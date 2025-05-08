Films in English for Friday, May 9 until Thursday, May 15

This week’s English-language lineup brings fantasy, resilience, and mind-bending journeys. New is In the Lost Lands, a dark adventure where a feared sorceress (Milla Jovovich) and her guide (Dave Bautista) confront demons and deceit in a quest for power. Also new is Women & The Wind, a poetic voyage tracking plastic across the Atlantic through the eyes of three women. Still showing: Thunderbolts, September Says, Sinners, Warefare, and family hit A Minecraft Movie. Coming soon: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Lilo & Stitch, and How to Train Your Dragon. Scroll for showtimes.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

In the Lost Lands

Starring Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista and Arly Jover. Director Paul W.S. Anderson. Plot A queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon. Rated R. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4.30pm

Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Shopping Centre: 5.45pm (Tue)

Women & The Wind

Starring Alizé Jireh, Kiana Weltzien and Lærke Heilmann. Director Alizé Jireh. Plot Three women ignite flames of curiosity and adventure by deepening our understanding of the synergy between nature and humanity through a voyage following plastic across the North Atlantic on Mara Noka, a 50-year-old wooden catamaran. Rated PG. 1h 30m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.30pm (Thu)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Thunderbolts* (2025)

Starring Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. Director Jake Schreier. Plot After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm & 6pm

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 8.15pm & 10pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 8.15pm & 10pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4pm & 6.30pm (Sat & Sun), 6.35pm & 10pm (Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 9.50pm (Sat)

September Says (2024)

Starring Mia Tharia, Pascale Kann and Rakhee Thakrar. Director Ariane Labed. Plot When September is suspended from their school, her sister July begins to assert her own independence. Tension in the family builds on holiday Ireland as a series of surreal encounters test the them all to their limit. Rated 16. 1h 40m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.25pm (Thu), 5.35pm (Tue), 7.30pm (Sat & Sun), 9.15pm (Wed), 9.25pm (Mon), 9.30pm (Fri)

Sinners (2025)

Starring Miles Caton, Saul Williams and Andrene Ward-Hammond. Director Ryan Coogler. Plot Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Rated R. 2h 17m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 9.25pm (daily)

Warefare (2025)

Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter and Cosmo Jarvis. Directors Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza. Plot A platoon of Navy SEALs embark on a dangerous mission in Ramadi, Iraq, with the chaos and brotherhood of war retold through their memories of the event. Rated R. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.15pm (Thu), 7.35pm (Wed), 9.35pm (Mon)

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5.30pm (daily)

NEW RELEASES COMING SOON

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Starring Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Director Christopher McQuarrie. Plot Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m. Early release on May 22. Tickets on sale below. *Times subject to change.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 8pm

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 7.30pm.

Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Starring Billy Magnusse, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Carrere. Director Dean Fleischer Camp. Plot A lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family. Rated PG. 1h 48m. Premiere’ s on May 23. Tickets on sale below. *Times subject to change.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: 5pm & 9.20pm

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4pm.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler. Director Dean DeBlois. Plot As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. Rated PG. 2h 5m. Premiere’s on June 12. Tickets on sale below. *Times subject to change.