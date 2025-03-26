The Rocky Horror Show starring Jason Donovan coming to Palma this autumn

The iconic stage production The Rocky Horror Show, originally created by Richard O'Brien, is set to hit Mallorca this autumn, with Jason Donovan in a leading role. The show will run at Palma's Auditorium from the 16th to the 19th of October, featuring six performances where the Australian performer will be a key highlight.

Having been seen by over 35 million theatregoers, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank-n-Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

This tour marks the latest revival of the celebrated musical, which first debuted in London in 1973 and has since become one of the longest-running stage productions in modern theatre. Donovan initially portrayed the flamboyant lead character in 1998, and now, over 27 years later, he’s stepping back into the character's iconic look — complete with fishnet stockings and heels — to once again bring the vibrant world of the show to life. "I'm comfortable and happy playing this role at 56. Honestly, I have so many reasons to be grateful for this production," Donovan shared.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is an unforgettable party open to everyone, featuring timeless classics like Sweet Transvestite, Damn It, Janet, and the electrifying, pelvic-thrusting Time Warp. Performed in English with subtitles (VOSE), the show’s infectious energy is amplified by live music from the sensational Rocky Horror band straight from the West End.

Show information: Taking place from 16th to the 19th of October, featuring six performances. Tickets will be available soon on Palma Auditorium's website from 29.50€ per person. The show's duration is approx. 2 hours, including the interval. More information coming soon.