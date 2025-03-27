Mallorca events: What's On Friday, 28 March to Thursday, 3 April

Mallorca presents a diverse lineup of cultural events this week, from classical concerts and jazz to folk and electronic music. Highlights include a Joan Alcover poetry and music performance in Felanitx (March 28), the Sororitat Fest in Consell featuring female artists (March 29), and Mozart’s Requiem by the Orquesta Sinfónica Europea in Palma (March 30). Wine lovers can enjoy the Raïm Wine Fest in S’Arracó, while Palma hosts world music, circus acts, and the Fira del Ram. The week concludes with baroque and symphonic performances in Palma and Inca.
Friday, March 28
Felanitx - 8pm: Francesc Blanco (piano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paloma Navarro (actress); Joan Alcover songs and poems. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.
Palma - 8pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort (New Orleans, swing jazz). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.
Sa Pobla - 7pm: Tolo Servera (singer, guitarist). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros
Sant Joan - 8pm: Toc de Crida (folk). Plaça Rei Joan Carles I (Es Centro). Free.
Sant Llorenç - 7pm: La Movida Band (80s, 90s music). Espai 36, C. Major 36. Ten euros.
Santa Margalida - 7pm: Sa Trencadissa; ball de bot folk dance and music. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Free.
S'Arracó - 4pm-2am: Raïm Wine Fest; nine bodegas, food trucks, DJs, live acts (Cirko and Monkey Doo). Plaça Weyler. Three euros.
Son Ferriol (Palma), Son Ferriol Fair - 5pm-8pm: Dance and gymnastics. Plaça Prevere Bartomeu Font.
Sunday, March 30
Alaro - 6pm: Tolo Servera (singer, guitarist). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. 12 euros.
Alcudia - 7pm: Pitxorines (female folk music nine-piece). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. auditorialcudia.net.
Manacor - 7pm: Manacor Band of Music, Cor Ars Antiqua choir, Raphael Bleuse (violin); works by Spanish composer Óscar Navarro and others. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.
Palma - 6pm: Sury; jazz-baroque crossover - Sureymis Tapanes (cello), Pere Bujosa (double bass), Josep Servera (drums), Malena Moncadas (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. palmacultura.es.
Porto Cristo - 8.15pm: Acadèmia 1830; Italian music in the court of the Bourbons - Scarlatti, Vivaldi and others. Mare de Carme Church. Free.
Son Ferriol, Son Ferriol Fair - 11am: Official opening of the farming, livestock and commercial fair; batucada, Avda. del Cid. Horses, C/ Lleó XIII. 11.45am: Folk dance with Sa Revetla de Sant Antoni and Guanapay (Lanzarote), Plaça Prevere Bartomeu Font. 12.30pm: Slingshot, C/ Lleó XIII. 2pm: Dance academy; 4.30pm: Zumba; 5.30pm: Dance academy; 7pm: Sa Nostra Terra band of music, Plaça Prevere Bartomeu Font.
Vilafranca - 7pm: Mi Gran Noche, tribute to Spanish singers such as Julio Iglesias. Vilafranca Theatre, C. Sant Martí 25. 20 euros.
Wednesday, April 2
Palma - 8pm: Son Rapinya Band of Music; 40th anniversary concert, plus choirs and featuring the premiere of 'Menorca britanica'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Thursday, April 3
Inca - 7pm: Inca International Festival of Baroque Music; Instituto Comprensivo Alessandro Volta Choir. Sant Francesc Church, C. Vent. Free.
