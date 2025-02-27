This week’s English-language film lineup offers a mix of drama, adventure, and suspense. New this week is A Complete Unknown who follows a young Bob Dylan’s rise to fame, while Paddington in Peru brings a heartwarming family adventure. Horror fans can catch The Monkey, and Bridget Jones returns in Mad About the Boy. Action lovers can dive into Captain America: Brave New World, while Maria explores the final days of opera legend Maria Callas. Other highlights include A Different Man, The Brutalist, and Mufasa: The Lion King. Showtimes below are available at various cinemas across Palma and Marratxí. See you at the movies!

On Monday, March 3rd, CineCiutat will have their Oscar winners cycle, but until the Oscar winners are announced, some screenings can not be confirmed. Watch this space for updates.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton and Elle Fanning. Director James Mangoldn. Plot In 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates around the world. Rated R. 2h 21m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 9.30pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 9.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.35pm (Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu), 10pm (Sun), 10.10pm (Sat & Wed)

in Marratxi: 9.35pm (Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu), 10pm (Sun), 10.10pm (Sat & Wed) Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping centre: 4pm (Tue)

at Fan Shopping centre: 4pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.15pm, 6.45pm & 9.15pm (Mon), 4.20pm (Mon & Wed), 4.40pm (Sun & Thu), 5pm & 9.10pm (Sat), 6.40pm (Fri, Sat & Wed), 7.10pm (Thu), 7.20pm (Sun), 8.45pm (Tue), 9.20pm (Sun)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Paddington in Peru (2024)

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw. Director Dougal Wilson. Plot Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey. Rated PG. 1h 46m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 3.30pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 3.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sat), 12.25pm (Sun), 4.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

The Monkey (2025)

Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany and Christian Convery. Director Osgood Perkins. Plot When twin brothers Bill and Hal find their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start. The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. Rated R. 1h 38m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.35pm (daily)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025)

Starring Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant. Director Michael Morris. Plot Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe - just maybe - her son’s science teacher. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 8.15pm (daily)

in Palma: 8.15pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun), 8.20pm & 10.40pm (daily)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Starring Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Rosa Salazar. Director Julius Onah. Plot Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Rated PG-13. 1h 58m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm (daily)

in Palma: 3.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 9.50pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 9.50pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 12.30pm (Sat), 5.30pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 7.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 9.45pm (Wed), 10.15pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

Maria (2025)

Starring Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino and lba Rohrwacher. Director Pablo Larraín. Plot Maria Callas, the world’s greatest opera singer, lives the last days of her life in 1970s Paris, as she confronts her identity. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7pm (Sat)

A Different Man (2024)

Starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson. Director Aaron Schimberg. Plot An aspiring actor undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance, but his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare. Rated R. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.35pm (Sat)

The Brutalist (2024)

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. Director Brady Corbet. Plot When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Rated R. 3h 34m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 8.20pm (daily)

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.25pm (Tue & Wed), 5pm (Sun), 7pm (Fri), 7.40pm (Sat & Mon)

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.