (harpsichord), Magdalena Garzón (movement); Cavazzoni, Scarlatti and others. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 12 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
Manacor - 7pm: Art Vocal Ensemble, Jaume Tomàs and Pau Oliver (pianos), Lea Suter (harmonium), plus soloists. Rossini, 'Petite Messe Solennelle'. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free. enviumanacor.com.
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-8pm. 10am: Folk dance with Engalba. 7pm: Batucada procession. Sant Marçal show area.
Palma - 6.30pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Alavés. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.
Pollensa - 7pm: 'Dies Malats'; Costa i Llobera musical poems. Josep Pere Peyró (vocals, guitar), Juanan Torandell (double bass), Omar Lanuti (guitar). Can Costa, C. Miquel Costa i Llobera 9. Ten euros.
Sa Pobla - 6pm: The Bookshop Band. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros. ticketib.com.
Sineu - 4.30pm: Balearics Day; Mallorcan folk characters, giants, bigheads, folk dance. Plaça Fossar and centre.
Soller - 11am: Balearics Day; Aires Sollerics, Estol de Tramuntana, Soller pipers. Plaça Constitució.
Monday, March 3
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-1.30pm: Sant Marçal show area. (Same times Tuesday to Thursday.)
Tuesday, March 4
Palma - Arts Society Mallorca talk. 7.30pm. “Guggenheim - Pushing the Boundaries” with expert Andrew Hopkins. Hotel Artmadams. Carrer del Marquès de la Sènia, 34. The talk is followed by a Drinks and Tapas Reception. Tickets for guests are now available - €20, if space available after Member booking. Please email to reserve your place: mallorca@theartssociety.org
Thursday, March 6
Alcudia - 8.30pm: Silvia Pérez Cruz (jazz, flamenco, folk). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 25 euros. auditorialcudia.net.
Palma - 8pm: 'Anonymous was a Woman'; University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Jesús López Blanco (piano), Marina Nicolau (narrator), Nuria Cunillera Salas (conductor). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Ten euros.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.