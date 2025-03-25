Cap Rocat Festival 2025: A spectacular musical journey in Mallorca this summer

The Cap Rocat Festival (FCR) will hold its next edition from 1st to 3rd August at the Cap Rocat Hotel in Mallorca. This was announced this morning by Antonio Obrador, creator and driving force behind the festival; María Obrador, festival director and spokesperson for the Madina Mayurqa Foundation; and Ilias Tzempetonidis, artistic director of the festival, at an event held at the URSO Hotel in Madrid. The presentation also featured Pablo Mielgo, director of the Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands and one of the Spanish conductors with the greatest international projection.

Organised by the Madina Mayurqa Foundation and supported by the Cap Rocat Hotel, the event will bring international music stars to Mallorca for three unique musical performances in an unparalleled setting: the iconic Cap Rocat Hotel, a former military fortress declared a site of cultural interest, located in the midst of a Protected Natural Area by the sea.

Soprano Pretty Yende.

The 2025 edition will commence on Friday, 1st August, with an operatic gala starring soprano Pretty Yende, considered one of the most significant lyrical singers of her generation. Under the direction of renowned Italian conductor Riccardo Frizza and accompanied by the ever-dazzling Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands, the South African artist will showcase the potential of her voice in a selection of operatic roles including Norma, Elena in Vespri Siciliani, Marguerite in Faust, Desdemona in Otello, Rusalka, and Rosalinda in Die Fledermaus. According to Ilias Tzempetonidis, artistic director of the Festival: "It is a great honour to present Pretty Yende with an exclusive repertoire never before heard in Spain."

Violinist Maxim Vengerov.

In line with the aim of featuring some of the most outstanding soloists in piano and violin each year, on Saturday, 2nd August, the Cap Rocat Festival will welcome Maxim Vengerov, a living legend of the violin, who will perform a recital accompanied by pianist Evgenia Startseva. The event, held in the Cap Rocat Concert Hall, promises to be a magical evening where the audience will experience an intimate performance—just a few metres from the artists—featuring works by Shostakovich, Schubert, and Brahms. A Grammy Award winner, Vengerov is one of the most sought-after and globally recognised soloists, acclaimed as one of today's finest string instrumentalists, who also enjoys international recognition as an orchestra conductor.

Anna Netrebko.

On Sunday, 3rd August, the Cap Rocat Festival will conclude its 2025 edition with Nabucco, one of Giuseppe Verdi's most famous operas, presented at the festival in concert version, featuring Anna Netrebko in the role of Abigaille. Netrebko, regarded by many as the prima donna of the 21st century, will make her Spanish debut in this role, considered one of the most challenging and demanding for a soprano. She will be joined by a stellar cast including Gabriele Viviani (Nabucco), Christian Van Horn (Zaccaria), Francesco Demuro (Ismaele), Caterina Piva (Fenena), Manuel Fuentes (The High Priest), Moisés Marín (Abdalo), and Caterina Marchesini (Anna). The distinguished maestro Pablo Mielgo will conduct this exceptional performance, which will also feature the Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands and the Cap Rocat Festival Choir, directed by Joan Company.

Social Commitment, Support for Talent, and Promotion of Music Education

In this fifth edition of the Cap Rocat Festival, the Madina Mayurqa Foundation remains committed to promoting high-quality culture, turning Mallorca into the epicentre of classical music for three days, with the aim of positioning the Balearic Islands within the international opera circuit. Furthermore, the Foundation's social mission has led to the organisation of various initiatives within the festival to support talent and music education.

Joan Company.

Since 2023, the festival has featured the Cap Rocat Festival Choir, an ensemble created by maestro Joan Company to provide singing enthusiasts and professionals with the experience of sharing the stage with the great opera stars participating in the festival. To support the careers and development of the choir members, the Madina Mayurqa Foundation also organises activities outside the official dates of the Cap Rocat Festival. This year, for example, the Choir will give a charity concert on 26th March at the Parròquia Santa Creu in Palma de Mallorca to raise funds in aid of the ELA Balears association.

Cap Rocat Festival Choir.

Regarding music education, in 2025 the Cap Rocat Festival will continue with its successful annual masterclass programme for Spanish singers. This programme offers the opportunity to learn from some of the most acclaimed international voices. Following masterclasses by sopranos such as Elina Garança and Sondra Radvanovsky, this year the session will be led by the celebrated Pretty Yende, renowned for her spectacular voice and frequent appearances at the world's top venues and prestigious events, including the coronation of King Charles III of England and the reopening of Notre-Dame.

Pretty Yende will deliver the masterclass this year. Photo: Dario Acosta

On the morning of Saturday, 2nd August, Pretty Yende will deliver this masterclass to artists from various parts of Spain, selected through auditions. The session will be free and open to the public, with prior registration via info@festivalcaprocat.com. The objective is both to assist young Spanish talents in enhancing their opera education and to bring classical music closer to diverse audiences through different perspectives, including an educational approach.

True to its commitment to making classical music accessible to all Mallorca residents, this year the Madina Mayurqa Foundation will offer a 10% discount on festival tickets to all island residents. This special discount will be available from 26th March to 16th April 2025.

The Cap Rocat Festival is an initiative by Antonio Obrador, a distinguished professional in the fields of architecture and design, who founded the festival in 2021 with the vision of fostering and promoting culture in the islands, as well as offering a unique musical experience, with concerts in the extraordinary venue that is the Cap Rocat Hotel— a fortress he himself restored, surrounded by unspoilt nature and turquoise waters.

Tickets for the Cap Rocat Festival 2025 will be available from Wednesday, March 26th on the website festivalcaprocat.com.