Films in English for Wednesday, April 30 to Thursday, May 8

This week’s English-language lineup brings action, suspense, and world-building wonder. New this week is Thunderbolts, Marvel’s gritty team-up where unlikely antiheroes face off against their pasts in a high-stakes mission. Also new is September Says, a tense psychological thriller where a manipulative voice challenges a woman’s grip on reality as she fights to break free from its control. Still showing is The Accountant 2, with Ben Affleck back in vigilante mode to crack a high-level murder mystery. Sinners explores the haunting return of twin brothers to a hometown shrouded in evil, while Warefare delivers a raw, memory-driven look at brotherhood in combat. For families, A Minecraft Movie continues to charm with its portal-hopping quest through a pixelated universe. Scroll down for showtimes at Ocimax, Ocine Premium, Cinesa Festival Park, and more.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Thunderbolts* (2025)

Starring Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. Director Jake Schreier. Plot After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Thu May 1; Fri, Sat & Sun); 3.30pm & 6pm (both daily

in Palma: 12.10pm (Thu May 1; Fri, Sat & Sun); 3.30pm & 6pm (both daily Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Thu May 1, 4pm, 8.15pm & 10pm (all daily)

in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Thu May 1, 4pm, 8.15pm & 10pm (all daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Thu May 1 & Sun), 3.45pm & 10pm (Fri), 4pm (Wed Apr 30 & Sat), 4.15pm (Thu, Sun & Wed May 7), 4.30pm (Mon, Tue & Thu May 8), 6.30pm (Wed Apr 30, Fri & Sat), 7pm (Thu May 1, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed May 7), 9.20pm (Mon, Tue & Thu May 8), 9.30pm (Wed Apr 30, Thu May 1, Sat, Sun & Wed May 7)

September Says (2024)

Starring Mia Tharia, Pascale Kann and Rakhee Thakrar. Director Ariane Labed. Plot When September is suspended from their school, her sister July begins to assert her own independence. Tension in the family builds on holiday Ireland as a series of surreal encounters test the them all to their limit. Rated 16. 1h 40m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.55pm & 6.50pm (Sun), 5pm (Mon, Fri, Wed May 7, Thu May 8), 6.30pm (Wed Apr 30), 6.35pm & 8.40pm (Sat), 6.40pm & 8.45pm (Thu, May 1), 6.45pm (Fri), 6.45pm (Fri), 6.55pm (Mon, Tue & Wed May 7), 7.15pm (Thu May 8), 8.50pm (Wed Apr 30 & Tue)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

The Accountant 2 (2025)

Starring Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. Director Gavin O’Connor. Plot Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief’s murder. Rated R. 2h 12m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4.50pm (daily)

Sinners (2025)

Starring Miles Caton, Saul Williams and Andrene Ward-Hammond. Director Ryan Coogler. Plot Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Rated R. 2h 17m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Thu May 1 & Sun)

Warefare (2025)

Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter and Cosmo Jarvis. Directors Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza. Plot A platoon of Navy SEALs embark on a dangerous mission in Ramadi, Iraq, with the chaos and brotherhood of war retold through their memories of the event. Rated R. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Mon & Wed May 7)

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5.30pm (daily)