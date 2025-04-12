Motorworld Mallorca opens its doors

On Friday evening, 1,000 invited guests attended an inauguration event for Motorworld Mallorca. The opening to the general public, as the Motorworld website states, is this weekend. And so there is a new attraction in Mallorca, one for both residents and visitors.

On the site of the former Coca-Cola plant near the airport, Motorworld is a combination of exhibition hall, workshop, event space, and gastronomy. It will be open all year, a meeting place for motoring culture. On display are classic cars and high-end vehicles. Glass-enclosed parking areas offer owners the opportunity to store their cars in optimal conditions and, at the same time, present them to the public.

Photo: Tomás Montes.

Workshops provide repair and maintenance and restoration. Dealerships have high-quality accessories, spare parts, and brand-specific products.

The food court is decorated in the style of an old-fashioned workshop, with original parts and vintage car accessories. And there is a large rooftop terrace.

Staging events will be a major feature. So for these there are rooms and halls to accommodate small groups and gatherings of up to 2,000 people.