Mallorca events: What's On Friday, 28 March to Thursday, 3 April

Mallorca presents a diverse lineup of cultural events this week, from classical concerts and jazz to folk and electronic music. Highlights include a Joan Alcover poetry and music performance in Felanitx (March 28), the Sororitat Fest in Consell featuring female artists (March 29), and Mozart’s Requiem by the Orquesta Sinfónica Europea in Palma (March 30). Wine lovers can enjoy the Raïm Wine Fest in S’Arracó, while Palma hosts world music, circus acts, and the Fira del Ram. The week concludes with baroque and symphonic performances in Palma and Inca.

Regatta on the bay of Palma. Friday, March 28 Felanitx - 8pm: Francesc Blanco (piano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paloma Navarro (actress); Joan Alcover songs and poems. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Francesc Blanco (piano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paloma Navarro (actress); Joan Alcover songs and poems. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com. Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day. Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-11.30pm; Monday-Thursday 4.30pm-11pm.)

- 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day. Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-11.30pm; Monday-Thursday 4.30pm-11pm.) Palma - 7pm: Acadèmia 1830; Italian music in the court of the Bourbons - Scarlatti, Vivaldi and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros.

- 7pm: Acadèmia 1830; Italian music in the court of the Bourbons - Scarlatti, Vivaldi and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. Palma - 6.45pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday 5pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 12.15pm and 5pm, Thursday 6.45pm.)

- 6.45pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday 5pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 12.15pm and 5pm, Thursday 6.45pm.) Palma - 7pm: 'Spring Melodies'; Cumie Dunio (world music). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

- 7pm: 'Spring Melodies'; Cumie Dunio (world music). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. Palma - Trofeo S.A.R. Princesa Sofia regatta. Real Club Náutico. trofeoprincesasofia.org. (Until April 5.) Raim Wine Fest will take place in S'Arraco. Saturday, March 29 Alaro - 5.30pm: Ànima Gospel, benefit concert. Sant Bartomeu Church. Ten euros.

- 5.30pm: Ànima Gospel, benefit concert. Sant Bartomeu Church. Ten euros. Consell - 7pm: Sororitat Fest; Tribade, Run Out and other female acts and DJs. Municipal pavilion. 18 euros.

Lloseta - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Toni Bujosa (piano); works by Bujosa and Tchaikovsky. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Eight euros. teatrelloseta.com.

- 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Toni Bujosa (piano); works by Bujosa and Tchaikovsky. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Eight euros. teatrelloseta.com. Manacor - 7pm: Miquel Serra (singer-songwriter). Sala La Fornal, C. Coves dels Hams 4. Ten euros. (Also Sunday.)

- 7pm: Miquel Serra (singer-songwriter). Sala La Fornal, C. Coves dels Hams 4. Ten euros. (Also Sunday.) Manacor - 9pm: Fades (power pop). Circ Bover marquee, Parque de na Molla Poligono 25. 12 euro.

- 9pm: Fades (power pop). Circ Bover marquee, Parque de na Molla Poligono 25. 12 euro. Marratxi - 1pm: Guille Wheel & The Waves, One Man Rocks, various other live acts; brunch, food trucks, children's entertainment. Bodegas Suau, Camí la Cabana 12. Ten euros.

- 1pm: Guille Wheel & The Waves, One Man Rocks, various other live acts; brunch, food trucks, children's entertainment. Bodegas Suau, Camí la Cabana 12. Ten euros. Montuiri - 6pm: Albor (folk fusion). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

- 6pm: Albor (folk fusion). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Palma - 8pm: Miss Loopita (electronica); show based on Tod Browning's 1932 'Freaks'. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros. palmacultura.es.

- 8pm: Miss Loopita (electronica); show based on Tod Browning's 1932 'Freaks'. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros. palmacultura.es. Palma - 8pm: Nacho Duato Company; 'Jardí Tancat', 'Duende', 'Cantus' contemporary dance. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42-48 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: Nacho Duato Company; 'Jardí Tancat', 'Duende', 'Cantus' contemporary dance. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42-48 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 8pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort (New Orleans, swing jazz). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.

- 8pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort (New Orleans, swing jazz). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com. Sa Pobla - 7pm: Tolo Servera (singer, guitarist). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros

- 7pm: Tolo Servera (singer, guitarist). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros Sant Joan - 8pm: Toc de Crida (folk). Plaça Rei Joan Carles I (Es Centro). Free.

