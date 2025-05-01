The 2025 Palma International Boat Show Sets Sail in Style

The 2025 Palma International Boat Show (PIBS) is officially underway, and it’s already shaping up to be another standout edition of this iconic Mediterranean event.

Yesterday, 30th April, marked the grand opening of what many consider the official-unofficial launch of the European yachting season. Hosted at Palma’s beautiful Moll Vell marina—right in the heart of the city and in the shadow of the magnificent La Seu Cathedral—the show will run daily from 10am to 8pm until its final day on 3rd May.

This year continues the legacy of excellence that PIBS has built over more than four decades.

To purchase tickets for individuals, or for accredited professionals, head to the website - https://www.tomaticket.es/en-es/ticket-palma-international-boat-show here you can grab your “Pro Pass” multi entry over multi days for €48.60, or by tickets by the day for €12.

The first day of the show was a successful one, although it’s currently too early to say, the organisers are keen to top last year’s figures which boasted 295 exhibitors, 260 boats and over 28,000 visitors over the four days. We don’t want to jinx it… but so far it’s looking extremely promising, especially if the weather holds out for the event.

Feedback from the first day has once again been overwhelmingly positive, especially from exhibitors who are already reporting strong interest and high-quality interactions. As is tradition, the weekdays tend to attract more industry professionals—think brokers, recruitment agencies, training schools, yacht management firms, and maritime media. The Saturday usually draws a more diverse crowd of curious locals, tourists, and private clients.

PIBS remains one of the most accessible and inviting shows on the yachting calendar. With general entry tickets priced at just €12, it’s a rare chance for the public to immerse themselves in the world of superyachting without the price tag of other international shows (a day pass for the Monaco yacht show in September will set you back an eye watering €690). Whether you’re a seasoned sailor, a curious first-timer, or simply someone who enjoys admiring beautiful boats, there’s something here for everyone.

Palma Superyacht Village is once again featuring over 60 vessels currently available on the international brokerage market, including a variety of both sail and motor yachts represented by various companies, and the addition of the Superyacht New Build Hub in Club de Mar is a super exciting bonus this year. The water shuttles and golf carts are available all day to zip patrons from one location to the other quickly and safely and frankly, it’s fun too!

The teams of brokers are on site available to guide, assist and advise, making the purchase process far easier and more pleasurable. Let’s face it, buying a yacht should be enjoyable shouldn’t it?

In addition to the incredible sales and charter opportunities, the 2025 edition of the Palma International Boat Show is set to be a platform to show off the latest cutting-edge technology. This year, the event will be buzzing with innovation, as companies reveal their most advanced navigation systems, top-tier entertainment options, and the latest in ancillary equipment, water toys, tenders, and game-changing safety features designed to elevate the onboard experience. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore what’s new and what’s on the horizon in the world of yachting. From state-of-the-art connectivity solutions to breakthrough performance enhancements, the show offers an exciting glimpse into the future of yachting. And, of course, there’s the glamorous side – exclusive parties, chic bars, and upscale restaurants that offer plenty of opportunities to unwind and network in style.

But beyond the sparkling lights and luxurious setting, the Palma International Boat Show is also a vital hub for collaboration and growth within the industry. Boat builders, designers, brokers, and maritime professionals from all over the world are converging in Palma to share ideas, build partnerships, and drive the future of yachting forward. With a packed schedule of networking events, interactive exhibits, and countless evening soirées, this is the ultimate place to engage in meaningful conversations about the challenges and opportunities shaping the maritime community.

As the sun dipped below the horizon on the first evening of the yacht show, the air came alive with the melodies of lively tunes, the hum of conversation, and the carefree laughter of friends and colleagues reunited, while corks popped in celebration of the day’s success. And yes, maybe I’ve had one or two glasses myself.