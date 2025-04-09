Holy Week 2025: Times and routes for Palma's processions

Palma prepares for Holy Week, an event that brings together thousands of worshippers and, year after year, more tourists. The routes range from the historic Convent of Sant Antoniet to the iconic Church of the Annunciation, passing through some of Palma’s most representative streets. Each procession, rich in religious and cultural heritage, invites reflection and community gathering around key moments of Christ’s Passion. As every year, the participating brotherhoods are committed to keeping this tradition alive, a tradition that has become a cultural and spiritual cornerstone of the city. Below, you can find the schedules and routes.

Friday, 11 April

Banner procession

Departs at 7pm from Sant Felip Neri church

Calle d’en Vilanova, Pl. De la Mare de Déu de la Salut, Sant Miquel, Pl. Major, Pl. Del Marquès del Palmer, Colom, Pl. De Cort, Palau Reial and enter Palma’s Cathedral.

Palm Sunday, 13 April

Entrance Jesus in Jerusalen procession

Departs at 6pm from Sant Jaume church

Sant Jaume, Pl. Del Rei Joan Carles I, Passeig del Born, Sant Feliu, Sant Gaietà, Ca n’Asprer, Av. De Jaume III, Baró de Santa Maria del Sepulcre, Berenguer de Sant Joan, Bonaire, Concepció and enter the Church de la Concepció.

Holy Monday, 14 April

Procession of Nostra Senyora de l'Esperança i la Pau

Departs at 8.15pm from the Basilica of Sant Francesc

Pl. de Sant Francesc, Sant Francesc, Pl. de Santa Eulàlia, Cadena, Pl. de Cort, Colom, Bosseria, Pl. d'en Coll, Galera, Corderia, Pl. de la Quartera, Espateria, Pl. del Mercadal, Ferreria, Pl. Sant Antoni, Socors, Gerreria, Pl. de Quadrado, Can Troncoso, Pl. de Sant Francesc and enter the Basilica of Sant Francesc.

Procession del Buen Perdón

Departs at 8.30pm from the Church of Sagrat Cor

C/ Reina Violant, C/ Nunó Sanç, Son Ventallol, Jacinet Verdaguer, Pl. Santa Elisabet, Reina Violant and enter the Church of Sagrat Cor.

Sant Crist de l’Agonia Procession

Departs at 8.30pm from the Convent of Santa Clara

C/ de Santa Clara, Puresa, Morei, Fortuny, Call, Santa Clara and enter the Convent of Santa Clara.

Procession of Sant Crist del Boters

Departs at 9pm from the Church of Sant Joan de Malta

C/ de Sant Joan, Llotja, Pl. de la Drassana, Sant Pare, Sant Llorenc, Costa de Santa Creu, Sant Feliu, Montenegro, Sant Joan and enter the Church of Sant Joan de Malta.

Holy Tuesday, 15 April

Procession of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Departs at 7pm from the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Pl. de l’Església, Bartomeu Castell, Cardenal Rossell, Illes Pitiüses, José Vargas Ponce, Josep Tarongï, C/del Cardenal Rossell, Trafalgar, Illa de Corfú, Josep Mascaró i Passarius, Arapiles, Pl. De l’Església and enter the Parrish of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Procession de la Virgen Dolorosa

Departs at 9pm from the Church of Sant Nicolau

C/Sant Nicolau, Pl. Frederic Chopin, Tous i Maroto, Constitució, Passeig del Born, Pl. Del Rei Joan Carles I, Sant Jaume, Pl. Santa Magdalena, Jardí Botànic, Costa de la Sang, Costa de l'Hospital, Pl. De d’Hospital and enter Church of the Annunciation.

Holy Wednesday, 16 April

Procession of Our Father Jesus of Humility

Departs at 8pm from the Church of Santa Margalida

Departure from Sant Miquel, Pl. Major, Pl. Del Marquès del Palmer, Colom, Pl. De Cort, Palua, Reial, La Almudaina Palace. Returns from Palau Reial, Pl. De Cort, Colom, Pl. Del Marquès del Palmer, Pl. Major, Sant Miquel, Costa de la Pols, La Rambla, Oms, Sant Miquel and enter the Church of Santa Margalida.

Procession del Sant Crist de la Santa Creu

Departs at 8.30pm from the Church of Santa Creu

C/ del Forn de l'Olivera, Ses Barques de Bou, Pólvora, Pl. de la Porta de Santa Catalina, Santa Creu, Pau, Can Granada, Sant Gaietà, Sant Feliu, Montenegro, Sant Joan, Llotja, Pl. de la Drassana, Sant Pere, Sant Llorenç, Costa de Santa Creu, Forn de l'Olivera and enter the Church of Santa Creu.

Procession del Camí de Getsemaní

Departs at 8.30pm from the Church of Nostra Senyora de la Soledat

Pl. dels Minims, Cabrera, cross Manacor street, Sant Rafel, Sureda, Reis Catòlics, Pl. Miquel Dolç, Reis Catòlics, cross Aragó street, Forteza, Bujosa, Nunó Sanç, Reina Violent and enter Church of Sagrat Cor.

Maundy Thursday, 17 April

Procession del Crist de la Sang

Departs at 7pm from the Church of the Annunciation

Pl. de l' Hospital, Costa de l' Hospital, Costa de la Sang, La Rambla, Oms, Sant Miquel, Pl. Major, Pl. del Marquès del Palmer, Colom, Pl. de Cort, Palau Reial and enter Palma’s Cathedral.

Good Friday, 18 April

Procession del Sant Enterrament

Departs at 7pm from the Basilica of Sant Francesc

Pl. de Sant Francesc, Sant Francesc, Pl. de Santa Eulàlia, Cadena, Pl. de Cort, Colom, Bosseria, Pl. d'en Coll, Galera, Corderia, Pl. de la Quartera, Esparteria, Pl. del Mercadal, de la Ferreria. Pl. Llorenç Bisbal Batle and enter the Church of Nostra Senyora dels Socors. Once the procession has finished, the solemn ceremony of the Sant Enterrament will take place in the Church of Nostra Senyora dels Socors.