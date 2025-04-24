Mallorca events: What's On Friday, 25 April to Thursday, 1 May

Mallorca buzzes with culture and festivities this week. In Palmanova, don’t miss the vibrant St. George’s Day celebration (Saturday), featuring an artisan market, the George and the Dragon parade, and live music by the sea. Palma hosts the prestigious International Boat Show (Wednesday–Sunday), a highlight for maritime enthusiasts. Elsewhere, enjoy classical concerts, rock gigs, and Andalusian flair at Feria de Abril events. The Mallorca 312 cycling expo energizes Playa de Muro, while fairs in towns like Muro, Pollensa, and Ses Salines offer artisan goods, gastronomy, and performances. A rich and festive week island-wide!

Friday, April 25 Manacor - 8.30pm: Plan-ET, Flakko (urban). Municipal park, Ctra. Manacor-Porto Cristo. Free.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday - final day - 11am-11.30pm.)

Palma - 6pm: Wine evening; 31 bodegas with 250 wines. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. 20 euros.

Palma - 6.45pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday 5pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 12.15pm and 5pm, Wednesday and Thursday 6.45pm.)

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Alexandra Conunova (violin), Sascha Goetzel (conductor); Korngold, Brahms, Beethoven. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 9pm: L.A. and Dmasso (rock). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 25 euros. esgremi.com.

Playa de Muro - 9am: Opening of the Mallorca 312 OK Mobility expo. Avda. Albufera 33 (by the municipal building). 12.30pm: Presentation for the event. 3pm / 5pm / 7pm: Music acts.

Pollensa, Feria de Abril - 7.45pm: Procession by the Solda Band of Cornets and Drummers. 8pm: Opening of the fair. 9.30pm: Music from Jaleo; music continues until 2am. Plaça Ca les Monnares.

Porreres - 8pm: Carl Orff's 'Carmina Burana'; Euroclassics choir and percussion ensemble, Orfeó Alaro choir, Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca choir, José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Lluis Sintes (baritone), Francesc Blanco, Neus Estarellas (pianos). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Puerto Soller - 8pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Baguer, Haydn, Mozart. At the church. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Sa Coma (Andratx), Feria de Abril - 8.30pm: Music and dance from Aires de Azahar, Abanicos de Colores, Arborea, Ariga's Band and DJ. Sports centre.

Sant Joan - 8pm: Pere Andreo (folk). Santuari de Consolació, Polígon Joan Mas i Mates. Five euros.

Santanyi - 8pm: Pepe Gallego (piano), Luis González (trumpet). Sant Andreu Church. Five euros. Saint George last year in Palmanova. Saturday, April 26 Alaro - 9.30pm: Carl Orff's 'Carmina Burana'; Euroclassics choir and percussion ensemble, Orfeó Alaro choir, Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca choir, José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Lluis Sintes (baritone), Francesc Blanco, Neus Estarellas (pianos). Sant Bartomeu Church. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Arta - 8pm: El Rey León (Lion King) in concert. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. 15 euros.

Binissalem - 8pm: Marcin Misiak (cello), Josef Szafranski (double bass). Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, soloists, Cor de Cambra choir, Bernat Quetglas (conductor); Bach's 'Saint John Passion'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Montuiri - 7pm: Germans Tanner (pop). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Muro, Sant Francesc Fair - 7pm: Artisan market. Convent Cloister. 7.30pm: Mass, Miquel Tortell Choir. Santa Anna Church. 8pm: Folk dance with Revetla d'Algebelí. Plaça Convent. 12 midnight: Rabbit climb, DJ party. Plaça Convent.

Palma - 11am-10.30pm: International Disc Fair. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. Seven euros plus seven for an LP. firadeldisc.org. (Also Sunday, 11am-9pm.)

Palma - 4pm: The Ripples, The Hawaiians and others (Mallorcan bands). Es Coliseu Cultural Centre (Plaça de Toros, bullring). 15 euros.

Palma - 7pm: Nina Heidenreich, Iñaki Crespo (violins), Hanga Fehér (viola), Llorenç Rosal (cello). Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. 25 euros.

Palmanova - St. George's Day. 10am-7pm: Artisan market. 11am / 1pm: George and the Dragon procession. 4pm-10.30pm: Music acts. Passeig del Mar.

Petra - 8pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort (swing, dixie). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 12 euros.

Playa de Muro - 6.30am: Start of the Mallorca 312 OK Mobility. 5pm: Close for the 167 and 225 events; music from Monkey Doo. 7pm: Music from Els Fun Kiss. 8.50pm: Close of the 312 event and prize-giving. Avda. Albufera 33 (by the municipal building).

