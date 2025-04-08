Calvia set to celebrate Saint George with a packed schedule of activities in Palmanova

Calvia will host it's second edition of its Saint George's Day celebrations on Saturday, April 26 – an event created to highlight the significant English presence in the municipality and to promote community spirit through culture, music, and shared leisure activities.

Following the warm reception of last year's edition, the Passeig de la Mar in Palmanova will once again be the setting for this festive day, which offers a wide-ranging programme of activities for all ages in a family-friendly and multicultural atmosphere.

From 10 in the morning until late into the evening, attendees can enjoy a craft market featuring a wide variety of products, two face painting workshops, several themed parades inspired by the legend of Saint George and the dragon, and a carefully curated selection of live musical performances.

The musical line-up includes performances by Liam and Albie, Wanderlust, Back to Black (an Amy Winehouse tribute), a Beatles tribute, and a show-stopping finale with a tribute to Freddie Mercury.

Calvia Town Hall warmly invites locals, residents from neighbouring towns, and tourists to join in this celebration, which aims to strengthen ties between the diverse communities that call the municipality home – creating a space for connection, entertainment, and enjoyment.

The Saint George's Day celebration reflects the spirit of harmony and respect that defines Calvia, reinforcing the community’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Events like this – alongside others such as Saint Patrick's Day and the Fallas of El Toro – make Calvia a more open and enriched municipality, shaped by the many cultures that live side by side.

SAINT GEORGE'S DAY 2025 – PROGRAMME

Saturday 26 April - Palmanova (Calvia), Passeig de la Mar

10AM – 7PM Artisan market
10AM – 12PM Face painting workshop
11AM – 12PM Saint George and the Dragon parade
1PM – 3PM Face painting workshop
1PM – 2PM Saint George and the Dragon parade
5PM – 7PM Face painting workshop
10AM onwards Medieval children's play area (to be confirmed)

Scheduled Performances

4PM – 6PM Liam & Albie
6PM – 7PM Beatles tribute
7PM – 8.30PM Wanderlust
8.30PM – 10PM Back to Black (Amy Winehouse tribute)
10PM – 10.30PM Freddie Mercury tribute

Plenty of fun in Palmanova today as the area marked Saint George´s day with booking signings by Lord Jeffrey Archer, beach cricket a promenade market and a display of classic mini cars. 

Saint George concerts in Palmanova

The Saint George celebrations continued last night with music from a series of top Calvia musicians such as DJ Richie Embleton and Albie Davies and the most anticipated concert of the night by ex TOWIE star James 'Arg' Argent.

Saint George inauguration act at Calvia Town Hall

Saint George day supplement goes down a treat in Palmanova

Festivities get underway on Tuesdau

