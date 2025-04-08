Calvia set to celebrate Saint George with a packed schedule of activities in Palmanova

Calvia will host it's second edition of its Saint George's Day celebrations on Saturday, April 26 – an event created to highlight the significant English presence in the municipality and to promote community spirit through culture, music, and shared leisure activities.

Following the warm reception of last year's edition, the Passeig de la Mar in Palmanova will once again be the setting for this festive day, which offers a wide-ranging programme of activities for all ages in a family-friendly and multicultural atmosphere.

From 10 in the morning until late into the evening, attendees can enjoy a craft market featuring a wide variety of products, two face painting workshops, several themed parades inspired by the legend of Saint George and the dragon, and a carefully curated selection of live musical performances.

The musical line-up includes performances by Liam and Albie, Wanderlust, Back to Black (an Amy Winehouse tribute), a Beatles tribute, and a show-stopping finale with a tribute to Freddie Mercury.

Calvia Town Hall warmly invites locals, residents from neighbouring towns, and tourists to join in this celebration, which aims to strengthen ties between the diverse communities that call the municipality home – creating a space for connection, entertainment, and enjoyment.

The Saint George's Day celebration reflects the spirit of harmony and respect that defines Calvia, reinforcing the community’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Events like this – alongside others such as Saint Patrick's Day and the Fallas of El Toro – make Calvia a more open and enriched municipality, shaped by the many cultures that live side by side.

SAINT GEORGE'S DAY 2025 – PROGRAMME

Saturday 26 April - Palmanova (Calvia), Passeig de la Mar

10AM – 7PM Artisan market

10AM – 12PM Face painting workshop

11AM – 12PM Saint George and the Dragon parade

1PM – 3PM Face painting workshop

1PM – 2PM Saint George and the Dragon parade

5PM – 7PM Face painting workshop

10AM onwards Medieval children's play area (to be confirmed)

Scheduled Performances

4PM – 6PM Liam & Albie

6PM – 7PM Beatles tribute

7PM – 8.30PM Wanderlust

8.30PM – 10PM Back to Black (Amy Winehouse tribute)

10PM – 10.30PM Freddie Mercury tribute