Mallorca events: What's On Thursday, 18 to Thursday, 24 April

Easter weekend in Mallorca features religious traditions, music, and festivities. On Good Friday (April 18), Palma hosts Via Crucis and theatrical performances, followed by the solemn Davallament and burial processions across towns. Saturday offers concerts, orchestras, dance shows, and La Liga football. Easter Sunday (April 20) sees Resurrection processions island-wide. Monday (April 21) brings sacred music and lively “Pancaritat” pilgrimages with masses, food, and dances. On Tuesday (April 22), concerts continue, along with more pancaritat gatherings featuring traditional meals, games, and folk activities. Throughout, enjoy Fira del Ram fair and Circo Raluy in Palma for ongoing entertainment.

Head over to this section for a closer look at the featured events with all the details. Davallament in Felanitx. Friday, April 18 Palma - 12 noon: Procession for Llorenç Moyà's Via Crucis. Plaça Cort. 12.30pm: Theatrical representation. Ses Voltes.

Davallament / Procession (Selected others): Alcudia, 9pm; Campos, 9pm; Felanitx, 9pm; Inca (Santa Maria la Major), 7.30pm; Llucmajor, 8pm; Manacor, 9.30pm; Muro, 9pm; Pollensa (Calvari), 9pm; Porreres, 8pm; Sa Pobla, 8.30pm; Sant Llorenç, 9.30pm; Santanyi, 9.30pm; Soller, 8pm.

Palma - 6.45pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday and Sunday 5pm and 7.30pm, Monday 12.15pm and 5pm, Tuesday to Thursday 6.45pm.)

Palma - 9pm: Rulo y la Contrabanda (Spanish rock). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es.

Felanitx - 6pm: Balearic Youth Orchestra, Joan Toni Franch (guitar), Joan Barceló (conductor); Mozart, Artigues, Tchaikovsky. Portasses de l'Hospici, C. Sant Alfons. Free, bookings via ticketib.com.

Lloseta - 6.30pm: La Movida Band, The Biniguas Band. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Palma - 8pm: El Rey León en Concierto (The Lion King). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: Mallorca Live Nights; Mastodonte (Spanish rock, disco). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Resurrection (Selected others): Alcudia, 11.30am; Campos, 9am; Felanitx, 8.30am; Inca, 11am; Llucmajor, 9am; Manacor, 10.45am; Muro, 11.30am; Pollensa, 11.30am; Porreres, 11.30am; Sa Pobla, 8.30am; Sant Llorenç, 9am; Santanyi, 11am; Soller, 10.30am.

- 9am: Departure for Castell de Sant Elm; eucharist and then dance and lunch from 11am. Campanet - 8.30am: Procession in the village; 2pm: Barbecue at Sant Miquel (Five euros); 4.30pm: The pine fiesta; 8pm: Jordi Garcia and Julia Alcaraz in concert at Sant Miquel Church.

- 8.30am: Procession in the village; 2pm: Barbecue at Sant Miquel (Five euros); 4.30pm: The pine fiesta; 8pm: Jordi Garcia and Julia Alcaraz in concert at Sant Miquel Church. Muro - 10am: Departure for the pancaritat at the Sant Vicenç Hermitage.

- 10am: Departure for the pancaritat at the Sant Vicenç Hermitage. Pollensa - 11.30am: Mass for the pancaritat at Puig Maria; 12.30pm: Traditional games; 2pm: Paella lunch. Tuesday, April 22 Palma - 8pm: Marta Bauzà (soprano), Roger Padullés (tenor), Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano); music by Mallorcan composer Baltasar Samper. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 25 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Pancaritats: Alcudia , 1pm: La Victoria Hermitage, paella ten euros.

Caimari, 11.30am: Mass at Es Fornassos, followed by children's entertainment and arròs brut lunch.

, 10am: Departure from Plaça Major to Sant Miquel; 6pm: Pine climb. Montuiri (Dia des Puig), 9.05am: Departure from Plaça Major.

(Dia des Puig), 9.05am: Departure from Plaça Major. Sa Pobla, 9am: Firing of rockets and pilgrimage to Crestatx; 10.30am: Sa Pobla Choir and mass; 12.30pm: Children's entertainment; 3.30pm: Jewel races; 5.45pm: End of the fiesta and return to Sa Pobla; 8pm: Folk dance in Plaça Major. Pancaritat in Lloseta. Wednesday, April 23 Lloseta - 10.30am: Pancaritat at Cocó Oratory, pilgrimage to the oratory; 11am: Eucharist. Followed by lunch and folk dance. Thursday, April 24 Palma - 9pm: María José Llergo (flamenco singer). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.