Pollensa, Feria de Abril - 6pm: Opening of the event site and gastronomy fair. 9.30pm: Music from Oxalis. 12 midnight-3am: DJs. Plaça Ca les Monnares.

Porto Cristo, Boat Show - From 10am: Exhibitions, excursions, artisan market. 12 noon: Jazz; 5pm: Havaneres concert. La Llotja terrace.

Sa Coma (Andratx), Feria de Abril - 6pm: Music from Gintonics Band. 9pm: Music and dance from the Alma Flamenco Association, Los de la Isla, Isla Graná and DJ. Sports centre. Angel Sunday at Bellver Castle. Sunday, April 27 Alcudia - 6pm: Dance All In; dance groups from Mallorca, Germany, Finland, Lithuania and Portugal. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. auditorialcudia.net.

Deya, Easter Fair - 10am-2pm: Market. C. Porxo. 11.30am: Circus workshop. Can Vallès. 4pm: Party with Valnou and DJ, food trucks. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Esporles - 10am-9pm: Solar Fest; Hernan Livolsi, Miss Loopita and others, plus yoga, dance, artisan market and more. Ca Na Susi. 33 euros with lunch; 22 euros from 2pm.

Muro, Sant Francesc Fair - From 9am: Livestock, sheep and hunting dogs, horses. Avda. Santa Catalina Thomàs. Local products, food trucks. C. Santa Anna. Flowers and plants. Plaça Convent. Classic cars and bikes. C. Joan Carles I. 12 noon: Procession by the Unió Artística Murera band of music. Plaça Sant Marti.

Palma - 10am-5pm: Diumenge Àngel, Angel Sunday. Pilgrimage/procession to the castle, local products, gastronomy, giants, dragon, activities. Bellver Castle.

Palma, Fira de Llonguet - 10am-7pm: Gastronomy and local products. Es Pil-lari.

Pollensa, Feria de Abril - 11am: Opening of the event site and gastronomy fair. 12 noon: Rociera mass. 6pm: Andalusia hymn. 9pm: Close. Plaça Ca les Monnares.

Pollensa - 8pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Baguer, Haydn, Mozart. Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Ten euros.

Porto Cristo, Boat Show - 10am-3pm: Exhibitions, excursions, artisan market.

Sant Joan, Agri-Culture Fair - 10am: Livestock, artisan craft, local gastronomy, folk dance.

Santa Maria, Santa Maria Fair - 9am-3pm: Artisan products, cars and bikes, agricultural machinery, birds, animals, gastronomy. Plaça Vila and surrounds. Monday, April 28 Muro - 7pm: Sant Isidre a Muro, Sant Francesquet; fiesta for farmers. Procession from Plaça Convent. Tuesday, April 29 Manacor - 7pm: Manacor School of Music and Dance. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Pay as you wish. teatredemanacor.cat. Food and live music at the Parc de la Mar. Wednesday, April 30 Alcudia - 8pm: Xanguito (Mallorcan pop-rumba), opening concert for the 2025 Circaire festival. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. circaire.com.

Palma - Be Palma Fira Gastronomica; food and live music. Parc de la Mar. (Also Thursday.)

Palma, Palma International Boat Show - 10am-8pm: Moll Vell. 12 euros. palmainternationalboatshow.com. (Also Thursday.)

Ses Salines, Fira Espectacle (Show Fair) - 8.30pm: Horse show. C. Tanca des Pedregar. 10pm: DJs party. Plaça Major. Fair in Ses Salines. Thursday, May 1 Estellencs, Wine and Cheese Fair - From 10am. Plaça Triquet.

Palma - 4.30pm: Mafia, Toc de Queda and others (rock, punk); Labour Day concert. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 5pm: La Familia Madrigal (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Dmitry Shishkin (piano), Pablo Mielgo (conductor); Rachmaninoff, Falla. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

- 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Dmitry Shishkin (piano), Pablo Mielgo (conductor); Rachmaninoff, Falla. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com. Ses Salines, Fira Espectacle (Show Fair) - 8am: Opening of stalls. 9am: Artisan market, C. Andreu Burguera; Dog show, C. Ramon Llull. 10.30am: Band of music. Avda. Francesc Borja Moll. 12 noon: Parade of clothing from former times. Plaça Major. 5pm: Horse show. C. Tanca des Pedregar. 6.30pm: Dance exhibition; 8.30pm: Concert by Avalanx. Plaça Major.