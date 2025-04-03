Films in English from Friday, 4 to Thursday, 10 April

This week's new films in English include A Minecraft Movie (2025), a PG-rated adventure about four misfits navigating a cubic wonderland and William Tell (2024) offers a historical drama set in the 14th century, rated R. Still showing are A Working Man (2025) which follows Jason Statham’s character returning to his counter-terrorism roots, while Modi: Three Days of the Wing of Madness (2024), directed by Johnny Depp, explores the life of artist Modigliani. Snow White (2025) is a live-action remake, and Mickey 17 (2025) is a sci-fi adventure starring Robert Pattinson. See below for showtimes and locations. See you at the movies!

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 6.10pm (daily)

in Palma: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 6.10pm (daily) Showtimes at Manacor Aficine : 45.30pm (Fri)

: 45.30pm (Fri) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm, 7pm & 9pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 5pm, 7pm & 9pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 4.45pm & 10pm (daily), 7.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

William Tell (2024)

Starring Jonathan Pryce, Jonah Hauer-King and Claes Bang. Director Nick Hamm. Plot The narrative unfolds in the 14th Century amidst the days of the Holy Roman Empire where Europe’s nations fiercely vie for supremacy and the ambitious Austrians, desiring more land, encroach upon Switzerland, a serene and pastoral nation. Rated R. 2h 13m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm (Daily except Monday)

in Porto Pi: 4pm (Daily except Monday) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), 7.10pm (Mon, Tue & Thu)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

A Working Man (2025)

Starring Jason Statham, Jason Flemyng and Merab Ninidze. Director David Ayer. Plot Levon Cade left his profession behind to work construction and be a good dad to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he’s asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counter-terrorism. Rated R. 1h 56m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.10pm (Daily except Monday)

Modi: Three Days of the Wing of Madness (2024)

Starring Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat and Bruno Gouery. Director Johnny Depp. Plot Through the streets of World War I Paris, Italian bohemian artist Modigliani attempts to out maneuver bombs, policemen, girlfriends, and critics in a increasingly desperate search of a home for his art. Rated R. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7pm (Sun & Thu), 8.50pm (Mon & Wed), 9pm (Fri), 9.05pm

(Sat & Mon)

Snow White (2025)

Starring Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Andrew Burnap. Director Marc Webb. Plot A princess joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother the Evil Queen. A live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’. Rated PG. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 7.30pm (Daily except Monday)

Mickey 17 (2025)

Starring Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun and Michael Monroe. Director Bong Joon Ho. Plot Mickey 17, known as an “expendable,“ goes on a dangerous journey to colonise an ice planet. Rated R. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.30pm (Daily except Monday)

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton and Elle Fanning. Director James Mangoldn. Plot In 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates around the world. Rated R. 2h 21m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon & Tue)

Paris, Texas (1984)

Starring Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski and Dean Stockwell. Director Wim Wenders. Plot ITravis Henderson, an aimless drifter who has been missing for four years, wanders out of the desert and must reconnect with society, himself, his life, and his family. Rated R. 2h 25m.