Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 21 to Thursday, 27 March

This week in Mallorca: Friday, Alaro hosts “Nowhere but Here” art exhibition. Manacor welcomes the Balearic Symphony and Theatre Choir. Palma buzzes with Fira del Ram, Circo Raluy, Grigory Sokolov, and PM Warson’s British soul. Saturday features Aladdin the Musical, Chiara Oliver, and Pink Floyd tribute. Classical concerts take place in Porreres, Santa Eugenia, and Santanyi. Sunday offers Los Brincos' 60th tour and chamber music in Santa Maria. Midweek, catch Spanish Brass and the Cap Rocat Choir in Palma.

Alaro - 7pm: Exhibition "Nowhere but here" by Patrik Grijalvo and Wolfgand Flad. Natalia Bento Gallery. Carrer Peiti, 6. Runs until April 26.nataliabentogallery.com.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Sara Ferrández (viola), Pablo Mieglo (conductor); Fauré, Schubert, Mahler. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 20 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day. Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-11.30pm; Monday-Thursday 4.30pm-11pm.)

Palma - 7pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday 5pm and 7.30pm, and Sunday 12.15pm and 5pm.)

Palma - 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music, Bernat Quetglas (conductor). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.es.

Palma - 8pm: Grigory Sokolov (piano); Byrd and Brahms. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-55 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: 'Spring Melodies'; Catina Bibiloni (soprano), Manuel Burgueras (piano), works by Bellini, Verdi and others. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

Palma - 9pm: PM Warson and the Full Band (new British soul). La Movida Café, C. Albó s/n. 25 euros. The Other Side - Pink Floyd Live Experience at Palma's Auditorium. Saturday, March 22 Arta - 6pm: Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Ramón Ferrán (piano); Bach, Bruckner and Ferrán improvisations and interpretations. Sant Antoni de Padua Convent, C. Sant Antoni 1. Donations.

Inca - 8pm: La Trócola Circ (circus), 'R.E.M.' Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor - 7pm: Theatre Choir, 'Operetta', interpretations of the likes of La Traviata. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 25 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)

Palma - 9pm: Chiara Oliver (Spanish pop). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 26.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 9pm: The Other Side - Pink Floyd Live Experience. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Porreres - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Toni Bujosa (piano); works by Bujosa and Tchaikovsky. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. auditoriporreres.cat.

Santa Eugenia - 7pm: Francesc Blanco (piano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paloma Navarro (actress); Joan Alcover songs and poems. Estudi Cas Músic, C. Bartomeu Coll Bibiloni 16. Five euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

Santanyi - 7pm: Francesca Suau (piano), Luis Mizrahi (violin); Beethoven, Chopin and others. Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Free, with bookings via ticketib.com. Violinist Nina Heidenreich. Sunday, March 23 Palma - 6pm: Los Brincos, 60th anniversary tour (Spanish pop group from the sixties). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Santa Maria - 12 noon: Nina Heidenreich (violin), Hanga Fehér (viola), Emmanuel Bleuse (cello), Antonio Ortiz (harpsichord), Martin Gregg (double bass); Haydn, Rossini, Schubert. Bodegues Macia Batle, Cami Coanegra. 25 euros. mallorcasuena.com.

Soller - 6pm: Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Ramón Ferrán (piano); Bach, Bruckner and Ferrán improvisations and interpretations. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. 20 euros.

- 6pm: Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Ramón Ferrán (piano); Bach, Bruckner and Ferrán improvisations and interpretations. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. 20 euros. Son Servera - 6pm: Ellas, tribute to female pop-rock singers. Teatre Unió, Avda. des Tren 1. 18 euros. Tuesday, March 25 Palma - 7pm: 'Top Secret!' Spanish Brass (quintet); spy film music. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org. Cap Rocat choir. Wednesday, March 26 Palma - 8pm: Cap Rocat Festival Choir, benefit concert. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. 30 euros. ticketib.com. Thursday, March 27 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Rafael Adobas (flute), Nil Venditti (conductor); Pons, Ibert, Nielsen. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com.