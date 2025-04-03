Mallorca events: What's on Friday, 4 to Thursday, 10 April

This weekend in Mallorca, enjoy diverse cultural events. In Palma, catch the Fira del Ram, historical circus, classical concerts, and dance performances. Saturday highlights include the Andratx Fair with artisan markets, folk dances, and music, while Inca hosts the Primavera Fest, celebrating 80s and 90s hits. Felanitx presents Acampallengua with local music, and Muro offers classical guitar at the Miquel Tortell Festival. Sports fans can watch Real Mallorca face Celta Vigo. Sunday continues with the Andratx Fair, Soller’s Orange Fair, and ballet in Cala Millor. On Monday and Tuesday, Palma hosts Baroque music and a ballet performance.

Duo Métis - Luis Gónzalez Garrido (soprano sax), Antoine Guerrero (classical guitar). Friday, April 4 Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day. Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-11.30pm; Monday-Thursday 4.30pm-11pm.)

Palma - 6.45pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday 5pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 12.15pm and 5pm, Thursday 6.45pm.)

Palma - 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music; works by Nelson Jesus, Scott MacAllister and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.es.

Palma - 8pm: Francesc Blanco (piano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paloma Navarro (actress); Joan Alcover songs and poems. Can Alcover, C. Sant Alonso 24. Ten euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

Palma - 8pm: 'Spring Melodies'; Duo Métis - Luis Gónzalez Garrido (soprano sax), Antoine Guerrero (classical guitar), works by Fauré, Falla and Piazzolla. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

Palma - 8.15pm: Children's choir (forty members), Tomeu Seguí (organ), Alessandro Milesi (conductor); Baroque and Renaissance music. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Free, bookings through ticketib.com. Andratx holds their fair this weekend. Saturday, April 5 Alcudia - 7pm: Mallorca International School, 'Aladdin Jr'. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros; children 3-16, eight euros. ticketib.com. (Also Sunday, 5pm.)

- 7pm: Mallorca International School, 'Aladdin Jr'. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros; children 3-16, eight euros. ticketib.com. (Also Sunday, 5pm.) Andratx , Andratx Fair - 11am-5pm: Artisan market. Town hall gardens and adjoining streets. 4pm: Pony rides. C. Son Lluis. 6pm: FolkAndratx Festival - Dance and choral groups from Cantabria and Toledo plus Aires d'Andratx; procession with horse riders following performances at the town hall cloister. 8pm: Tapas route; 10pm: Gin Tonics Band and DJ. Passeig Son Mas.

Felanitx - From 10am: Acampallengua 2025; La Fúmiga, O-ERRA, Maria Hein, Pitxorines and others plus procession, children's entertainment, human towers and more. Sa Torre Municipal Park. 25 euros.

- From 10am: Acampallengua 2025; La Fúmiga, O-ERRA, Maria Hein, Pitxorines and others plus procession, children's entertainment, human towers and more. Sa Torre Municipal Park. 25 euros. Inca - 5pm-2am: Primavera Fest; Spring festival with groups from the 80s and 90s - Los Rebeldes, OBK and others. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 32 euros.

- 5pm-2am: Primavera Fest; Spring festival with groups from the 80s and 90s - Los Rebeldes, OBK and others. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 32 euros. Muro - 8pm: Miquel Tortell Festival; Sebastiàn Pedraza (classical guitar). Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.

- 8pm: Miquel Tortell Festival; Sebastiàn Pedraza (classical guitar). Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent. Free. Palma - 6.30pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Celta Vigo. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 6.30pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Celta Vigo. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Palma - 8pm: Eduardo Guerrero (contemporary flamenco dance). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: Eduardo Guerrero (contemporary flamenco dance). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Petra - 8pm: Los Javaloyas. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 20 euros.

- 8pm: Los Javaloyas. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 20 euros. Santa Margalida - 7pm: 'Livin' la Vida Loca'; tribute to Ricky Martin and others. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. 20 euros.

- 7pm: 'Livin' la Vida Loca'; tribute to Ricky Martin and others. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. 20 euros. Selva - 7.30pm: Children's choir (forty members), Tomeu Seguí (organ), Alessandro Milesi (conductor); Baroque and Renaissance music. Selva Church, Plaça Major. Free, bookings through ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Children's choir (forty members), Tomeu Seguí (organ), Alessandro Milesi (conductor); Baroque and Renaissance music. Selva Church, Plaça Major. Free, bookings through ticketib.com. Soller, Fira de la Taronja (Orange Fair) - 10am-4pm: Citrus fruits, orange market, gastronomy; 10.30am: Pipers; 11.30am: Band of Music; 1.30pm: Children's concert. Plaça Constitució. 8pm-11pm: DJ and live music. Ballet National de Marseille. Photo: Teatre Prinicipal Sunday, April 6 Andratx , Andratx Fair - 10am-5pm: Artisan market. Town hall gardens and adjoining streets. 10am-2pm: Birds, indigenous species, livestock. Town hall gardens and C. Son Bosch. 10am-3pm: Children's activities. C. Son Bosch. 11am: FolkAndratx Festival - Dance and choral groups from Cantabria and Toledo plus Aires d'Andratx. Barba-Roja Terrace, town hall. 12 noon: Equestrian show; chainsaw competition. C. Son Lluis. 2pm: Gastronomy; 5pm-9pm: Party with DJ. Passeig Son Mas.

Cala Millor - 8pm: Ballet National de Marseille, 'Roommates'. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 30 eurpos. samaniga.es.

- 8pm: Ballet National de Marseille, 'Roommates'. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 30 eurpos. samaniga.es. Palma - 6pm: Pica Pica, 'Hola Caracola' (children's musical). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 26 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 6pm: Pica Pica, 'Hola Caracola' (children's musical). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 26 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Soller, Fira de la Taronja (Orange Fair) - 10am-4pm: Citrus fruits, orange market, gastronomy, opportunities market (local traders). Plaça Constitució. Monday, April 7 Palma - 8.30pm: Fundació Studium Aureum orchestra and soloists; Baroque sacred music, works by Buxtehude, Charpentier and others. Església de la Mercé, Plaça de la Mercé. 20 euros. ticketib.com / fundaciostudiumaureum.com. Tuesday, April 8 Palma - 8pm: Ballet National de Marseille, 'Roommates'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-40 euros. teatreprincipal.com.