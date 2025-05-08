Europe Day is back in Palmanova this weekend

Calvia is once again gearing up to celebrate Europe Day with a vibrant day of events designed for all ages. The celebration will take place on Saturday, 10th May, from 10am to 10pm, along the picturesque Passeig de la Mar in Palmanova.

Organised by Calvia Town Hall, the event promises a festive atmosphere with an international market, children’s workshops, bouncy castles, street parades, and a diverse line-up of live music. One of the day’s highlights for younger visitors, the face painting workshop, will be offered at various times throughout the event. A special moment will also see the presentation of the European Citizen of the Year Award in Calvia.

From 4pm, the main stage will come alive with music, featuring standout performances such as an ABBA Tribute and Euroversión, delivering iconic hits from across the continent in an afternoon full of rhythm and joy.

The European Citizen of the Year award will also be presented in Calvia during the day. This year’s recipient is Rosemary Ann Stone of the Allen Graham Foundation – Charity 4 Kidz, a non-profit organisation based in Calvia. Since 1992, she and her husband, Allen Graham, have dedicated themselves to supporting children and young people in Mallorca who, due to circumstances beyond their control, have lacked the opportunity to develop essential social and professional skills. The Foundation continues to work towards giving these young people a brighter, more secure future.

Europe Day in Calvia is more than just a celebration—it’s a reaffirmation of the municipality’s commitment to the core values of the European Union: unity, solidarity, and cultural diversity. Set against the stunning coastal backdrop of Palmanova, the event brings together residents and visitors of all nationalities who call Calvia home.

This celebration is one of several distinctive annual events in Calvia that highlight its inclusive and multicultural spirit. Unique occasions like Europe Day, Saint Patrick’s Day, the El Toro Falles, and Saint George’s Day all contribute to strengthening community ties and fostering integration among its diverse population.

The Programme

10am to 7pm Artisan Market

10am to 12pm Face painting

11am to 5pm Bouncy Castles

11am to 12pm Street Parade

12pm to 12.30pm European Citizen of the Year Award presentation

1pm to 3pm Face painting

1pm to 2pm Street Parade

5pm to 7pm Face painting

Live Music