Santa Ponsa turns green for St. Patrick's Day

A day early perhaps, but it didn't matter, as Santa Ponsa was once more up for the craic to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. From 10am on Sunday, the Gran Vía Puig des Galatzó turned green and offered a festive day full of colour, music and family activities.

Photo: Tomas Montés.

A craft market boasted 45 stalls and there were parades, food trucks and the odd drop of Guinness.

Music and dance featured the Top Dance Academy, DJ Jessica Ruloz, The GreenTones (fresh from a performance at Madrid's Monumental Theatre on Friday), Finnegans, and Raggle Taggle. Irish folk-rock was complemented by traditional Celtic music and the sound of bagpipes.

Photo: Tomas Montés.

Calvia Town Hall had invited one and all to go and enjoy the party, and one and all duly went. Paddy's Day in Santa Ponsa may be an Irish celebration but it has become increasingly popular among all nationalities.