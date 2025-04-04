Replica of Christopher Columbus' ship will visit Palma next week

From April 11-20, 2025, Club de Mar will host two historic vessels: the replica of the Nao Santa María, the ship Christopher Columbus sailed on when discovering America, and the schooner Pascual Flores. This exhibition marks the reopening of the new Club de Mar and serves as a preview for the 30th edition of the Illes Balears Clàssics regatta in August.

Visitors can tour both museum-ships during scheduled hours, with the additional option of a three-hour sailing trip on the Pascual Flores (advance reservations required). Tickets are available on tickets.velacuadra.es or directly at the ships. Access is via the Paseo Marítimo entrance, with public transportation recommended, as the number 28 bus stop on line 1 is located near the main entrance.

The Nao Santa María, the flagship of Christopher Columbus during his first transatlantic voyage in 1492, played a key role in the discovery of America. The current replica, built between 2017 and 2018 in Punta Umbría (Huelva), faithfully replicates the original dimensions, measuring 28.3 metres in length and weighing 200 tons. Its construction innovatively combined fiberglass and wooden coatings, integrating modern navigation and safety systems.

The schooner Pascual Flores.

The Pascual Flores: A Century of Mediterranean History

Built in 1917 at the Torrevieja shipyards, the schooner Pascual Flores is an exceptional example of early 20th-century Mediterranean commercial navigation. After decades of transporting salt and agricultural products, it was rescued in 1999 by the Torrevieja City Council from abandonment in England. Its meticulous restoration in Galicia has turned it into a valuable floating museum, preserving Spain's maritime history.

Visitors will be able to explore the decks and hold of both ships, learning about their history and features through informative panels and specialised guides. Reservations for the sailing experience on the Pascual Flores can be made through the official website or directly at the information point located next to the vessels.

VISIT INFORMATION FOR THE NAO SANTA MARÍA:

Dates: April 11th to 20th

April 11th to 20th Location: Club de Mar - Mallorca (Palma de Mallorca)

Club de Mar - Mallorca (Palma de Mallorca) Hours: 10am to 8.30pm

10am to 8.30pm Tickets: Adults: €7 / Children (ages 5-10): €4 / €18 Family (2 adults + up to 3 children ages 5-10). Free for children under 5 years old, must be accompanied by an adult.

Adults: €7 / Children (ages 5-10): €4 / €18 Family (2 adults + up to 3 children ages 5-10). Free for children under 5 years old, must be accompanied by an adult. Guided tours for associations: €7 (1 free guide per 20 people) Reservation via: ecampos@velacuadra.es

€7 (1 free guide per 20 people) Reservation via: ecampos@velacuadra.es Points of sale: on the ship or via the website: tickets.velacuadra.es

SAILING DAY ON THE PASCUAL FLORES: