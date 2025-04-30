Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, May 2 to Thursday, May 8

This week in Mallorca is packed with cultural treats, from the Circaire street circus in Alcudia to live music, fairs, and foodie events across the island. Highlights include the Palma International Boat Show, classical concerts in Manacor and Palma, the Fira des Jai in Búger, and traditional festivities in Selva and Son Carrió. Saturday’s fair circuit offers something for all ages, while Sunday wraps up with circus, rock, and sheepdog trials. Adding to the excitement, the 16th edition of Majorca Beach Rugby kicks off on Saturday in Magaluf, featuring men's, women's, and veterans' teams from across Europe. Enjoy top performances and unique local celebrations in towns and villages throughout the island.

Circus weekend in Alcudia. Friday, May 2 Alcudia - From 5pm: Circaire, festival of street circus. Avda. Ca na Ferrera and other locations. 10pm: Miss Loopita and Lumatrix, 'Freaks', electronica and visuals. Circ Bover marquee. Some performances free, others not. circaire.com.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Dmitry Shishkin (piano), Pablo Mielgo (conductor); Rachmaninoff, Falla. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 20 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - Be Palma Fira Gastronomica; food and live music. Parc de la Mar. (Until Sunday.)

Palma , Palma International Boat Show - 10am-8pm: Moll Vell. 12 euros. palmainternationalboatshow.com. (Also Saturday.)

Palma - 6.45pm: Circo Histórico Raluy. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. 8.50-13 euros; raluy.com. (Also Saturday 5pm and 7.30pm.)

Palma - 9pm: Jimenos Band; tribute to greats of Spanish music. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es.

Santanyi - 8pm: Max Codinach (aka Gavina.mp3); post-pop. Casa Blai Bonet, C. Campos 37-39. Five euros.

Selva , Fira i Festes de la Creu (Fair and fiestas of the Cross) - 5.30pm: Snails race; 7pm: Circo Fantasia, children's entertainment; 9pm: Traditional dinner with dishes prepared by residents; 10pm: Music and dance with Lluna Plena. Plaça de Sa Font.

Sineu , Sineu Fair - 9pm: Wine-tasting; 9.30pm; Opera and rock with Siplou. Sant Francesc Cloister, C. Sant Francesc 10. 3.50 euros entrance for the wine-tasting.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 7.30pm: Procession with Sant Llorenç Band of Music, bigheads, pipers; 8pm: Address for the fiestas. Plaça Església, followed by music from Pablo Alegria. Plaça Can Apollonia. Fair in Buger. Saturday, May 3

Andratx - 11am-7pm: Rata Market; art, artisan, local products and more. Town hall. (Also Sunday, 11am-4pm.)

Biniali - 4pm: Soundvid Experience; electronica, wine and gastronomy. Bodega Binivista. 20 euros.

Buger , Fira des Jai - 10am: Authorities gather in front of the Town Hall. 10.15am: Fair tour with the Xeremiers de Búger and Caparrots. 12pm: Sample an 18kg ensaïmada from Rafel del Forn (outside the bakery). 12.15pm: Els Forasters marching band performs on Carrer Major (by Cas Rector). 5.30pm: Children's show by Uapiduba on Carrer Major. 7.30pm: Folk dancing with Al-Mayurqa, Marjal en Festa, and Xeremiers de Búger on Carrer Major.

Canyamel - 8pm: Magi Garcías (piano) and others; 'Nuredduna'. Punta de Canyamel, Arta Caves, Ctra. Canyamel. Ten euros. ticketib.com.

Lloret de Vistalegre - 9pm: Acoustic Folk Rock. Es Pou Bar restaurant & Chillout bar. Live music with Tomas con Gas with Tomas Graves & Guz. C/ de Ciutat 1.

Magalluf - From 9am: Majorca Beach Rugby. majorcabeachrugby.co.uk. (Also Sunday.)

Palma - 7pm: Sopranos, tenor, baritone and piano; Donizetti, Verdi and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros.

Palma - 8pm: Margherita Santi (piano); Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, R. Schumann. Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. 35 euros. festmusicmallorca.com.

Pollensa - 8pm: Francesc Blanco (piano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paloma Navarro (actress); Joan Alcover songs and poems. Museu Dionís Bennàssar, C. Roca 14. Ten euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

Selva , Fira i Festes de la Creu (Fair and fiestas of the Cross) - 9am: Pipes and drums procession, opening of the fair. 10am: Solemn mass, followed by blessings and concert by the band of music (at 12 noon). 6pm: Jewel races; 7pm: Folk dance with Aires de Muntanya; 10.30pm: Fenómenos Band and DJ. Plaça de Sa Font.

Ses Salines - 12 noon: Sopranos, tenor, baritone and piano; Donizetti, Verdi and others. Hotel Can Bonico, Plaça Sant Bartomeu. 20 euros.

Sineu , Sineu Fair - 5.30pm: Equestrian show. Camp d'en Pineta.

Sineu - 10am: Rotary Club Calvia International, charity cycling event. Sineu Station. 25 euros. Registration, ticketib.com. Majorca Beach Rugby. Sunday, May 4

, Sineu Fair - 5.30pm: Equestrian show. Camp d'en Pineta. Sineu - 10am: Rotary Club Calvia International, charity cycling event. Sineu Station. 25 euros. Registration, ticketib.com. Majorca Beach Rugby. Sunday, May 4 Alcudia / Puerto Alcudia - From 10.30am: Circaire, festival of street circus. Paseo Marítimo and other locations. 7.30pm: Special event for 20 years of Circ Bover (Alcudia Auditorium). Some performances free, others not. circaire.com.

Andratx - 6pm: Circo del Sr. Julian. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge D. Gaspar Pujol 68. Free, bookings through ticketib.com.

Buger , Fira des Jai - 12.30pm: Traditional children races. 4.30pm – Arrival of "es Jai" (the symbolic grandfather figure) at the forest, accompanied by the Xeremiers and Caparrots. 5.30pm:Traditional Games and Sports Activities on Carrer Major, sponsored by the Consell Insular de Mallorca.

Inca - 6.30pm: Javi Rufo (magic show). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 12 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lloseta - 5.30pm: Negre (Mallorcan rock) plus support. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Palma - 7pm: Harmonie Ensemble, 'Solo Adagios'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Selva , Fira i Festes de la Creu (Fair and fiestas of the Cross) - 9am: Sheepdog trials. Cas Metge Riera. 7pm: Close of the fiestas.

Sineu , Sineu Fair - From 9am: Animals' zone and competitions; farming machinery; horses; classic cars; ecological products; DO and PGI products; woollen products; artisan market; plants. Plaça Fossar and surrounds.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 4pm: Holi Festival for under-12s; 5.30pm: For older. Sports centre. Mallorca Football Tournament. Thursday, May 8

Santa Ponsa - Mallorca Football Tournament: Government Tournament (Police, firefighters and other public employees); Amateur Tournaments (Five a-side and Seven a-side). mallorca-tournament.com. (Until May 12.)

Soller , Sa Fira - 8pm: Investiture of the 'Brave Women', presentation of the historic characters, and opening address. Sant Bartomeu Church.

, Sa Fira - 8pm: Investiture of the 'Brave Women', presentation of the historic characters, and opening address. Sant Bartomeu Church. Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 11am: Ringing of bells, solemn mass. 7pm: 'Hi-Fi' Festival. Sports centre.