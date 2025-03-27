Films in English from Friday, March 28 to Thursday, April 3

New this week on the big screen in English is: A Working Man (2025) stars Jason Statham as an ex-counter-terrorism operative drawn back into action. Modi (2024), directed by Johnny Depp, follows artist Modigliani’s struggles in WWI Paris. Still Showing: Snow White (2025) reimagines the Disney classic. Novocaine (2025) features a man using his inability to feel pain to rescue his love. Mickey 17 (2025) sees Robert Pattinson on a perilous space mission. A Complete Unknown (2024) explores Bob Dylan’s early career. Paddington in Peru (2024) and Captain America: Brave New World (2025) continue their runs.

Cinesa at Festival Park in Marratxi is showing in Hindi with English subtitles is Sikander (2025)at 9.30pm daily except Friday. CineCiutat is showing a remastered version of Paris, Texas (1984) at 4.50pm (Thu) and 8.45pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed). Coming soon: A Minecraft Movie, premiering April 4th. Showtimes below are available at various cinemas across Palma and Marratxí. See you at the movies!

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILM IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

A Working Man (2025)

Starring Jason Statham, Jason Flemyng and Merab Ninidze. Director David Ayer. Plot Levon Cade left his profession behind to work construction and be a good dad to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he’s asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counter-terrorism. Rated R. 1h 56m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 3.45pm & 10.15pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 3.45pm & 10.15pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.40pm (daily), 9.35pm (Fri), 10.15pm (Sat)

in Marratxi: 6.40pm (daily), 9.35pm (Fri), 10.15pm (Sat) Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre: 4pm (daily)

Modi: Three Days of the Wing of Madness (2024)

Starring Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat and Bruno Gouery. Director Johnny Depp. Plot Through the streets of World War I Paris, Italian bohemian artist Modigliani attempts to out maneuver bombs, policemen, girlfriends, and critics in a increasingly desperate search of a home for his art. Rated R. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Tue), 4.50pm (Sun), 5pm (Fri), 7pm (Thu), 9.10pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Snow White (2025)

Starring Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Andrew Burnap. Director Marc Webb. Plot A princess joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother the Evil Queen. A live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’. Rated PG. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 6.35pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue)

in Palma: 6.35pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 5.50pm & 8pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 5.50pm & 8pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 4.10pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 10pm (daily)

Novocaine (2025)

Starring Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder and Ray Nicholson. Directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Plot When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, a man incapable of feeling physical pain turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage in the fight to rescue her. Rated R. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.30pm (daily)

Mickey 17 (2025)

Starring Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun and Michael Monroe. Director Bong Joon Ho. Plot Mickey 17, known as an “expendable,“ goes on a dangerous journey to colonise an ice planet. Rated R. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 8.50pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton and Elle Fanning. Director James Mangoldn. Plot In 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates around the world. Rated R. 2h 21m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.30pm & 8.15pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue)

Paddington in Peru (2024)

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw. Director Dougal Wilson. Plot Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey. Rated PG. 1h 46m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun), 3.30pm (daily)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Starring Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Rosa Salazar. Director Julius Onah. Plot Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Rated PG-13. 1h 58m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 9.30pm (daily)

COMING NEXT WEEK

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m. Premiere’s on Friday, April 4. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi 5pm, 7pm & 9pm. At Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti 4.45pm, 7.15pm & 10pm. *Times are subject to change.