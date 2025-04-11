Films in English for Friday, April 11 to Tuesday, April 15

This weekend’s film lineup offers something for everyone. New in English is The Amateur stars Rami Malek as a CIA decoder turned vigilante, showing nightly across major cinemas. In Drop, Meghann Fahy’s tense first date spirals into a tech-fueled thriller. Families can still catch A Minecraft Movie, a whimsical adventure through a blocky universe. Action fans will enjoy A Working Man, where Jason Statham returns to his shadowy roots. For a magical touch, Snow White reimagines the classic Disney tale. Looking ahead, Marvel’s Thunderbolts lands April 30—tickets are on sale at Porto Pi and Marratxi! No films in English at CineCiutat or Artesiete at Fan this week. See below for showtimes and locations. See you at the movies!

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

The Amateur (2025)

Starring Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan and Jon Bernthal. Director James Hawes. Plot When his supervisors at the CIA refuse to take action after his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, a decoder takes matters into his own hands. Rated PG-13. 2h 3m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 6.35pm & 9pm (daily)

in Palma: 6.35pm & 9pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5.45pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 5.45pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9pm

Drop (2025)

Starring Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar and Violett Beane. Director Christopher Landon. Plot A widowed mother’s first date in years takes a terrifying turn when she’s bombarded with anonymous threatening messages on her phone during their upscale dinner, leaving her questioning if her charming date is behind the harassment. Rated PG-13. 1h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.45pm (daily)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 6.05pm (daily)

in Palma: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 6.05pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm, 7pm & 9pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 5pm, 7pm & 9pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 4.30pm & 6.45pm (daily), 10pm (Sat, Mon & Tue)

A Working Man (2025)

Starring Jason Statham, Jason Flemyng and Merab Ninidze. Director David Ayer. Plot Levon Cade left his profession behind to work construction and be a good dad to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he’s asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counter-terrorism. Rated R. 1h 56m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.40pm (daily)

Snow White (2025)

Starring Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Andrew Burnap. Director Marc Webb. Plot A princess joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother the Evil Queen. A live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’. Rated PG. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.15pm (daily)

COMING SOON

Thunderbolts* (2025)

Starring Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. Director Jake Schreier. Plot After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m. Premiere’s on Wednesday, April 30. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi 4pm & 8.15pm. At Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti 4pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm. *Times are subject to change.