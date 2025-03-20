Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 21 to Thursday, 27 March

This week in Mallorca: Friday, Alaro hosts “Nowhere but Here” art exhibition. Manacor welcomes the Balearic Symphony and Theatre Choir. Palma buzzes with Fira del Ram, Circo Raluy, Grigory Sokolov, and PM Warson’s British soul. Saturday features Aladdin the Musical, Chiara Oliver, and Pink Floyd tribute. Classical concerts take place in Porreres, Santa Eugenia, and Santanyi. Sunday offers Los Brincos' 60th tour and chamber music in Santa Maria. Midweek, catch Spanish Brass and the Cap Rocat Choir in Palma.
Palma - 9pm: Chiara Oliver (Spanish pop). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 26.50 euros. truiteatre.es.
Palma - 9pm: The Other Side - Pink Floyd Live Experience. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Porreres - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Toni Bujosa (piano); works by Bujosa and Tchaikovsky. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. auditoriporreres.cat.
Santa Eugenia - 7pm: Francesc Blanco (piano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paloma Navarro (actress); Joan Alcover songs and poems. Estudi Cas Músic, C. Bartomeu Coll Bibiloni 16. Five euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.
Santanyi - 7pm: Francesca Suau (piano), Luis Mizrahi (violin); Beethoven, Chopin and others. Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Free, with bookings via ticketib.com.
Sunday, March 23
Palma - 6pm: Los Brincos, 60th anniversary tour (Spanish pop group from the sixties). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Santa Maria - 12 noon: Nina Heidenreich (violin), Hanga Fehér (viola), Emmanuel Bleuse (cello), Antonio Ortiz (harpsichord), Martin Gregg (double bass); Haydn, Rossini, Schubert. Bodegues Macia Batle, Cami Coanegra. 25 euros. mallorcasuena.com.
Soller - 6pm: Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Ramón Ferrán (piano); Bach, Bruckner and Ferrán improvisations and interpretations. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. 20 euros.
Son Servera - 6pm: Ellas, tribute to female pop-rock singers. Teatre Unió, Avda. des Tren 1. 18 euros.
Tuesday, March 25
Palma - 7pm: 'Top Secret!' Spanish Brass (quintet); spy film music. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org.
Wednesday, March 26
Palma - 8pm: Cap Rocat Festival Choir, benefit concert. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. 30 euros. ticketib.com.
