Films in English from Friday, 21 to Thursday, 27 March

This week’s new film release in English is Snow White (2025), starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. The classic fairytale comes to life in this live-action Disney adaptation. Also showing: Novocaine, a dark thriller starring Jack Quaid; Mickey 17, Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi adventure with Robert Pattinson; A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet as young Bob Dylan; Paddington in Peru, a family-friendly adventure; Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, a romantic comedy sequel; and Oscar-winner Anora. Coming soon: A Minecraft Movie, premiering April 4th. Showtimes below are available at various cinemas across Palma and Marratxí. See you at the movies!

NEW FILM IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Snow White (2025)

Starring Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Andrew Burnap. Director Marc Webb. Plot A princess joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother the Evil Queen. A live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’. Rated PG. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 4.30pm, 6.45pm & 9pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue)

in Palma: 4.30pm, 6.45pm & 9pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), 7.10pm & 9.20pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), 7.10pm & 9.20pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sun), 4.10pm & 10pm (daily), 6.50pm q10pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sun), 4.10pm & 10pm (daily), 6.50pm q10pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed) Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre: 3.45pm (Tue)

Novocaine (2025)

Starring Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder and Ray Nicholson. Directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Plot When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, a man incapable of feeling physical pain turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage in the fight to rescue her. Rated R. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Mickey 17 (2025)

Starring Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun and Michael Monroe. Director Bong Joon Ho. Plot Mickey 17, known as an “expendable,“ goes on a dangerous journey to colonise an ice planet. Rated R. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 7.50pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 7.50pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.50pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 8.45pm (Fri)

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton and Elle Fanning. Director James Mangoldn. Plot In 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates around the world. Rated R. 2h 21m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.30pm & 8.15pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue)

in Palma: 5.30pm & 8.15pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.10pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 10.10pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.25pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

in Marratxi: 9.25pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.05pm (Tue)

Paddington in Peru (2024)

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw. Director Dougal Wilson. Plot Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey. Rated PG. 1h 46m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 3.30pm (daily)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025)

Starring Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant. Director Michael Morris. Plot Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe - just maybe - her son’s science teacher. Rated R. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.15pm (daily)

OSCAR WINNING FILM

Anora (2024)

Starring Mikey Madison, Paul Weissman and Lindsey Normington. Director Sean Baker. Plot Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled. Rated R. 2h 19m. Awards Winner of 5 Oscars.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.45pm (Mon, Tue & Thu)

in Marratxi: 6.45pm (Mon, Tue & Thu) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 8.45pm (Tue), 8.50pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

COMING NEXT MONTH

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m. Premiere’s on Friday, April 4. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi 5pm, 7pm & 9pm. At Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti 4.45pm, 7.15pm & 10pm. *Times are subject to change.