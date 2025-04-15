Films in English for Wednesday, 16 to Thursday, 24 April

This weekend’s film lineup brings fresh thrills, deep drama, and blockbuster energy. New in English is Sinners, where twin brothers face dark forces in a haunting hometown return, starring Miles Caton and directed by Ryan Coogler. War drama Warefare follows Navy SEALs reliving a brutal mission in Iraq, blending chaos and brotherhood. For spy fans, Black Bag delivers intrigue as Michael Fassbender uncovers betrayal at the highest level. Still showing is The Amateur, with Rami Malek as a rogue CIA decoder out for justice, and A Minecraft Movie continues to charm families with its pixelated adventure. Looking ahead, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith returns to the big screen April 25, and Marvel’s Thunderbolts crashes in April 30. Tickets are now on sale—see below for showtimes and locations. See you at the movies!

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Sinners (2025)

Starring Miles Caton, Saul Williams and Andrene Ward-Hammond. Director Ryan Coogler. Plot Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Rated R. 2h 17m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 6.45pm & 9.20pm

in Palma: daily at 6.45pm & 9.20pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 3.45pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 3.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Mon), 12.25pm (Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) 10.15pm (Mon, Tue & Thu)

Warefare (2025)

Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter and Cosmo Jarvis. Directors Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza. Plot A platoon of Navy SEALs embark on a dangerous mission in Ramadi, Iraq, with the chaos and brotherhood of war retold through their memories of the event. Rated R. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.20pm (Wed 16, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun), 9.35pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

in Marratxi: 9.20pm (Wed 16, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun), 9.35pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm & 7.05pm (Thu), 6.40pm & 8.40pm (Mon & Wed), 6.45pm & 8.50pm (Wed, Thu & Fri), 6.55pm & 8.35pm (Sat, Sun & Mon)

Black Bag (2025)

Starring Michael Fassbender, Gustaf Skarsgård and Cate Blanchett. Director Steven Soderbergh. Plot When intelligence agent Kathryn Woodhouse is suspected of betraying the nation, her husband - also a legendary agent - faces the ultimate test of whether to be loyal to his marriage, or his country. Rated R. 1h 33m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.30pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon), 10.30pm (daily)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

The Amateur (2025)

Starring Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan and Jon Bernthal. Director James Hawes. Plot When his supervisors at the CIA refuse to take action after his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, a decoder takes matters into his own hands. Rated PG-13. 2h 3m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5.45pm (daily)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.20pm (Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun), 9.35pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12.10pm & 4.40pm

in Palma: daily at 12.10pm & 4.40pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon), 7pm & 9pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon), 7pm & 9pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon), 4.30pm

(daily)

COMING SOON

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Starring Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman and Ewan McGregor. Director George Lucas. Plot As the Clone Wars nears its end, Obi-Wan Kenobi pursues a new threat, while Anakin Skywalker is lured by Chancellor Palpatine into a sinister plot for galactic domination. Rated PG-13. 2h 20m. On screen on Friday, April 25. Tickets on sale at Rivoli Aficine in Palma at 5pm & 8pm. At Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti 4pm, 7.05pm & 10.10pm. *Times are subject to change.

Thunderbolts* (2025)

Starring Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. Director Jake Schreier. Plot After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m. Premiere’s on Wednesday, April 30. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi 4pm & 8.15pm. At Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti 4pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm. *Times are subject to change.