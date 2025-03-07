Cancer Support Mallorca is excited to announce that registration is now open for the Walk Against Cancer, taking place throughout April 2025. This annual event encourages people of all ages to get active while raising vital funds to support free services for cancer patients across Mallorca. Participants can walk anytime, anywhere during April, whether individually or as part of an organised group. There will also be organised community walks for those who would like to join others in supporting this important cause.

The event kicks off with a Launch & Kit Collection on March 29th at The Olive Tree, and concludes with a Final Celebration Party on May 3rd at Sa Vinya.

How to Register

Registration is now open, and participants can sign up online at www.cancersupportmallorca.com

Support from Local Businesses

We welcome support from local businesses who would like to sponsor the event or contribute in other ways. Sponsorship opportunities include logo placements, event promotions, and community engagement, offering businesses valuable visibility while making a meaningful impact. Contact info@cancersupportmallorca.com

Bonus: Free Gifts!

While stocks last, participants can select a free T-shirt, bag, or bottle as a thank-you for taking part. Children registered for the walk will receive a free event T-shirt.

All funds raised will go towards Cancer Support Mallorca’s essential services, including translations, transport, nutritional advice, counseling, and home visits for cancer patients and their families.

Join us in making a difference – register today!