Mallorca Files star to give free event for Bulletin readers this Saturday
The event is free but please reserve your place, email jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es
Elen Rhys will be answering questions from Paul Abrey, the Managing Director of Palma Pictures. | ARCHIVO
Santa Ponsa21/04/2025 11:10
Paul Abrey, the Managing Director of Palma Pictures, which was actively involved in the production of all three series of The Mallorca Files, will be presenting Files star Elen Rhys at our event at the Mallorca Country Club on Saturday April 26 at 11.30am.
