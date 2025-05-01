Palma International Boat Show 2025 – EVERYTHING you need to know!

You can find the main part of Palma International Boat Show on Palma’s Moll Vell, a beautiful spot opposite the cathedral. Boat shuttles and golf carts will be connecting the primary site to the Superyacht New Build Hub in the freshly renovated Club de Mar.

When is it?

The show is running from the 30th April to the 3rd May 2025.

What are the opening hours?

The show is open to the public every day from 10.00 – 20.00

Who’s going to be there?

Literally everyone who’s anyone in the maritime industry in Mallorca, plus a lot of others who are based further afield. It’s a fantastic networking event for industry professionals from all over the world.

Do I need to be a yachting professional to go?

Absolutely not! It’s a great opportunity to wander around and enjoy the boats, toys, tenders, and gadgets up close and personal. It’s a social event, there’s always something going on with lots of entertainment for the whole family and a variety of different businesses exhibiting.

How do I get my tickets?

You can purchase your tickets any time online via the website

https://www.tomaticket.es/en-es/ticket-palma-international-boat-show

The ticket will be in the form of a QR phone which you can show on your phone, to be scanned upon entry (or if you like, you can print it out and have it in paper format).

How much are tickets?

Industry professionals can purchase the “Pro Pass” multi entry over multi days for €48.60. Individual tickets valid for each day are available for €12.

What’s it all about?

In a nutshell, the Palma International Boat Show is the unofficial start of the Mediterranean Yacht Season. It’s a big deal in the superyacht and maritime sector, bringing together over three hundred exhibiting companies offering a huge range of services and products, yachts and boats of various sizes on display for charter and / or sale. Plus, there’s food and drink available on site and off, and a great opportunity for anyone and everyone to have a look around and see what they yachting industry in Mallorca (and beyond) is all about!

Can I get anything to eat and drink at the show?

Absolutely. Once again Fosh Catering by the iconic island favourite, Chef Marc Fosh, will be in the Moll Vell / Varadero Area. As we’ve come to expect from Fosh, their stand at the yacht show will offer exciting and premium gastronomic journeys, and even some entertainment.

Over in the Superyacht Square, in the heart of the Palma Superyacht Village, you can find Mistral Coffee, Mallorca’s first Speciality Coffee Roaster. They’ll be offering a range of ethically sourced coffees, hot drinks, cold drinks, and delicious snacks and food to keep you energised.

Where are the best places to grab lunch, a coffee or a drink outside of the show grounds?

If you need a little break from the show itself, why not step outside and grab a bite or a quiet moment at one of the array of bars, restaurants and cafes close by in Palma?

An old favourite is Café La Llonja (aka The Revolving Door Bar) this place is always buzzing with locals, tourists, and yachties. Great nice and easy no frills food and drink, opposite Moll Vell in La Llonja square.

Just around the corner and down a side street you could try El Neo, a very trendy arty tapas bar with awesome cocktails.

Down along the front on the Avenida de Gabriel Roca you’ll find some great eateries. With Enco on the corner you can grab drinks and coffees, a paella or tapas. And they have ice creams!

If you’re keen on trendy modern tapas, try La Caña – Xiringo Urbano. A very cool restaurant and part of the Forn group. Speaking of which you can wander up the road into town to Ombu or round the corner to Koa or Forn itself.

Then literally on the doorstep of the show itself in Moll Vell, you can find Marina Bay Palma for Spanish dishes, Mar de Nudos for Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine, or the NudosAtelier.

Palma is very much a foodie city. These recommendations barely even scratch the surface. The world is literally your oyster – the options are endless depending on how far you wish to walk!