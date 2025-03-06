A centre of "art, creativity and thought in which architecture, contemporary art and a wide cultural programme" coexist, with special emphasis on activities aimed at families and children. This is the "evolution" of the modernist Can Prunera in Soller, which will reopen on Saturday, March 8 under a new management and philosophy. It will do so with an installation by the architect Irene Fernández under the title 'Las islas de la curiosidad' (The Islands of Curiosity).

The new managers, Miquel Rullán and José Vicens, both from Soller, have been passed the baton from the founders of the modernist museum, Pere A. Serra, Javier Mayol and Vicenç Sastre. Their objectives are to make the history of the building known, "maintaining its links to Soller and turning this modernist house into a cultural centre of reference in the Mediterranean".

A first look at Irene Fernández’s installation under the title ‘Las islas de la curiosidad’ (The Islands of Curiosity).

Visitors, they say, "will be able to continue enjoying modernist architecture and the crafts that made such a magnificent building possible, such as carpentry, glasswork, pottery, forging, sculpture and painting". There is the art collection of works by "great masters of the 19th and 20th centuries such as Joan Miró, Henri Toulouse-Lautrec, Miquel Barceló and Pablo Picasso", while there is also "the extraordinary open-air space that is the sculpture garden".

Can Prunera will serve "a powerful educational function" and will have an exceptional cultural programme. This will include a cycle of classical and contemporary music, creativity workshops with local artists, cultural and ethnographic routes, conferences, and courses for reflection. The shop has been designed entirely with the intention of working with local artisans and artists and will have its own collections of ceramics, jewellery and stationery.

The opening impetus for this new phase for Can Prunera will come from 'Las islas de la curiosidad' by Irene Fernández. Architect and musicologist, visitors will be invited to an "artistic intervention dedicated to play and creativity, aimed mainly at families and schools". "A playful, immersive and sensory learning space unique in Mallorca with an area of ​​450 square metres."

On Saturday at 5pm there will be a workshop for families. It has limited places and costs seven euros. Anyone interested can send an email to educació@canprunera.com.