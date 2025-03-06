This week’s English-language film lineup include new this week Mickey 17, a sci-fi thriller about a clone on a dangerous mission to colonize an ice planet, directed by Bong Joon Ho. For biopic lovers, A Complete Unknown showcases the rise of Bob Dylan in 1961, starring Timothée Chalamet. Paddington in Peru offers a family adventure as the beloved bear journeys to Peru. There’s also Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, a romantic comedy about Bridget’s life as a widow and single mother, and Captain America: Brave New World, a superhero action film following the new Captain America. For those seeking award-winning films, Anora, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, and A Real Pain offer gripping dramas with notable accolades. Showtimes below are available at various cinemas across Palma and Marratxí. See you at the movies!

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILM IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Mickey 17 (2025)

Starring Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun and Michael Monroe. Director Bong Joon Ho. Plot Mickey 17, known as an “expendable,“ goes on a dangerous journey to colonise an ice planet. Rated R. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 5.45pm & 8.25pm (daily)

in Palma: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 5.45pm & 8.25pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 8pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 10.10pm (daily)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 8pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 10.10pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4.30pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 4.30pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.15pm & 6.50pm & 9.20pm (Sat), 4.20pm, 6.45pm & 9.30pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 4.40pm & 7.10pm (Thu), 4.50pm & 7.25pm (Sun), 6.40pm & 9.10pm (Thu)

in Palma: 4.15pm & 6.50pm & 9.20pm (Sat), 4.20pm, 6.45pm & 9.30pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 4.40pm & 7.10pm (Thu), 4.50pm & 7.25pm (Sun), 6.40pm & 9.10pm (Thu) Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre: 3.45pm (Tue)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton and Elle Fanning. Director James Mangoldn. Plot In 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates around the world. Rated R. 2h 21m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.30pm & 8.15pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue)

in Palma: 5.30pm & 8.15pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 10.15pm (both daily)

in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 10.15pm (both daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.20pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 5pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 9.45pm (Fri & Sat)

in Marratxi: 4.20pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 5pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 9.45pm (Fri & Sat) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.10pm & 9.20pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 4.40pm & 7.20pm (Sun), 4.45pm & 7.15pm (Thu), 5.10pm & 6.45pm (Sat), 6.50pm & 9.15pm (Fri)

Paddington in Peru (2024)

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw. Director Dougal Wilson. Plot Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey. Rated PG. 1h 46m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 3.30pm (daily)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025)

Starring Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant. Director Michael Morris. Plot Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe - just maybe - her son’s science teacher. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.15pm (daily)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Starring Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Rosa Salazar. Director Julius Onah. Plot Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Rated PG-13. 1h 58m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 7.50pm (daily)

OSCAR WINNING FILMS

Anora (2024)

Starring Mikey Madison, Paul Weissman and Lindsey Normington. Director Sean Baker. Plot Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled. Rated R. 2h 19m. Awards Winner of 5 Oscars.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 8.20pm (daily)

in Palma: 8.20pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun), 7.25pm (Mon, Tue & Thu)

in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun), 7.25pm (Mon, Tue & Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 8pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Tue), 7.10pm (Sun), 7.20pm (Thu), 9.20pm (Fri), 9.25pm (Sat)

The Brutalist (2024)

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. Director Brady Corbet. Plot When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Rated R. 3h 34m. Awards Winner of 3 Oscars.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.10pm (Tue), 7.50pm (Sat)

Emilia Pérez (2024)

Starring Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez. Director Jacques Audiard. Plot Emilia Pérez follows three remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists unappreciated lawyer Rita to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self. Rated R. 2h 12 m. Awards Winner of 2 Oscars.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.25pm (Mon & Wed)

A Real Pain (2024)

Starring Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Director Jesse Eisenberg. Plot Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. Rated R. 1h 30m. Awards Winner of 1 Oscar.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Mon & Wed)

COMING NEXT MONTH

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m. Premiere’s on Friday, April 4. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi 5pm, 7pm & 9pm. At Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti 4.45pm, 7.15pm & 10pm.