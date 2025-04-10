Mallorca events: What's on Friday, 11 to Thursday, 17 April

Mallorca’s Holy Week is packed with cultural, musical, and traditional events. Highlights include artisan fairs and livestock shows in Calvia, Santa Eugenia, and Santa Margalida, plus concerts ranging from classical and folk to punk and pop in Palma, Porreres, and beyond. Puerto Alcudia hosts a vibrant boat show and cuttlefish gastronomy fair, while Easter processions take place in Palma and Santa Margalida. Family shows, ballet, and DJ sets add to the festive mix, with events running island-wide from April 11 through April 17.

Calvia , Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 8pm: Pipers procession (from C. Major). 9.30pm: Grup Eva. Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva.

, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 8pm: Pipers procession (from C. Major). 9.30pm: Grup Eva. Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva. Mancor de la Vall - 7pm: Selva Band of Music, Easter concert. At the church. Free.

de la Vall - 7pm: Selva Band of Music, Easter concert. At the church. Free. Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day. Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-11.30pm; Monday-Wednesday 4.30pm-11pm; Thursday 11am-11.30pm.)

- 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day. Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-11.30pm; Monday-Wednesday 4.30pm-11pm; Thursday 11am-11.30pm.) Palma - 6.45pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday 5pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 12.15pm and 5pm, Thursday 6.45pm.)

- 6.45pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday 5pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 12.15pm and 5pm, Thursday 6.45pm.) Palma - 7pm: Banner procession. Departs from Sant Felip Neri church and enter Palma Cathedral.

- 7pm: Banner procession. Departs from Sant Felip Neri church and enter Palma Cathedral. Palma - 8pm: Caramelo de Cuba, Benji Habichuela; Cuban, flamenco music. Real Club Naútico. 15 euros.

- 8pm: Caramelo de Cuba, Benji Habichuela; Cuban, flamenco music. Real Club Naútico. 15 euros. Palma - 8pm: John Bishop (British comedian), 'Back At It 2025'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: John Bishop (British comedian), 'Back At It 2025'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 8pm: Raquel Castro, Helena Blanco (violins), Yuvak Gotliebovitch (viola), Pablo Moreno (double bass), Francesc Blanco (piano); Piazzolla, Samper. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 20 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Raquel Castro, Helena Blanco (violins), Yuvak Gotliebovitch (viola), Pablo Moreno (double bass), Francesc Blanco (piano); Piazzolla, Samper. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 20 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com. Puerto Alcudia , Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 7pm: Opening of the gastronomy event and of the artisan and food products market: 10pm: Music until 2am in the restaurants' marquee. Avda. Gabriel Roca.

, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 7pm: Opening of the gastronomy event and of the artisan and food products market: 10pm: Music until 2am in the restaurants' marquee. Avda. Gabriel Roca. Santa Eugenia, Fira Agricola i Ramadera (Farming and Livestock) - 4pm: Bird and domestic fowl exhibition. C. Josep Balaguer. 7pm: Carritx (folk dance). Mestre Guillemet School. Fair in Santa Eugenia. Saturday, April 12 Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 10am: Artisan and food products market, C. Major and C. Jaume III. Antique motorbikes, C. Can Vich. 12 noon-7pm: Sheep and goats show. Plaça Església. 2pm: Fideuà (noodles), tickets in advance from Ses Quarterades School; 4pm: Children's entertainment; 5pm: Sheepdogs; 6.30pm: Aires des Pla de Marratxi (folk dance); 8pm: Barbecue, tickets in advance from Bip Bip and Coaliment; 10pm: Gin Tonics Band. Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva.

Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 10am: Artisan and food products market, C. Major and C. Jaume III. Antique motorbikes, C. Can Vich. 12 noon-7pm: Sheep and goats show. Plaça Església. 2pm: Fideuà (noodles), tickets in advance from Ses Quarterades School; 4pm: Children's entertainment; 5pm: Sheepdogs; 6.30pm: Aires des Pla de Marratxi (folk dance); 8pm: Barbecue, tickets in advance from Bip Bip and Coaliment; 10pm: Gin Tonics Band. Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva. Colonia Sant Pere - 6pm: Wipeout, Anakronics and others; punk, rock. Skate Riot Fest, with skate events. Sports centre. Free.

- 6pm: Wipeout, Anakronics and others; punk, rock. Skate Riot Fest, with skate events. Sports centre. Free. Palma - 12.30pm / 5.30pm: El Mago Invisible, 'Nothing is as it seems' (illusionist). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 12.30pm / 5.30pm: El Mago Invisible, 'Nothing is as it seems' (illusionist). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50 euros. truiteatre.es. Palma - From 4pm: On Season Fest; León Benavente, Go Cactus and others. Parc de la Mar. Free.

- From 4pm: On Season Fest; León Benavente, Go Cactus and others. Parc de la Mar. Free. Palma - From 4pm: Sa Fonda Spring Fest; Bellinis, Los Guajiros and others. Es Coliseu Cultural Centre (Plaça de Toros, bullring). 12-18 euros.

