With the tourist season fast approaching, many people planning their holidays or time off on the island are left wondering: when do the attractions start to open?

➡ Golf Fantasia in Palmanova will be opening their doors on Friday, March 21st. Tickets from 9€ for children and 14€ for adults. Carrer Tenis 3, Palmanova.

➡ The Katmandu Park will also let visitors in from Thursday, April 3rd. A passport ticket which includes one-time admission to all theme park attractions is 21€ for children and seniors & 30€ for adults. Avda Pedro Vaquer Ramis nº 9, Magalluf.

➡ Western Water Park in Magalluf will be open from Wednesday, April 16th. Day Pass costs 15€ for 3-4 year olds, 28€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 36€ for adults. Discount rates when buying in advance online. The park will be open from 10am to 5pm in April, May, June, September, and October. In July and August, the park will be open from 10am to 6pm. Ctra. Cala Figuera a Sa Porrassa, Magalluf.

➡ Aqualand in El Arenal will be open from Monday, May 5th. Day Pass costs 16€ for 3-4 year olds, 29€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 37€ for adults. Discount rates when buying in advance online. The park will be open from 10am to 5pm in May, June and September. In July and August, the park will be open from 10am to 6pm. Autovía Palma – Arenal exit 13 -Km.15, El Arenal.

➡ Hidropark Alcudia will be open from Friday, April 11th. Admission prices are as follows: Adults (11-60 years) 33.95€; Children (3-10 years) / Seniors (60+ years) 24.95€; Children (0-2 years) Free. Resident Adult (11-60 years) 16.95€; Resident Senior (60+ years) 14.95€; Resident Child (3-10 years) 14.95€. 2024 Season Pass: Adult 70€; Child 65€. Open April, May, June, September, and October from 10.30am to 5pm; July and August from 10am to 6pm. Avda. de Inglaterra, s/n. 07400 Puerto Alcudia.

➡ The Soller Train & Tram is already up and running. A round trip from Palma to Puerto Soller (train + tram) is 38€. See timetable here.

➡ Marineland Mallorca, home of the dolphins, is already open on weekends. From March they will open Thursday to Sunday, and from April they will be open 7 days a week. The park's opening hours will be from 10am to 5pm in April, May, June, September, and October. In July and August, the park's opening hours will be from 10am to 5.30pm. Tickets cost 14€ for 3-4 year olds, 22€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 31€ for adults. Discount rates when buying in advance online. C/ Garcilaso de la Vega 9, Costa d’en Blanes.

