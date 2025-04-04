Squeeze the day in Soller for their annual Orange fair

The 19th Orange Fair of the Vall de Sóller is an eagerly awaited annual event that celebrates the rich agricultural and cultural heritage of Soller. Taking place this weekend at Plaça Constitució, this vibrant fair pays tribute to one of the region’s most iconic products – the orange. Known for its fertile valleys and ideal citrus-growing conditions, Sóller has long been synonymous with high-quality oranges and other citrus fruits, and this fair is the perfect opportunity to showcase the town’s unique gastronomic identity.

This year’s fair marks the 19th editionand offers an exciting programme packed with activities for all ages, blending tradition, gastronomy, and entertainment. Visitors will have the chance to explore a citrus variety exhibition, participate in workshops, and enjoy select tastings featuring local oranges and citrus products. The event also highlights the craftsmanship of local producers, with a dedicated Orange Market offering fresh produce and culinary delights.

One of the fair’s highlights is the Citrus Dessert Contest, where local chefs and enthusiasts showcase their creativity with sweet treats inspired by the region’s vibrant citrus flavours. Live music, traditional performances by the Xeremiers of Soller, and family-friendly activities such as storytelling sessions and creative workshops ensure that the event appeals to both residents and visitors alike.

With a lively atmosphere, the fair also offers a taste of Soller’s cultural richness, including guided tours that delve into the town’s agricultural traditions. The festive spirit culminates with the Orange Night, featuring live performances by local bands, creating a memorable community celebration.

19th ORANGE FAIR OF SOLLER VALLEY PROGRAMME

SATURDAY, APRIL 5 At Plaça Constitució: From 10am to 4pm:

Exhibition of citrus varieties by the Soller Agricultural Cooperative.

Orange Market with orange and citrus products: Display and sale of citrus-related products.

Gastronomic and commercial showcase at Plaça Constitució, Municipal Market, and Commercial Streets.

From 10am to 2pm: Family workshops.

10.30am: Performance by the Xeremiers of Soller.

10.45am: Guided tour “Tradition and Evolution of Soller’s Orange Groves,” by Joan Deya, Agronomist. Meeting point: Tafona Can Det, c/Ozones, 8, Soller. Suitable walking shoes recommended. Free activity, limited places. Register via email at turisme@a-soller.es or WhatsApp 696 33 86 69.

10.30am: Liquid gastronomy (cocktails) showcase with local citrus by students of the Balearic Islands School of Hospitality, coordinated by Antonio Motoso Machado.

11am: Citrus Dessert Contest.

11.30am to 4pm: Select tastings made with oranges and citrus at €3 and €4, prepared by local restaurants.

11.30am: XARANGA by the Soller Music Band. Starting at the Soller Municipal Market, parade through the surroundings to Plaça Constitució.

12.30pm: Official opening of the Fair at Plaça Constitució.

1.30pm: Concert by the Soller Children’s Municipal Band.

4.30pm to 6.30pm: Family/Children’s Workshops.

8pm to 11pm: ORANGE NIGHT

8pm: Musical performance by the group Di Pinto di Piu.

9pm: Live music with the group WHISKY MAMA.

- Attendees are encouraged to wear orange-colored clothing.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

At Plaça Constitució: From 10am to 4pm:

- Exhibition of citrus varieties by the Sóller Agricultural Cooperative.

- Orange Market with orange and citrus products: Display and sale of citrus-related products.