- 8pm: Toc de Crida (folk). Plaça Rei Joan Carles I (Es Centro). Free. Sant Llorenç - 7pm: La Movida Band (80s, 90s music). Espai 36, C. Major 36. Ten euros.

- 7pm: La Movida Band (80s, 90s music). Espai 36, C. Major 36. Ten euros. Santa Margalida - 7pm: Sa Trencadissa; ball de bot folk dance and music. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Free.

- 7pm: Sa Trencadissa; ball de bot folk dance and music. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Free. S'Arracó - 4pm-2am: Raïm Wine Fest; nine bodegas, food trucks, DJs, live acts (Cirko and Monkey Doo). Plaça Weyler. Three euros.

- 4pm-2am: Raïm Wine Fest; nine bodegas, food trucks, DJs, live acts (Cirko and Monkey Doo). Plaça Weyler. Three euros. Son Ferriol (Palma), Son Ferriol Fair - 5pm-8pm: Dance and gymnastics. Plaça Prevere Bartomeu Font. The Fun Fair is open daily in Palma until end of April. Sunday, March 30 Alaro - 6pm: Tolo Servera (singer, guitarist). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. 12 euros.

- 6pm: Tolo Servera (singer, guitarist). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. 12 euros. Alcudia - 7pm: Pitxorines (female folk music nine-piece). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 7pm: Pitxorines (female folk music nine-piece). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. auditorialcudia.net. Manacor - 7pm: Manacor Band of Music, Cor Ars Antiqua choir, Raphael Bleuse (violin); works by Spanish composer Óscar Navarro and others. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

- 7pm: Manacor Band of Music, Cor Ars Antiqua choir, Raphael Bleuse (violin); works by Spanish composer Óscar Navarro and others. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat. Palma - 6pm: Sury; jazz-baroque crossover - Sureymis Tapanes (cello), Pere Bujosa (double bass), Josep Servera (drums), Malena Moncadas (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. palmacultura.es.

- 6pm: Sury; jazz-baroque crossover - Sureymis Tapanes (cello), Pere Bujosa (double bass), Josep Servera (drums), Malena Moncadas (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. palmacultura.es. Palma - 7pm: Orquesta Sinfónica Europea (conductor Daniel Mulet), Orfeó Balear choir, soloists; Mozart's 'Requiem' and Symphony No. 40. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 7pm: Orquesta Sinfónica Europea (conductor Daniel Mulet), Orfeó Balear choir, soloists; Mozart's 'Requiem' and Symphony No. 40. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Porto Cristo - 8.15pm: Acadèmia 1830; Italian music in the court of the Bourbons - Scarlatti, Vivaldi and others. Mare de Carme Church. Free.

- 8.15pm: Acadèmia 1830; Italian music in the court of the Bourbons - Scarlatti, Vivaldi and others. Mare de Carme Church. Free. Son Ferriol , Son Ferriol Fair - 11am: Official opening of the farming, livestock and commercial fair; batucada, Avda. del Cid. Horses, C/ Lleó XIII. 11.45am: Folk dance with Sa Revetla de Sant Antoni and Guanapay (Lanzarote), Plaça Prevere Bartomeu Font. 12.30pm: Slingshot, C/ Lleó XIII. 2pm: Dance academy; 4.30pm: Zumba; 5.30pm: Dance academy; 7pm: Sa Nostra Terra band of music, Plaça Prevere Bartomeu Font.

, Son Ferriol Fair - 11am: Official opening of the farming, livestock and commercial fair; batucada, Avda. del Cid. Horses, C/ Lleó XIII. 11.45am: Folk dance with Sa Revetla de Sant Antoni and Guanapay (Lanzarote), Plaça Prevere Bartomeu Font. 12.30pm: Slingshot, C/ Lleó XIII. 2pm: Dance academy; 4.30pm: Zumba; 5.30pm: Dance academy; 7pm: Sa Nostra Terra band of music, Plaça Prevere Bartomeu Font. Vilafranca - 7pm: Mi Gran Noche, tribute to Spanish singers such as Julio Iglesias. Vilafranca Theatre, C. Sant Martí 25. 20 euros. Wednesday, April 2 Palma - 8pm: Son Rapinya Band of Music; 40th anniversary concert, plus choirs and featuring the premiere of 'Menorca britanica'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Thursday, April 3 Inca - 7pm: Inca International Festival of Baroque Music; Instituto Comprensivo Alessandro Volta Choir. Sant Francesc Church, C. Vent. Free.