- From 4pm: Sa Fonda Spring Fest; Bellinis, Los Guajiros and others. Es Coliseu Cultural Centre (Plaça de Toros, bullring). 12-18 euros. Palma - 5pm: Babidibú, A Magical Journey (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)

- 5pm: Babidibú, A Magical Journey (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 6pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830, theatre choir and soloists; Gonoud's 'Saint Cecilia Mass'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 6pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830, theatre choir and soloists; Gonoud's 'Saint Cecilia Mass'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Palma - 7pm: Gabriel Fiol (cello), Jacopo Giacopuzzi (piano); Sonatas for cello and piano (Beethoven, Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann). Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. 25-50 euros.

- 7pm: Gabriel Fiol (cello), Jacopo Giacopuzzi (piano); Sonatas for cello and piano (Beethoven, Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann). Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. 25-50 euros. Palma - 8pm: Ramé (pop-folk). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Eleven euros.

- 8pm: Ramé (pop-folk). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Eleven euros. Palma - 8.30pm: International Ballet Company, Soloists' Gala; 'Swan Lake', 'Don Quixote' and others. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8.30pm: International Ballet Company, Soloists' Gala; 'Swan Lake', 'Don Quixote' and others. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Porreres - 6pm: Coça, La Ràbia and others; punk, rock. Parc de n'Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. Free.

- 6pm: Coça, La Ràbia and others; punk, rock. Parc de n'Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. Free. Puerto Alcudia , Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show, artisan and food products market, stands and exhibitions. 11am: Opening of the restaurants' marquee. 4.30pm: Procession by giants and by S'Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent bigheads (from the church). 8pm-2am: Music in the restaurants' marquee. Paseo Marítimo/Avda. Gabriel Roca.

, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show, artisan and food products market, stands and exhibitions. 11am: Opening of the restaurants' marquee. 4.30pm: Procession by giants and by S'Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent bigheads (from the church). 8pm-2am: Music in the restaurants' marquee. Paseo Marítimo/Avda. Gabriel Roca. Puerto Pollensa - 4pm-11pm: Diversity Festival; 5pm: Seydou i Omar Quartet from Senegal; 6pm: Mallorcan folk dance with Aires de la Cala, followed by Nepalese, Chinese and dance styles such as samba; 10pm: Òrbita 90 (rock). Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

- 4pm-11pm: Diversity Festival; 5pm: Seydou i Omar Quartet from Senegal; 6pm: Mallorcan folk dance with Aires de la Cala, followed by Nepalese, Chinese and dance styles such as samba; 10pm: Òrbita 90 (rock). Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Sant Llorenç - 7pm: Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra; Mozart, Tchaikovsky. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Free.

- 7pm: Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra; Mozart, Tchaikovsky. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Free. Santa Eugenia , Fira Agricola i Ramadera (Farming and Livestock) - 7pm: Wine tasting. C. Església. 8pm: Nadia Akaarir (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano). Plaça Bernat.

, Fira Agricola i Ramadera (Farming and Livestock) - 7pm: Wine tasting. C. Església. 8pm: Nadia Akaarir (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano). Plaça Bernat. Santa Margalida , Santa Margalida Fair - 11.30am: Vermouth and music, One Man Rocks. Plaça Vila. 5pm: Santa Margalida Band of Music and other bands, Easter concert. At the church. 9pm: Picada Vilera; local gastronomy, 3.50 euros per picada, 2.50 glass of wine, 1.50 a beer; 10.15pm: DJ Juan Campos. Plaça Vila.

, Santa Margalida Fair - 11.30am: Vermouth and music, One Man Rocks. Plaça Vila. 5pm: Santa Margalida Band of Music and other bands, Easter concert. At the church. 9pm: Picada Vilera; local gastronomy, 3.50 euros per picada, 2.50 glass of wine, 1.50 a beer; 10.15pm: DJ Juan Campos. Plaça Vila. Santa Maria - From 5pm: Toby Ross (British DJ), Night Eye and others. Factoria de So, C. Quarterada 10, Cases de Son Llaüt. 12 euros.

- From 5pm: Toby Ross (British DJ), Night Eye and others. Factoria de So, C. Quarterada 10, Cases de Son Llaüt. 12 euros. Valldemossa - 7pm: Roy Howat, Chopin works. Museu Chopin i Sand, Charterhouse. 15 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es / 616 906 574 / WhatsApp 659 639 100. Fair in Puerto Alcudia. Sunday, April 13 Alcudia - 6pm: International Ballet Company, Soloists' Gala; 'Swan Lake', 'Don Quixote' and others. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 38 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 6pm: International Ballet Company, Soloists' Gala; 'Swan Lake', 'Don Quixote' and others. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 38 euros. auditorialcudia.net. Cala Millor - 8pm: Raquel Castro, Helena Blanco (violins), Yuvak Gotliebovitch (viola), Pablo Moreno (double bass), Francesc Blanco (piano); Piazzolla, Samper. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Raquel Castro, Helena Blanco (violins), Yuvak Gotliebovitch (viola), Pablo Moreno (double bass), Francesc Blanco (piano); Piazzolla, Samper. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com. Calvia , Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 10am: Artisan and food products market, C. Major and C. Jaume III; Antique motorbikes, C. Can Vich; Sheep and goats show. Plaça Església; Farm machinery. C. Batle Jaume Martorell; Birds of prey. Sa Costeta car park. 10.30am: Procession - pipers, giants, bigheads. From C. Major.

, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 10am: Artisan and food products market, C. Major and C. Jaume III; Antique motorbikes, C. Can Vich; Sheep and goats show. Plaça Església; Farm machinery. C. Batle Jaume Martorell; Birds of prey. Sa Costeta car park. 10.30am: Procession - pipers, giants, bigheads. From C. Major. Esporles - 6.30pm: Gabriel Fiol (cello), Jacopo Giacopuzzi (piano); Sonatas for cello and piano (Beethoven, Brahms, Rachmaninoff). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble.

- 6.30pm: Gabriel Fiol (cello), Jacopo Giacopuzzi (piano); Sonatas for cello and piano (Beethoven, Brahms, Rachmaninoff). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Palma - 11am: New Talents Dance Competition. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 19 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 11am: New Talents Dance Competition. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 19 euros. truiteatre.es. Palma - From 3pm: On Season Fest; Henrik Schwarz, César del Rio and others. Parc de la Mar. Free.

- From 3pm: On Season Fest; Henrik Schwarz, César del Rio and others. Parc de la Mar. Free. Palma - 6pm: Glosadors' festival. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 6pm: Glosadors' festival. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 6pm: Palm Sunday procession. From C. Sant Jaume to C. Concepció (Església de la Concepció).

- 6pm: Palm Sunday procession. From C. Sant Jaume to C. Concepció (Església de la Concepció). Pollensa - 8pm: Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Joan Roig (piano). Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Joan Roig (piano). Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Ten euros. Porreres , Ecological Agriculture Day - 9.30am-4pm: Products with ecological certification. 11am / 12.30pm: Circ Bover. 12 noon: Human towers. 1.30pm: Porreres School of Music. 2.30pm: Concert by Marino Marini. Plaça Vila.

, Ecological Agriculture Day - 9.30am-4pm: Products with ecological certification. 11am / 12.30pm: Circ Bover. 12 noon: Human towers. 1.30pm: Porreres School of Music. 2.30pm: Concert by Marino Marini. Plaça Vila. Puerto Alcudia , Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show, artisan and food products market, stands and exhibitions. 11am: Opening of the restaurants' marquee. 11am: Exhibition of fishermen craft. 2.30pm: Tardes en el Café and DJs. 5pm: Folk dance exhibition by children's and youth schools of ball de bot, followed by folk dance for all with Sarau Alcudienc and Carritx. Paseo Marítimo/Avda. Gabriel Roca.

, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show, artisan and food products market, stands and exhibitions. 11am: Opening of the restaurants' marquee. 11am: Exhibition of fishermen craft. 2.30pm: Tardes en el Café and DJs. 5pm: Folk dance exhibition by children's and youth schools of ball de bot, followed by folk dance for all with Sarau Alcudienc and Carritx. Paseo Marítimo/Avda. Gabriel Roca. Santa Eugenia , Fira Agricola i Ramadera (Farming and Livestock) - From 8am: Sheep, artisan products, farming equipment, classic cars.

, Fira Agricola i Ramadera (Farming and Livestock) - From 8am: Sheep, artisan products, farming equipment, classic cars. Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fair - From 9am: Animals, artisan products, almond products, classic cars and more. Plaça Vila and surrounds. 10.30am: Procession - bigheads and giants. 11am: Horse skills. Passeig Son Mas. 4pm: Ball de bot; 6pm: Aires Vileros, Música Nostra (folk dance and music). Plaça Vila. 7.30pm: Blessing of palms. Plaça Església. Monday, April 14 Palma - 8.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Lorena Bonnin (soprano), José Antonio López (baritone); Fauré's 'Requiem', benefit concert for Project Home. Palma Cathedral. simfonicadebalears.com. Wednesday, April 16 Alcudia - 6pm: Alcudia School of Music, Easter concert. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free. auditorialcudia.net.

- 6pm: Alcudia School of Music, Easter concert. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free. auditorialcudia.net. Arenal - 12 noon: Jansky (electronica). Plaça Blai Bonet. Free. Procession of Sant Crist de la Sang. Thursday, April 17 Palma - 7pm: Procession of Sant Crist de la Sang. From Church of the Annunciation (Plaça Hospital) and back via Plaça Major, Plaça Cort and Cathedral.