Fun, innovation, and sustainability at eBoat

On Saturday, 3rd May, the second edition of eBoat Palma will take place at Parc de la Mar. This event, part of the sixth edition of eMallorca Experience, aims to bring technological innovation, renewable energy, and sustainable mobility closer to the public, offering free activities for the whole family.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm, where visitors can participate in fun children's workshops, LEGO robotics games, eco-power bikes, an electric vehicle exhibition, and information stands. These educational activities aim to reinforce social commitment to environmental conservation.

Mirian Nogueira, director of eMallorca Experience, expressed her satisfaction with the public's response, saying, "Last year was a great success." This time, in addition to some new activities, eBoat Palma will feature the most popular workshops, such as "LEGO Robotics, where children in the first edition learned about coastal cleanup and waste management; they built nautical prototypes and learned about marine life." The activity will run from 10am to 2pm.

Attendees will be able to generate energy with each of their pedal strokes.

In a practical and active way, both adults and children will be able to see at the EcoPower Bikes tent how energy can be created simply by pedalling. These stationary bikes generate energy, and cyclists will be able to see on a screen that their pedalling can charge devices like mobile phones, among others.

The event also features a space for motor enthusiasts and electric mobility. More and more vehicle brands are incorporating these systems into their models. This progress towards sustainability and energy efficiency is already being adopted by some public services, such as the EMT, which is participating with a bus and its educational project for young children.

The event will feature the participation of the electric catamaran ‘Blue Circle’.

The Melib space will offer visitors a management system for electric vehicle charging, including a map of charging points, all monitored in real-time.

A more natural marine environment

On the other hand, this year, from the "Golondrinas" pier, opposite the Palma Auditorium on the Passeig Marítim, the electric catamaran 'Blue Circle' will showcase its commitment to the marine environment by prioritising quality, with several trips around the Bay of Palma.

This edition is made possible thanks to the close collaboration of the Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy of the Government of the Balearic Islands, the Mobility Department of Palma City Council, EMT, SMAP, Scoobic, BYD, and the Blue Circle Catamaran.