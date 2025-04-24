Films in English for Friday, April 25 to Tuesday, April 29

This week’s film lineup brings high-stakes action, chilling twists, and cinematic nostalgia. New in English is The Accountant 2, with Ben Affleck back as a math genius-turned-vigilante unraveling a deadly mystery. Until Dawn traps a group of teens in a terrifying time loop they must survive—think horror meets Groundhog Day. For classic sci-fi fans, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith returns to theaters this Friday, reigniting Anakin’s dark journey. Still showing is Sinners, where twin brothers face a sinister homecoming, and Warefare, a gritty war story told through memory and chaos. Spy thriller The Amateur sees Rami Malek seek revenge on his own agency, while A Minecraft Movie continues to delight families with its blocky, big-hearted adventure. Coming soon: Marvel’s Thunderbolts storms in on April 30 with antiheroes, dark missions, and moral twists. Tickets on sale now—scroll down for showtimes and locations. Catch you at the movies!

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

The Accountant 2 (2025)

Starring Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. Director Gavin O’Connor. Plot Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief’s murder. Rated R. 2h 12m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.10pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 8.10pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 8.40pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 8.45pm (Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi: 8.40pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 8.45pm (Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Shopping Centre: 4pm (Tue)

Until Dawn (2025)

Starring Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino and Odessa A’zion. Director David F. Sandberg. Plot A group of friends trapped in a time loop, where mysterious foes are chasing and killing them in gruesome ways, must survive until dawn to escape it. Rated R. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 4pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.15pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 6.20pm (Mon & Tue)

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Starring Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman and Ewan McGregor. Director George Lucas. Plot As the Clone Wars nears its end, Obi-Wan Kenobi pursues a new threat, while Anakin Skywalker is lured by Chancellor Palpatine into a sinister plot for galactic domination. Rated PG-13. 2h 20m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 5pm & 8pm (both Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 5pm & 8pm (both Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4pm, 7.05pm & 10.10pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Sinners (2025)

Starring Miles Caton, Saul Williams and Andrene Ward-Hammond. Director Ryan Coogler. Plot Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Rated R. 2h 17m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.20pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 10.20pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sun), 4.15pm (Mon), 10.10pm (Tue)

Warefare (2025)

Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter and Cosmo Jarvis. Directors Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza. Plot A platoon of Navy SEALs embark on a dangerous mission in Ramadi, Iraq, with the chaos and brotherhood of war retold through their memories of the event. Rated R. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4pm (Sat & Sun)

in Marratxi: 4pm (Sat & Sun) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Mon), 4.50pm (Tue), 6.45pm (Sat), 7.05pm (Sun), 9pm (Fri)

The Amateur (2025)

Starring Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan and Jon Bernthal. Director James Hawes. Plot When his supervisors at the CIA refuse to take action after his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, a decoder takes matters into his own hands. Rated PG-13. 2h 3m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.45pm (daily)

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm (daily)

COMING SOON

Thunderbolts* (2025)

Starring Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. Director Jake Schreier. Plot After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m. Premiere’s on Wednesday, April 30. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi 4pm & 8.15pm. At Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti 4pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm. *Times are subject to change.