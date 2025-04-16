Mallorca events: What's On Thursday, 18 to Thursday, 24 April

Here are the events taking place across the island this Easter weekend

Second day of ‘pancaritats’ with temperatures over 20 degrees

The pilgrimages in Sa Pobla, Alcúdia, Montuïri, Llubí, Campanet, Algaida, Petra, Vilafranca, and Sant Joan drew large crowds. | R.F.

Andrew EdePalma 16/04/2025 16:44
TW
0

Easter weekend in Mallorca features religious traditions, music, and festivities. On Good Friday (April 18), Palma hosts Via Crucis and theatrical performances, followed by the solemn Davallament and burial processions across towns. Saturday offers concerts, orchestras, dance shows, and La Liga football. Easter Sunday (April 20) sees Resurrection processions island-wide. Monday (April 21) brings sacred music and lively “Pancaritat” pilgrimages with masses, food, and dances. On Tuesday (April 22), concerts continue, along with more pancaritat gatherings featuring traditional meals, games, and folk activities. Throughout, enjoy Fira del Ram fair and Circo Raluy in Palma for ongoing entertainment.

Head over to this section for a closer look at the featured events with all the details.

FELANITX. SEMANA SANTA. Emotivo Davallament en Felanitx.
Davallament in Felanitx.

Friday, April 18

  • Palma - 12 noon: Procession for Llorenç Moyà's Via Crucis. Plaça Cort. 12.30pm: Theatrical representation. Ses Voltes.
  • Palma - 6pm: Davallament (Descent from the Cross) and procession of the burial. Cathedral.
  • Davallament / Procession (Selected others): Alcudia, 9pm; Campos, 9pm; Felanitx, 9pm; Inca (Santa Maria la Major), 7.30pm; Llucmajor, 8pm; Manacor, 9.30pm; Muro, 9pm; Pollensa (Calvari), 9pm; Porreres, 8pm; Sa Pobla, 8.30pm; Sant Llorenç, 9.30pm; Santanyi, 9.30pm; Soller, 8pm.
  • Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day. Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-11.30pm; Monday-Thursday 4.30pm-11pm.)
  • Palma - 6.45pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday and Sunday 5pm and 7.30pm, Monday 12.15pm and 5pm, Tuesday to Thursday 6.45pm.)
  • Palma - 9pm: Rulo y la Contrabanda (Spanish rock). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es.
MENORCA. DANZA. DÃA INTERNACIONAL DEL FLAMENCO. Sara Calero, danza para la eternidad en el Teatre Principal
Sara Calero Company.

Saturday, April 19

  • Cala Millor - 8.30pm: Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Alejandro Calafat (piano). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros. samaniga.es.
  • Felanitx - 6pm: Balearic Youth Orchestra, Joan Toni Franch (guitar), Joan Barceló (conductor); Mozart, Artigues, Tchaikovsky. Portasses de l'Hospici, C. Sant Alfons. Free, bookings via ticketib.com.
  • Inca - 8pm: Sara Calero Company, 'La Finitud' (Spanish/flamenco contemporary dance). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
  • Lloseta - 6.30pm: La Movida Band, The Biniguas Band. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12 euros. teatrelloseta.com.
  • Palma - 6.30pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Leganes. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.
  • Palma - 8pm: El Rey León en Concierto (The Lion King). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 8pm: Mallorca Live Nights; Mastodonte (Spanish rock, disco). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Sunday, April 20

  • Palma - 10.15am: Procession of the Resurrection. Cathedral.
  • Resurrection (Selected others): Alcudia, 11.30am; Campos, 9am; Felanitx, 8.30am; Inca, 11am; Llucmajor, 9am; Manacor, 10.45am; Muro, 11.30am; Pollensa, 11.30am; Porreres, 11.30am; Sa Pobla, 8.30am; Sant Llorenç, 9am; Santanyi, 11am; Soller, 10.30am.
  • Lloret de Vistalegre - 8.30pm: Maria Jaume (Mallorcan pop). Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. 15 euros. ticketib.com.
MALLORCA. FIESTAS POPULARES. Arrancan los tradicionales Â'pancaritatsÂ' en las ermitas de los pueblo
Pancaritats in Andratx.

Monday, April 21

  • Palma - 8.30pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830, Capella Mallorquina choir; Bach, Pasqua Oratorio, Mozart, Coronation Mass. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç.
Related news

Mallorca events: What's on Friday, 11 to Thursday, 17 April

Pancaritats:

  • Andratx - 9am: Departure for Castell de Sant Elm; eucharist and then dance and lunch from 11am.
  • Campanet - 8.30am: Procession in the village; 2pm: Barbecue at Sant Miquel (Five euros); 4.30pm: The pine fiesta; 8pm: Jordi Garcia and Julia Alcaraz in concert at Sant Miquel Church.
  • Muro - 10am: Departure for the pancaritat at the Sant Vicenç Hermitage.
  • Pollensa - 11.30am: Mass for the pancaritat at Puig Maria; 12.30pm: Traditional games; 2pm: Paella lunch.

Tuesday, April 22

  • Palma - 8pm: Marta Bauzà (soprano), Roger Padullés (tenor), Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano); music by Mallorcan composer Baltasar Samper. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Pancaritats:

  • Alcudia, 1pm: La Victoria Hermitage, paella ten euros.
  • Algaida (Festa de la Pau de Castellitx), 10am: Pilgrimage to Castellitx.
  • Caimari, 11.30am: Mass at Es Fornassos, followed by children's entertainment and arròs brut lunch.
  • Campanet, 10am: Departure from Plaça Major to Sant Miquel; 6pm: Pine climb.
  • Montuiri (Dia des Puig), 9.05am: Departure from Plaça Major.
  • Sa Pobla, 9am: Firing of rockets and pilgrimage to Crestatx; 10.30am: Sa Pobla Choir and mass; 12.30pm: Children's entertainment; 3.30pm: Jewel races; 5.45pm: End of the fiesta and return to Sa Pobla; 8pm: Folk dance in Plaça Major.
LLOSETA. FIESTAS PUEBLOS. PANCARITAT. Una romerÃ­a del CocÃ³ llena de devociÃ³n. MÃ¡s de un centenar de personas se congregaron
Pancaritat in Lloseta.

Wednesday, April 23

  • Lloseta - 10.30am: Pancaritat at Cocó Oratory, pilgrimage to the oratory; 11am: Eucharist. Followed by lunch and folk dance.

Thursday, April 24

  • Palma - 9pm: María José Llergo (flamenco singer). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Also in Holiday

Ryainair is taking on the Spanish airport authority.

Ryanair battle with Spain continues

United Airlines planes

Concerns about US tourism in the Balearics

The buckets were back out at Palma airport.

Palma airport springs a leak

SARKO advocates for the inclusion of priority shark and ray species in the List of Wild Species under Special Protection Regime

Recovering sharks and rays in the Mediterranean

Most viewed
Most Commented