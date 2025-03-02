Despite the grey skies and the threat of rain, Palma's Sa Rua Carnival parade was full of colours and the participation was greater than ever.

Starting at 5pm on Sunday, the parade made its way from La Rambla to Passeig Mallorca, vibrancy provided by nine floats, 34 groups plus all the variety of costumes associated with Carnival.

Things started with a Viking batucada drum band. The San Viçens de Paül school offered a representation of a journey back to the 20th century. There was a nod in the direction of ensaimadas, while the La Salle school journeyed to the bottom of the sea with fish, jellyfish, mermaids, divers, sharks and octopuses.

A Viking batucada. Photo: Alejandro Sepulveda.

Harry Potter, Asterix and Romans appeared. Podemos added their spot of satire directed at vulture investment funds and Palma Town Hall's new civic ordinance. And the Association Against Cancer took to the streets to spread the word about the importance of the colon cancer screening programme.

As ever, it was what Carnival is all about - a lot of fun, an excuse to party, but an occasion (as is tradition) for some social commentary.