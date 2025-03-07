Join us in making a difference – register today! | Phoenix Media Mallorca
Palma 07/03/2025 15:42
Cancer Support Mallorca is excited to announce that registration is now open for the Walk Against Cancer, taking place throughout April 2025. This annual event encourages people of all ages to get active while raising vital funds to support free services for cancer patients across Mallorca. Participants can walk anytime, anywhere during April, whether individually or as part of an organised group. There will also be organised community walks for those who would like to join others in supporting this important cause.
