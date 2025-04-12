Motorworld Mallorca opens its doors
Some stunning vehicles on display
On Friday evening, 1,000 invited guests attended an inauguration event for Motorworld Mallorca. The opening to the general public, as the Motorworld website states, is this weekend. And so there is a new attraction in Mallorca, one for both residents and visitors.
