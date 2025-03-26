Palma Auditorium
The Rocky Horror Show starring Jason Donovan coming to Palma this autumn
The show’s infectious energy will be amplified by live music from the sensational Rocky Horror band straight from the West End
The iconic stage production The Rocky Horror Show, originally created by Richard O'Brien, is set to hit Mallorca this autumn, with Jason Donovan in a leading role. The show will run at Palma's Auditorium from the 16th to the 19th of October, featuring six performances where the Australian performer will be a key highlight.
