Mallorca Files star to give free event for Bulletin readers this Saturday

Paul Abrey, the Managing Director of Palma Pictures, which was actively involved in the production of all three series of The Mallorca Files, will be presenting Files star Elen Rhys at our event at the Mallorca Country Club on Saturday April 26 at 11.30am.

The event is free but please reserve your place, email jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es

Elen Rhys (born 2 September 1983) is a Welsh actress, known for her roles as Gwen in the 2011 film Panic Button and Miranda Blake in the BBC drama The Mallorca Files. She was also one of the stars of the hit BBC thriller The One That Got Away.

On the Saturday April 26 the Mallorca Country Club will be holding an "English Day" with croquet on the lawn and a traditionl English tea will also be served.